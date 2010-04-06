Super MataELang Limited

EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited


    Big Promo

    For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX

    This is the Free Version of EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO

    It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version 

    • This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the position. Using security in the form of an averaging or martingale system
    • Best used in the m15 time frame. The recommendation is GBPUSD, but you can try using another pair
    • This has been running for more than 1 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand various kinds of market attacks

    Best Pair For Current Version :  GBPUSD

    Time Frame : M15

    Recommended Broker:
    • Minimum Balance $3000 Or $30 using Cent Account
    • TIME FRAME : M15

    Important

     You Can use pair : GBPUSD

    Download Setfile for GBPUSD pair: Here

    This setfile is for balance : 3000 with Lotsize 0.01.

    You may change lot size according to your balance.

    ex. if your balance is 6000 than use lotsize : 0.02


    Important Stuff

    • USE M15 TIME FRAME (You may try another Time Frame)
    • Can start from $30 balance with cent account with Lotsize 0.01
    • Dont forget to use setfile and change it according to your balance
    • Not suitable on FIFO Rules
    • Free Version Only work at 0.01 Lotsize


    Disclaimer

    Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.

    Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea



