Smart Trend Navigator MT5
- Индикаторы
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Christopher CalmerinБолее 10 лет я занимаюсь разработкой программного обеспечения и решением реальных задач с помощью технологий. Мой путь прошёл от создания бизнес- и медицинских систем до разработки интеллектуальных инструментов для финансовых рынков.
- Версия: 1.10
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly.
Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI, then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY, SELL, or WAIT.
The indicator is built for traders who want a simple visual guide for trend confirmation without complicated settings or confusing chart signals.
Main Features
Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 shows trend conditions across multiple timeframes, making it easier to understand whether the market direction is aligned or mixed.
4-in-1 Trend Analysis
The indicator combines:
EMA — identifies the main market direction
ADX — measures trend strength
MACD — confirms momentum
RSI — acts as a safety filter for overbought and oversold conditions
Beginner-Friendly Signals
The dashboard gives simple and clear market conditions:
BUY TREND CONFIRMED
SELL TREND CONFIRMED
WAIT / NO CLEAR TREND
Black Professional Dashboard
The indicator uses a clean black background with clear colored text, making it easy to read on any chart.
Closed-Candle Signal Logic
Signals are calculated using closed candle data to reduce confusion from constantly changing current-candle signals.
Trend Alignment Score
The dashboard helps traders see how many timeframes are aligned in the same direction.
Optional Alerts
The indicator can provide alerts when a clear trend condition appears.
Who Is This Indicator For?
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is suitable for:
- Beginner traders who want simple trend confirmation
- Traders who use multi-timeframe analysis
- Scalpers and intraday traders looking for trend direction
- Swing traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation
- Traders who want a clean dashboard instead of many indicators on the chart
How It Works
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 checks each selected timeframe and analyzes the trend using multiple confirmation tools.
A BUY condition may appear when:
- Price is above the EMA
- MACD momentum is bullish
- ADX confirms that the market has enough trend strength
- RSI is not in an unsafe overbought zone
A SELL condition may appear when:
- Price is below the EMA
- MACD momentum is bearish
- ADX confirms trend strength
- RSI is not in an unsafe oversold zone
When conditions are mixed or weak, the dashboard shows WAIT, helping traders avoid unclear market situations.
Important Note
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is not a guaranteed profit system and should not be used as financial advice. It is a trend-confirmation tool designed to support your trading analysis. Always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
very reliable. just wait for it to confirm the signals before entering the market.