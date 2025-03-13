Golden Nights

4.71

Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
  • Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
  • Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading time adjustment
  • Optional recovery mode with risk control
  • Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

User Guide

Recommendation 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum capital: 200 USD
  • Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

To help with time adjustments, I've created a special indicator that automatically calculates the correct trading time offset for your broker - available here: Indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

  • Set the trading time
  • Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
  • Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
  • Activate optional filters
  • Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

  • Fixed daily risk limits
  • Customizable drawdown protection
  • Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

  If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.

İncelemeler 9
Sr2109
266
Sr2109 2025.04.09 10:08 
 

A great EA - all profits so far after 3 weeks, on demo and live

johnnyx87
106
johnnyx87 2025.04.06 18:03 
 

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored review, and I am in no way affiliated with the developer or seller of Golden Nights EA. Everything shared here is based solely on my personal experience using the EA in a live trading environment.

🎯My Honest Experience After 2 Weeks of Live Trading

I’ll be honest—when I first came across Golden Nights, I was skeptical. Like many traders, I’ve seen my fair share of flashy EAs promising overnight riches, only to blow accounts within days. But something about this one felt different. Maybe it was the clear focus on low-risk, nighttime scalping, or the fact that it doesn’t rely on martingale or grid strategies. Still, I decided to take the plunge and test it on a live account with a small deposit (€500). Two weeks in, and I have to say—I’m pleasantly surprised.

✅ Results

So Far I’ve been running Golden Nights EA on XAUUSD, exactly as recommended, during the late-night sessions. Over the last 14 trading days, the EA has taken consistent trades—all of them in profit. What impressed me most wasn’t just the win rate, but how calm and stable the trading felt. No aggressive lot sizes, no massive drawdowns, and no wild recovery tactics. Just quiet, precise entries with proper stop losses and take profits. I used the low-risk mode (lot size = 0.05) with recovery turned off to keep things conservative while I got comfortable.

🌙 Why It’s Working for Me

Nighttime Edge: Trading during quieter sessions really makes a difference. There’s less slippage, smoother price action, and no news-driven chaos. (I’m using an ICMarkets MT5 account.)

Set & Forget Simplicity: I just check the trades in the morning. No need to babysit it.

Risk Management: Every trade is controlled. No doubling down or chasing losses. That’s exactly what I was looking for—steady, responsible trading.

🔧 Setup Notes

Initial setup was smooth, and the developer provides clear instructions. The time zone adjustment tool is especially handy—just match it to your broker’s session close time, and you’re good to go.

🎯 Final Thoughts

Golden Nights EA isn’t a magic money button—but that’s exactly what makes it appealing. It’s not trying to double your account in a week. Instead, it’s built for steady, sustainable growth, and so far, that’s exactly what it’s delivering. I’m definitely going to keep it running and may consider increasing my risk slightly as I build more confidence. For now, I’m just glad I gave it a shot.

✅Would I recommend it?

Yes—especially if you’re done chasing get-rich-quick EAs and want something reliable, calm, and smart.

smuthee777
22
smuthee777 2025.03.29 09:21 
 

The EA so far is positive with no negative.Thanks Mr Adam for the great job.

Önerilen ürünler
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bip
Dragan Drenjanin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"BiP" is an advanced trading system built on fuzzy logic, designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading eng
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Hybrid Trader EA The Intelligent Trading System That Adapts for You A new generation of intelligent trading systems powered by a true Hybrid AI. Engineered to adapt, learn, and give you full control over its AI training process. Stop using static EAs that fail in changing markets. Harness the power of an adaptive AI that learns from every trade and protects your account. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introducto
Black Digger
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Black Digger Trading Robot Black Digger is a sophisticated trading robot designed primarily for trading commodities, such as WTI and Crude Oil, on both spot and futures markets. When trading futures, be aware of contract expiration dates. The robot features a minimalist yet powerful interface, offering full control over critical trading processes. It is highly recommended to test robot in a strategy tester to identify the optimal timeframe (H2, H3, H4, or H6 ++) , as different accounts may have
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversio
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.57 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Uzman Danışmanlar
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
EmaPro
Dragan Drenjanin
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ema Pro is a newly developed robot featuring a classic crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What sets it apart is the integration of a data miner. Additionally, the system supports various order types and enables flexible trading. Exit rules, such as take profit, stop loss, trailing, and break-even, are determined based on independent ATR indicators. The default configuration targets EURUSD in the H1 time frame, though the robot can also be applied to CHFJPY in the same time frame. Its ul
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Expert Advisor (EA), DE40 endeksi (broker'a bağlı olarak DAX, GER40 vb. olarak adlandırılabilir) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. EA, piyasadaki işlem fırsatlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve pozisyonları risk odaklı bir yaklaşımla yönetir. İki işlem modu sunar: Temkinli – Daha yavaş ve istikrarlı bir yaklaşım. Agresif – Piyasanın büyük hareketlerinden yararlanmak için tasarlanmış, daha hızlı bir strateji (daha yüksek risk içerir). Bu strateji, önceden tanımlanmış bir zaman dilimin
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, özel olarak FTMO için hızlı hesapla propfirm mücadelesini geçmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, 1 günde en fazla 3 işlem ve en fazla 2 giriş kullanır (hala negatif bakiyedeyse ertesi gün açılır). XAUUSD zaman aralığı M1 ile kullanın. Bakiyeyi kendi ihtiyacınıza göre ayarlayın, normalde 10.000 $'lık hesap için 0,1 lot büyüklüğündedir. Lütfen riski size ait olacak şekilde kullanın, hesabınızın kaybedileceğini garanti etmiyorum..
Gold Farming
Sigit Hariyono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Uzman Danışmanlar
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
Yoann Eugene Legrand
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMartDualSide EA , MT5 için bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, çift yönlü Grid & Martingale stratejisi, ileri düzey risk yönetimi ve çoklu varlık uyumluluğu (Forex, kripto, endeksler) sunar. Gerçek işlem öncesi sanal pozisyonlara girerek sinyalleri filtreleyin ve entegre koruma mekanizmaları ile sermayenizi güvence altına alın. 1. GridMartDualSide EA’yı benzersiz yapan özellikler Bağımsız çift yönlü grid — BUY ve SELL işlemlerini aynı anda, farklı ayarlarla yapabilirsiniz. Sanal işlemler (VTT) —
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
Alexander Scaranti
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using this system is easy. Just open a trade when the market goes up or down, set a profit target and don't worry about a stop loss. The system protects your trades using a smart technique, taking opposite trades with larger sizes if the market goes against you. This creates a "trading channel" with upper and lower profit targets, and all open trades close in profit when one of these targets is reached.
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Ultimatum Breakout MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimatum Breakout  - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arb
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems,
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Uzman Danışmanlar
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (310)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.25 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Ama ka
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Uzman Danışmanlar
AEGIS FX — Akıllı Ticaretin Kalkanı AEGIS FX, Dynamics serisine dayalı olarak geliştirilen algoritmik sistemlerin evriminde yeni bir aşamayı temsil eder. Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics ve DeepLayer Dynamics ’in güçlü yönlerini birleştiren AEGIS FX, modern ticaretin gereksinimlerine uygun, benzersiz bir sermaye koruma çerçevesi sunar. Canlı Sinyal & Performans Dynamics serisindeki diğer danışmanlar gibi, AEGIS FX de güncel piyasa koşullarında sistemin nasıl çalıştığını göstermek amacıyla ger
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS: piyasa ile birlikte gelişen bir Uzman Danışman (EA) Yeni: Artık XAUUSD için yeni bir set de mevcut. Önemli: NEXUS’u kiralayıp beklediğiniz kârlılığı elde edemezseniz, bana mesaj gönderin; kira sürenizi hiçbir soru sormadan iki katına çıkarırız . Amacım, gerçek koşullarda sakin şekilde test edip değerlendirmenizi sağlamaktır. > Tüm içerikler (setler, kılavuz, destek, SSS ve güncellemeler) NEXUS HUB içinde toplanmıştır: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Birçok EA, piyasa değişene k
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.88 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the culmination of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading tool leverages the RSI indicator to execute sell orders in overbought conditions and buy orders in oversold conditions, aiming for consistent profits through position averaging. With a wide range of customizable settings, you can tailor the EA to match your unique trading strategy and adapt to various market conditions. Live results Key Features: Automatic Lot Sizi
Golden Thunder Basic
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuab
FREE
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
2 (1)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be custo
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Jade Jaguar Basic
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
FREE
Trend Line Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Bu, bir trend çizgisinin kırılmasında bir uyarı sağlayan basit bir göstergedir. Eğer ticaretinizde trend çizgilerini kullanmaya alışkınsanız, bu kullanışlı olabilir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında: Mum kimliği: Kırılma sonrasında hangi mumda sinyal verileceği Ve üç tür uyarı: E-posta Gönder İşitsel Uyarılar Push Bildirimleri Telefonunuzda bildirim uyarılarını nasıl kuracağınızı öğrenmek için bu videoyu izleyin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4QA Kurulum kılavuzu: https://www.m
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Filtrele:
farkas09
91
farkas09 2025.07.23 03:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.07.23 23:16
Thank you for the review, I’ve sent you a private message.
Nice Trader OÜ
2649
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 11:15 
 

I’ve been using this EA since its public release, and the strategy suits me well — the daily trades have confirmed its consistency nicely.

It’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are always a normal part of any EA.

