Position Control MT4

The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.

It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position according to preset ATR parameters.

The expert manages positions opened by the expert itself, as well as manually opened positions.