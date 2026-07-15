Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard

TAGLINE

Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time.

The indicator analyzes:

- Relative Strength Index
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Williams Percent Range
- Commodity Channel Index
- Money Flow Index

Each oscillator has different calculation characteristics. A single oscillator may sometimes enter an extreme zone too early or remain there during a strong trend. OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 reduces dependence on any one reading by requiring agreement from multiple oscillators before classifying a timeframe as overbought or oversold.

The dashboard then compares results across several timeframes to determine whether a broader reversal-risk zone is present.

PURPOSE OF THE INDICATOR

OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is designed to help answer:

- Are several oscillators currently indicating an extreme?
- Is the market overbought or oversold on more than one timeframe?
- Is the condition normal, mixed, or unusually stretched?
- Is there enough agreement to justify closer reversal analysis?

The indicator identifies market conditions. It does not guarantee that price will immediately reverse. Strong trends can remain overbought or oversold for extended periods.

THE FIVE-OSCILLATOR MODEL

1. RELATIVE STRENGTH INDEX

Default thresholds:
- Oversold: 30 or below
- Overbought: 70 or above

RSI measures directional price strength and is one of the most widely used market oscillators.

2. STOCHASTIC OSCILLATOR

Default parameters:
- K period: 5
- D period: 3
- Slowing: 3

Default thresholds:
- Oversold: 20 or below
- Overbought: 80 or above

The Stochastic Oscillator compares the closing price with the recent trading range.

3. WILLIAMS PERCENT RANGE

Default period: 14

Fixed interpretation:
- Oversold: -80 or below
- Overbought: -20 or above

Williams %R is a fast oscillator that measures where the closing price is positioned within the recent high-low range.

4. COMMODITY CHANNEL INDEX

Default period: 14

Default thresholds:
- Oversold: -100 or below
- Overbought: +100 or above

CCI measures how far price has moved away from its statistical average.

5. MONEY FLOW INDEX

Default period: 14

Default thresholds:
- Oversold: 30 or below
- Overbought: 70 or above

MFI uses price and volume information to evaluate buying and selling pressure. The volume source can be selected from the indicator inputs. Tick volume is used by default.

AGREEMENT-BASED SIGNAL LOGIC

For each timeframe, the indicator counts how many of the five oscillators are oversold and how many are overbought.

Default classification:
- At least 3 of 5 oversold: OVERSOLD
- At least 3 of 5 overbought: OVERBOUGHT
- At least 4 of 5 oversold: EXTREME OVERSOLD
- At least 4 of 5 overbought: EXTREME OVERBOUGHT
- Insufficient or conflicting agreement: NEUTRAL / MIXED

Both the normal signal threshold and the extreme threshold are customizable.

This agreement system helps distinguish isolated oscillator readings from broader oscillator confluence.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Available timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled timeframes:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

The indicator counts how many enabled timeframes are oversold, overbought, or mixed.

Default final-signal logic:
- If at least two enabled timeframes align as oversold, the final result becomes OVERSOLD REVERSAL ZONE.
- If at least two enabled timeframes align as overbought, the final result becomes OVERBOUGHT REVERSAL ZONE.
- When alignment is insufficient or conflicting, the result remains WAIT / OSCILLATORS MIXED.

The required number of aligned timeframes is adjustable.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The black on-chart dashboard displays:

- Current symbol
- Final multi-timeframe oscillator condition
- Number of oversold timeframes
- Number of overbought timeframes
- Number of mixed timeframes
- RSI zone for each timeframe
- Stochastic zone for each timeframe
- Williams %R zone for each timeframe
- CCI zone for each timeframe
- MFI zone for each timeframe
- Final agreement result for each timeframe

The design allows traders to review several oscillators without opening five separate subwindows.

CLOSED-CANDLE CALCULATION

The indicator analyzes the last completed candle on each timeframe. This helps keep readings stable until the next candle closes and reduces intrabar fluctuations.

An oscillator can still move out of an extreme after a new candle closes. The signal is a market-condition assessment, not a prediction guarantee.

ALERTS

Optional alerts include:

- MetaTrader popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Alerts restricted to a new chart bar
- Duplicate-signal protection

Alerts are triggered only when the final aligned result changes from the waiting state to an overbought or oversold reversal zone.

Alerts are disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

Users can adjust:

- RSI period
- Stochastic K, D, and slowing
- Williams %R period
- CCI period
- MFI period
- MFI volume type
- General upper and lower thresholds
- Stochastic upper and lower thresholds
- CCI upper and lower thresholds
- Number of oscillators required for a signal
- Number of oscillators required for an extreme
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard position, size, and font
- Popup and push notifications

HOW TO INTERPRET THE RESULTS

EXTREME OVERSOLD

At least four oscillators are simultaneously in their oversold zones on that timeframe. This indicates strong downside stretching and increased reversal risk, but price can continue falling during a powerful bearish trend.

OVERSOLD

At least the selected signal number of oscillators agree that the market is oversold. Traders may begin looking for bullish confirmation from structure, candles, divergence, or support.

EXTREME OVERBOUGHT

At least four oscillators are simultaneously in their overbought zones. This indicates strong upside stretching and increased pullback or reversal risk, but it is not an automatic sell signal.

OVERBOUGHT

Multiple oscillators agree that the market is overbought. Traders may watch for bearish confirmation near resistance or after a loss of momentum.

NEUTRAL / MIXED

The oscillators do not have enough agreement. Conditions may be balanced, transitional, or conflicting.

PRACTICAL TRADING APPLICATIONS

OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 can support:

- Reversal-zone monitoring
- Pullback timing
- Support and resistance analysis
- Divergence strategies
- Mean-reversion systems
- Avoiding late entries into stretched moves
- Multi-timeframe confluence
- Identifying when one oscillator is giving an isolated signal

SUGGESTED CONFIRMATION

An oversold or overbought label should ideally be combined with one or more of the following:

- Support or resistance
- A confirmed candlestick reversal pattern
- Bullish or bearish divergence
- Market-structure shift
- Trend exhaustion
- Volume reaction
- Break of a local swing level
- Higher-timeframe context

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Beginner traders who need simple zone labels
- Reversal traders
- Swing traders
- Day traders
- Mean-reversion traders
- Traders who currently use several oscillator windows
- Traders who require multi-timeframe confirmation

MAIN BENEFITS

- Five oscillators in one organized dashboard
- Agreement-based filtering
- Separate normal and extreme classifications
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle readings
- Optional popup and push alerts
- Fully adjustable thresholds
- Works with any broker-supported symbol
- Does not execute trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy OscillatorFusion_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

3. Attach the indicator to the required chart.

4. Select the timeframes and oscillator thresholds appropriate for the symbol.

5. Use the dashboard as a reversal-risk and market-extreme tool, not as an automatic entry command.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading 
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Утилиты
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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