Since I’ve used it for less than 3 months, I’m giving it 4 stars for now. After three full months, I’ll add the final star if I don’t notice any drop in reliability. The developer is also helpful and very professional — thank you! 😎

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.04.24 20:17
Thank you so much for your thoughtful review and kind words! I really appreciate your balanced feedback and I’m glad the strategy suits you well. Fingers crossed for that 5th star!
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura
194
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura 2025.04.19 19:47 
 

I’ve been using this EA for a month, and I really like it. It’s calm and quiet, taking trades during low-volatility times. It doesn’t use big lot sizes, and it’s been very steady. So far, I haven’t had any losing trades. I recommend it to anyone who takes trading seriously. The stop loss is a bit big, but if you manage it properly, the results are good.

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.04.20 19:23
Thank you for the great feedback! Glad to hear it's working well for you, wishing you continued success in your trading!
Sr2109
266
Sr2109 2025.04.09 10:08 
 

A great EA - all profits so far after 3 weeks, on demo and live

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.04.09 19:00
Thank you so much for your kind feedback! I'm really glad to hear that it's been performing well for you both on demo and live. Wishing you continued success and many more winning trades ahead!
johnnyx87
106
johnnyx87 2025.04.06 18:03 
 

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored review, and I am in no way affiliated with the developer or seller of Golden Nights EA. Everything shared here is based solely on my personal experience using the EA in a live trading environment.

🎯My Honest Experience After 2 Weeks of Live Trading

I’ll be honest—when I first came across Golden Nights, I was skeptical. Like many traders, I’ve seen my fair share of flashy EAs promising overnight riches, only to blow accounts within days. But something about this one felt different. Maybe it was the clear focus on low-risk, nighttime scalping, or the fact that it doesn’t rely on martingale or grid strategies. Still, I decided to take the plunge and test it on a live account with a small deposit (€500). Two weeks in, and I have to say—I’m pleasantly surprised.

✅ Results

So Far I’ve been running Golden Nights EA on XAUUSD, exactly as recommended, during the late-night sessions. Over the last 14 trading days, the EA has taken consistent trades—all of them in profit. What impressed me most wasn’t just the win rate, but how calm and stable the trading felt. No aggressive lot sizes, no massive drawdowns, and no wild recovery tactics. Just quiet, precise entries with proper stop losses and take profits. I used the low-risk mode (lot size = 0.05) with recovery turned off to keep things conservative while I got comfortable.

🌙 Why It’s Working for Me

Nighttime Edge: Trading during quieter sessions really makes a difference. There’s less slippage, smoother price action, and no news-driven chaos. (I’m using an ICMarkets MT5 account.)

Set & Forget Simplicity: I just check the trades in the morning. No need to babysit it.

Risk Management: Every trade is controlled. No doubling down or chasing losses. That’s exactly what I was looking for—steady, responsible trading.

🔧 Setup Notes

Initial setup was smooth, and the developer provides clear instructions. The time zone adjustment tool is especially handy—just match it to your broker’s session close time, and you’re good to go.

🎯 Final Thoughts

Golden Nights EA isn’t a magic money button—but that’s exactly what makes it appealing. It’s not trying to double your account in a week. Instead, it’s built for steady, sustainable growth, and so far, that’s exactly what it’s delivering. I’m definitely going to keep it running and may consider increasing my risk slightly as I build more confidence. For now, I’m just glad I gave it a shot.

✅Would I recommend it?

Yes—especially if you’re done chasing get-rich-quick EAs and want something reliable, calm, and smart.

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.04.06 18:18
Wow, thank you for such a thoughtful and detailed review! I'm really glad to hear it's working well for you — wishing you continued success and steady growth!
smuthee777
22
smuthee777 2025.03.29 09:21 
 

The EA so far is positive with no negative.Thanks Mr Adam for the great job.

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.03.29 10:03
Thank you for your kind words! I'm glad to hear it's working well for you. Wishing you continued success with the EA!
Simone Castoro
126
Simone Castoro 2025.03.26 18:26 
 

Not a great EA...big SL and small TP. I was hoping for a better system

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.03.26 20:18
Thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear that the EA did not meet your expectations. However, I believe your assessment might be a bit premature. The risk-reward ratio is well compensated by the high win rate. The EA is currently performing excellently on the live signal, with a 290% profit, a 100% win rate, and 5% drawdown over 26 consecutive winning trades.
Anika Svensson
36
Anika Svensson 2025.03.19 22:34 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.03.24 22:08
Hi Anika,
Thank you for your kind words and positive review! I’m glad you see the potential in the EA. If you have any questions or need assistance with settings, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
770
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.03.14 20:50 
 

Great customer support and EA has made its 1st win for me. Thanks Adam

Adam Zolei
99518
Geliştiriciden yanıt Adam Zolei 2025.03.14 21:05
Thank you so much for your kind words! I’m thrilled to hear that the EA has already made its first win for you – that’s fantastic news! If you ever have questions or need support, don’t hesitate to reach out. Wishing you many more successful trades ahead!
İncelemeye yanıt