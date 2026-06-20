DCA_Machine Pro Edition

Exclusive Features

In addition to all features available in the Basic Edition, the Pro Edition introduces advanced customization and risk-management tools designed for experienced traders seeking greater flexibility and performance optimization.

Input Parameters

Execute

Enable or disable new trade execution.

true = EA is allowed to open new trades.

false = EA will not open new trades.

This option is useful when you want to temporarily pause trading without removing the EA from the chart.

MinLayersToTrade

Defines the minimum number of grid layers required before the EA starts managing and trading a basket.

If the number of layers is below this threshold, the EA will avoid trading actions in order to maintain sufficient basket structure for profitable exits.

This helps improve the efficiency of the grid recovery mechanism.

MaxLayersToTrade

Defines the maximum number of grid layers allowed.

This is one of the most important risk management features of DCA_Machine.

By limiting the maximum number of positions, traders can control account exposure and prevent excessive risk accumulation during prolonged market movements.

Many users consider this feature highly valuable because it provides a simple and effective way to control drawdown and overall account risk.

AllowedSymbols

Enable or disable trading only on the predefined list of carefully selected symbols.

true = Trade only the symbols that have been extensively tested and validated for stability and consistency.

false = Trade any symbol of your choice.

Please note that trading symbols outside the recommended list may not be suitable for the DCA_Machine Basic strategy model.

If you wish to customize symbol selection and access more advanced filtering capabilities, upgrading to the Pro or Premium edition is recommended.

CheckSpread

Enable or disable spread protection.

When enabled, the EA will only enter trades when spread conditions remain within acceptable levels.

This helps avoid entries during:

High-impact news events

Sudden volatility spikes

Low-liquidity market conditions

Abnormal spread widening

Spread protection is designed to improve execution quality and reduce unnecessary trading risk.

ShowInfo

Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.

When enabled, the EA displays detailed operational information directly on the chart, allowing traders to monitor trading activity and EA status more conveniently.

Strategy

Select between two trading modes:

Standard

The Standard strategy prioritizes stability, consistency, and lower market exposure.

Key characteristics:

More conservative trade entries

Lower trading frequency

Reduced account stress during volatile conditions

Suitable for long-term stable growth

High_Frequency

The High_Frequency strategy is designed for traders who prefer more active market participation.

Key characteristics:

Approximately twice the trade frequency of Standard mode

More opportunities during ranging and sideways markets

Increased trade activity while maintaining controlled risk management

Suitable for active traders seeking enhanced profit potential

Volume File

Select from three professionally designed volume progression models.

Low Drawdown

A conservative volume escalation model focused on capital preservation.

Features:

Safer volume progression

Prioritizes profitability from the first few positions

Reduced drawdown pressure

Ideal for conservative traders

Optimization

A balanced model optimized through extensive historical testing across multiple market environments.

Features:

Optimized profit-to-risk ratio

Thoroughly validated through backtesting

Designed to maintain stability during varying market conditions

Recommended for most users

Fibonacci

A more aggressive volume progression model based on Fibonacci growth principles.

Features:

Faster recovery capability

Higher potential profitability

Increased capital requirements

Best suited for larger accounts and prolonged ranging markets

RiskPercent

Adjusts the overall trading risk relative to account equity.

Recommended settings:

0.2 – 0.6: Conservative and stable operation

Above 0.6: Higher exposure and increased trading volume

Higher values may result in:

Larger position sizes

Increased number of active positions

Longer floating drawdown periods

Greater account volatility

Proper risk management is strongly recommended.

VolumeMultiplier

Applies a multiplier to the volume calculated by the EA.

Example:

Calculated volume = 0.01

VolumeMultiplier = 2

Result:

Executed volume = 0.02

This feature allows traders to scale exposure while preserving the EA's internal position-sizing logic.

RescueSignal

Activates the advanced rescue-entry mechanism.

Rescue positions are placed at greater distances from existing positions to maximize the probability of entering near exhaustion zones where market retracements are statistically more likely.

Benefits:

Improved basket recovery potential

Reduced clustering of entries

Enhanced flexibility during prolonged market movements

AllowTrailingStop

Enables intelligent trailing stop management.

When activated, the EA applies a predefined trailing mechanism designed to secure profits and accelerate basket exits.

Particularly useful when:

The basket contains 3–4 positions

The market begins reversing in favor of the basket

Faster capital recycling is desired

MaxPosMonths

Defines the maximum holding period for open positions.

After the specified number of months, positions may be automatically closed as part of a portfolio cleanup process.

Example:

MaxPosMonths = 6

Open positions older than six months become eligible for liquidation.

This feature may be beneficial when:

Swap costs are significantly negative

Positions remain open for unusually long periods

Account maintenance and capital efficiency are priorities

For accounts with low swap costs, this feature should be used carefully and only when necessary.





Video User Guide (English):



https://youtu.be/VKRx_5py5VE

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance, backtesting results, optimization reports, and forward testing results are not indicative of future performance. No trading system, strategy, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

DCA_Machine is a trading tool designed to assist in trade execution and risk management. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and the management of their trading accounts.

Only trade with capital that you can afford to lose.