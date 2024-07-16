Ultimate TrendMaster

Welcome!

We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you.

It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizing.

Additionally, it includes various filters to help you avoid unfavorable market conditions.

You can find a demo version for testing on a demo account here, as well as the user manual.

Give it a try, test it according to your own strategy. With the automatic trendline drawer, strategic tests are easier to perform. You can also test by drawing a trendline on the chart, renaming it to one of the names specified in the settings, saving it as a template, and then loading it into the tester.

Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!




