# Tortoise Shell

## Short Description

Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering.

## Product Overview

Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure.

The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence:

- Tick up = `1`

- Tick down = `0`

It then uses arm conditions, geometry, TTTS filtering, boundary chains, and profit arm/drop logic to manage entries and exits. The default parameters were developed around GOLD, but the EA can be tested on other symbols after proper parameter adjustment.

This is an advanced strategy. It can open multiple positions and requires careful margin management.

## Main Features

- Binary tick-sequence signal engine

- BUY/SELL arm entry logic

- Optional bit mapping reversal

- Geometry-based trade resolver

- Upper SELL boundary chain

- Lower BUY boundary chain

- Profit arm/drop exit management

- Candle-based profit expansion

- TTTS market-state filter

- Optional TTTS profit expansion

- Account basket arm/drop close

- Optional allocated-capital gate

- On-chart diagnostic overlay

## Strategy Logic

Tortoise Shell does not use classic indicator entries. Instead, it reads tick direction and waits for a run of movement before arming a side. When the opposite tick appears, the EA can place a trade.

The geometry layer evaluates existing managed positions and can adjust the final trade direction so that new trades follow the intended BUY-below and SELL-above structure.

Boundary chains are used as a structural reserve. SELL boundaries are built upward and BUY boundaries are built downward. When a boundary reaches the configured loss spacing, the EA can expand the chain. If the active boundary count exceeds the configured maximum, inner boundary tickets are demoted and can later be handled by profit management.

Profit management uses arm/drop trailing. A position arms after reaching the configured profit level. If profit later drops from its peak by the configured amount, the EA closes the position while it is still profitable. Candle and TTTS expansion can delay closure when the market still favors the position.

## Default Symbol Note

The default parameters are intended as a starting point for GOLD-style testing. Other symbols can require different values for:

- Lot size

- Profit arm/drop

- Loss spacing

- Boundary count

- TTTS sensitivity

- Account basket arm/drop

- Allocated capital

Always test and optimize before live trading.

## Recommended Use

- Use a MetaTrader 5 hedge account.

- Start with a demo account.

- Use high-quality recent tick data for backtesting.

- Use a unique MagicNumber for each symbol or EA instance.

- Monitor margin level and open positions.

- Adjust settings for each broker and symbol.

## Suggested Screenshot Captions

Use screenshots that show both growth and risk. Possible captions:

- Backtest equity curve with default GOLD-oriented settings

- Strategy tester statistics overview

- On-chart diagnostic overlay

- Example of boundary-chain behavior

- Example of account basket arm/drop closure

## Important Risk Disclaimer

Automated trading involves substantial risk. Tortoise Shell can open many positions and may keep losing positions open while waiting for the strategy logic to recover or close them later. The EA does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate drawdown risk.

Backtest performance is not a guarantee of future results. Live results can differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, broker execution, margin requirements, liquidity, symbol specifications, tick quality, and market conditions.

Use the EA on a demo account first. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. This product is not financial advice.

## Long Market Description Draft

Tortoise Shell is an experimental MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want a tick-reactive strategy with a structured hedging reserve.

Instead of relying on standard indicators, the EA translates price movement into a binary tick sequence. Consecutive movement in one direction arms the opposite-side response. When the reversal tick appears, a trade signal is created. The signal can then pass through geometry and TTTS filters before execution.

The geometry resolver is one of the key elements of the system. It compares current price with existing EA-managed positions and can adjust the final order direction. This helps preserve a more organized internal structure, where BUY positions are favored below existing reference prices and SELL positions are favored above them.

The boundary-chain system gives the EA a second structural layer. Upper boundaries are built from SELL positions and lower boundaries from BUY positions. When price moves against an edge boundary by the configured loss spacing, the EA can extend the chain. Older inner boundaries are not simply deleted when the chain exceeds its maximum count; they are demoted and remain available for later profit management.

Tortoise Shell also includes profit arm/drop logic. Once a non-boundary position reaches the configured profit arm value, the EA tracks its peak profit. If profit drops from that peak by the configured drop value, the EA closes the position while it is still profitable. Optional candle and TTTS expansion can delay closure while the current market state still supports the position.

For broader risk handling, the EA includes an optional account basket arm/drop function. This watches the combined floating result of all EA-managed positions on the current symbol and MagicNumber. When the basket reaches the configured profit level, it arms. If the basket later drops from its peak by the configured value, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

The EA includes an on-chart overlay that shows recent bits, arm states, TTTS state, geometry decisions, boundary counts, edge losses, position counts, basket status, and the last signal message.

Tortoise Shell is intended for advanced users. It should be tested carefully on every broker, symbol, spread model, and deposit size before live use.

## FAQ Draft

### Does Tortoise Shell use indicators?

No classic indicator is required for entries. The strategy is based mainly on tick direction, arm logic, geometry, boundary chains, and TTTS market-state metrics.

### Does it use stop loss?

The current version does not use a fixed stop loss by default. Risk is managed through position structure, profit arm/drop, boundary behavior, optional basket closure, and user-controlled settings. This makes margin management very important.

### Is it only for GOLD?

No. The default settings are GOLD-oriented, but the EA can be tested on other symbols. Other symbols require parameter adjustment.

### Is a hedge account required?

A hedge account is strongly recommended. The EA is designed around multiple managed BUY and SELL positions on the same symbol.

### Why can live results differ from backtests?

The strategy is sensitive to tick sequence, spread, execution, slippage, margin rules, and broker symbol specifications. Older or synthetic tick data can produce different behavior from live trading.

### Can beginners use it?