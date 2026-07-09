Smart Trend Navigator MT5

5
  • Индикаторы
  • Christopher Calmerin
    Christopher Calmerin

    Christopher Calmerin

    5 (1)
    Более 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
    16 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.10

SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly.

Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI, then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY, SELL, or WAIT.

The indicator is built for traders who want a simple visual guide for trend confirmation without complicated settings or confusing chart signals.

Main Features

Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 shows trend conditions across multiple timeframes, making it easier to understand whether the market direction is aligned or mixed.

4-in-1 Trend Analysis
The indicator combines:

EMA — identifies the main market direction
ADX — measures trend strength
MACD — confirms momentum
RSI — acts as a safety filter for overbought and oversold conditions

Beginner-Friendly Signals
The dashboard gives simple and clear market conditions:

BUY TREND CONFIRMED
SELL TREND CONFIRMED
WAIT / NO CLEAR TREND

Black Professional Dashboard
The indicator uses a clean black background with clear colored text, making it easy to read on any chart.

Closed-Candle Signal Logic
Signals are calculated using closed candle data to reduce confusion from constantly changing current-candle signals.

Trend Alignment Score
The dashboard helps traders see how many timeframes are aligned in the same direction.

Optional Alerts
The indicator can provide alerts when a clear trend condition appears.

Who Is This Indicator For?

SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is suitable for:

  • Beginner traders who want simple trend confirmation
  • Traders who use multi-timeframe analysis
  • Scalpers and intraday traders looking for trend direction
  • Swing traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation
  • Traders who want a clean dashboard instead of many indicators on the chart

How It Works

SmartTrend Navigator MT5 checks each selected timeframe and analyzes the trend using multiple confirmation tools.

A BUY condition may appear when:

  • Price is above the EMA
  • MACD momentum is bullish
  • ADX confirms that the market has enough trend strength
  • RSI is not in an unsafe overbought zone

A SELL condition may appear when:

  • Price is below the EMA
  • MACD momentum is bearish
  • ADX confirms trend strength
  • RSI is not in an unsafe oversold zone

When conditions are mixed or weak, the dashboard shows WAIT, helping traders avoid unclear market situations.

Important Note

SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is not a guaranteed profit system and should not be used as financial advice. It is a trend-confirmation tool designed to support your trading analysis. Always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.


Отзывы 1
Anthony
217
Anthony 2026.07.15 22:10 
 

very reliable. just wait for it to confirm the signals before entering the market.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Фильтр:
Anthony
217
Anthony 2026.07.15 22:10 
 

very reliable. just wait for it to confirm the signals before entering the market.

Christopher Calmerin
1616
Ответ разработчика Christopher Calmerin 2026.07.21 10:16
Thank You For You Review. Looking Forward To Make More Tools
Ответ на отзыв