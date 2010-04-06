Super MataELang Limited
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Sürüm: 3.2
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited
Big Promo
For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX
This is the Free Version of EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO
It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version
Link Pro Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076
- This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the position. Using security in the form of an averaging or martingale system
- Best used in the m15 time frame. The recommendation is GBPUSD, but you can try using another pair
- This has been running for more than 1 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand various kinds of market attacks
Best Pair For Current Version : GBPUSD
Time Frame : M15
Recommended Broker:
- Using Tickmill Pro Account: https://bit.ly/ProTickmill
- Using Icmarkets Raw Account : https://bit.ly/RawICMarkets
- Using TradingPro ScalpX Account : https://bit.ly/ScalpXTradingPro
- Using FusionMarket ZeroAccount : https://bit.ly/RegFusion
- Using FBS Cent Account : https://bit.ly/opencent
- Aximtrade cent account : https://bit.ly/RegAxim
- Justforex cent account : https://bit.ly/JustAcct
- Minimum Balance $3000 Or $30 using Cent Account
- TIME FRAME : M15
Important
You Can use pair : GBPUSD
Download Setfile for GBPUSD pair: Here
This setfile is for balance : 3000 with Lotsize 0.01.
You may change lot size according to your balance.
ex. if your balance is 6000 than use lotsize : 0.02
Important Stuff
- USE M15 TIME FRAME (You may try another Time Frame)
- Can start from $30 balance with cent account with Lotsize 0.01
- Dont forget to use setfile and change it according to your balance
- Not suitable on FIFO Rules
- Free Version Only work at 0.01 Lotsize
Disclaimer
Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.
Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea