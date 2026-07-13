Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard

TAGLINE

See the force behind the move—not only its direction.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral.

Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and compare conflicting readings manually, MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 analyzes RSI, the MACD histogram, Rate of Change, the standard Momentum indicator, and the Awesome Oscillator. Each component contributes to a composite score ranging from -100 to +100.

Positive values represent bullish momentum, negative values represent bearish momentum, and values near zero indicate mixed or weak conditions. The result is displayed separately for every enabled timeframe and then summarized into a final multi-timeframe momentum signal.

The indicator is designed for traders who want a fast and organized way to answer three important questions:

1. Is momentum currently bullish or bearish?
2. How strong is that momentum?
3. Are several timeframes confirming the same direction?

CORE ANALYSIS

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates five momentum components on each enabled timeframe:

1. RELATIVE STRENGTH INDEX

RSI measures the balance between recent upward and downward price movement.

Default interpretation:
- RSI at or above 55 contributes bullish momentum.
- RSI at or below 45 contributes bearish momentum.
- RSI between 45 and 55 is treated as neutral.

The RSI contribution is intentionally based around the center of the oscillator rather than only traditional overbought and oversold levels. This makes it useful for momentum confirmation during active trends.

2. MACD HISTOGRAM

The MACD histogram helps determine both direction and whether momentum is expanding or fading.

The dashboard may show:
- BULL + when the histogram is positive and strengthening.
- BULL FADING when it remains positive but is weakening.
- BEAR - when the histogram is negative and bearish pressure is expanding.
- BEAR FADING when it remains negative but is moving toward zero.
- NEUTRAL when no directional histogram reading is present.

A positive histogram contributes bullish points, while a negative histogram contributes bearish points.

3. RATE OF CHANGE

Rate of Change compares the latest closed price with the price from a selected number of periods earlier.

The dashboard displays the calculated percentage:
- A positive percentage contributes bullish momentum.
- A negative percentage contributes bearish momentum.
- A flat reading is neutral.

This component helps reveal whether price is gaining or losing ground over the selected lookback period.

4. MOMENTUM INDICATOR

The standard Momentum indicator is evaluated around its 100 baseline.

- Values above 100 plus the selected dead zone contribute bullish pressure.
- Values below 100 minus the selected dead zone contribute bearish pressure.
- Values inside the dead zone are treated as neutral.

The dead zone helps prevent insignificant fluctuations around the centerline from being interpreted as meaningful momentum.

5. AWESOME OSCILLATOR

The Awesome Oscillator compares short-term and longer-term market momentum.

- Values above zero contribute bullish momentum.
- Values below zero contribute bearish momentum.
- Values at zero are neutral.

COMPOSITE MOMENTUM SCORE

Each of the five components contributes up to 20 directional points.

Maximum bullish score: +100
Maximum bearish score: -100

Default score classification:
- +80 to +100: STRONG BULLISH
- +40 to +79: BULLISH
- +15 to +39: WEAK BULLISH
- -14 to +14: NEUTRAL
- -15 to -39: WEAK BEARISH
- -40 to -79: BEARISH
- -80 to -100: STRONG BEARISH

This scoring model makes the result easy to understand while still showing the individual indicator readings behind it.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

The indicator can analyze:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled timeframes:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

M5 and M30 are available as optional inputs.

The final dashboard signal requires a minimum number of enabled timeframes to align. The default minimum is two. When enough timeframes agree, the dashboard displays an aligned bullish or bearish momentum result. When the readings conflict, the final status remains WAIT / MIXED MOMENTUM.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The professional black dashboard displays:

- Symbol currently being analyzed
- Final multi-timeframe momentum condition
- Number of bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes
- Average composite score
- Individual timeframe readings
- RSI status
- MACD histogram status
- Rate of Change percentage
- Momentum value
- Awesome Oscillator direction
- Final score classification for each timeframe

The dashboard position, dimensions, row height, and font size can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates completed candles rather than relying on the still-forming candle for its main calculations. Closed-candle analysis provides more stable readings and reduces unnecessary signal changes caused by intrabar price movement.

Please remember that closed-candle calculations do not eliminate market risk and do not make a signal infallible.

ALERTS

Optional alert features include:

- MetaTrader popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Alert only when a new chart bar is detected
- Protection against repeatedly sending the same unchanged final signal

Alerts are disabled by default and can be enabled in the inputs.

CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS

Users can adjust:

- RSI period
- RSI bullish and bearish levels
- MACD fast, slow, and signal periods
- Rate of Change period
- Momentum period
- Momentum dead zone
- Strong momentum score
- Confirmed momentum score
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard location and appearance
- Popup and push alerts

PRACTICAL USES

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 may be used for:

- Confirming trend continuation
- Filtering weak entries
- Avoiding trades against strong multi-timeframe momentum
- Detecting weakening MACD behavior
- Comparing momentum across several timeframes
- Supporting breakout validation
- Supporting pullback-entry analysis
- Monitoring when directional pressure becomes mixed

EXAMPLE WORKFLOW

A trend trader may first identify the broader market direction using price structure or a trend indicator. MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 can then be used to confirm whether momentum supports that direction.

For example:
- H1, H4, and D1 show bullish momentum.
- The average score is strongly positive.
- RSI, ROC, Momentum, and AO are bullish.
- MACD remains positive.

This creates stronger momentum confluence than relying on one oscillator alone.

A trader should still evaluate support, resistance, entry location, stop-loss placement, and overall risk before entering.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is suitable for:

- Beginner traders who need clear labels
- Trend-following traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Breakout traders
- Traders who use multi-timeframe confirmation
- Traders who want one dashboard instead of five separate indicator windows

PRODUCT BENEFITS

- Five momentum tools combined in one dashboard
- Simple -100 to +100 scoring system
- Clear bullish, bearish, weak, strong, and neutral classifications
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional alerts
- Adjustable inputs
- No unnecessary lower indicator windows
- Works on Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other symbols supported by the broker
- Does not place or manage trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy MomentumPulse_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

3. Drag MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 onto a chart.

4. Select the required timeframes and customize the scoring thresholds if needed.

5. Enable popup or push alerts only after configuring MetaTrader notification settings.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.
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Индикаторы
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Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Утилиты
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Индикаторы
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
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