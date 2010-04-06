Position Control MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Adam Zolei
- Sürüm: 2.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.
It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position according to preset ATR parameters.
The expert manages positions opened by the expert itself, as well as manually opened positions.
The panel doesn't work in the strategy tester, but there is an auto trade function in the settings to test the other features. You can try it on a demo account: Demo
Settings:
- Break Even // Break even can be enabled, and parameters can be specified.
- Break Even Pips on Profit
- Break Even Point Offset
- Trailing Stop // Trailing stop can be enabled, and its parameters can be specified.
- Trailing Stop Start
- Trailing Stop Distance
- Trailing Stop Step
- Partial Close 1 // Three partial closures can be enabled, and their parameters can be specified.
- Pips Away
- Close Volume Percentage
- Partial Close 2
- Pips Away 2
- Close Volume Percentage_2
- Partial Close 3
- Pips Away 3
- Close Volume Percentage 3
- Use ATR for SL and TP // ATR usage can be enabled; when activated, it automatically sets the stop loss and take profit based on ATR values.
- ATR Period
- ATR Multiply SL
- ATR Multiply TP
- Auto Calculate from Mobile // When this feature is enabled, it immediately closes manually opened positions and opens a position with stop loss and take profit set according to ATR values, risking the capital specified on the panel.
- Auto Trade // This feature is built for the strategy tester; when enabled, it automatically opens positions with a fixed lot size and allows setting the stop loss and take profit.
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
Feel free to reach out to us via private message if you have any questions, and please leave a review after downloading the app to help us with further improvements.