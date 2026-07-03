Nspire Gold Breakout

NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0

Professional Breakout Trading for XAUUSD


NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a proven breakout strategy combined with intelligent market filters and professional risk management.

Instead of entering every breakout, the EA focuses on high-probability market conditions by combining volatility analysis, ATR filtering and candle confirmation. This helps avoid low-quality entries while capturing strong market movements.

The strategy is fully automated and optimized for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold trading.



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Key Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Advanced Breakout Strategy

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Minimum ATR Filter

✅ Fixed Stop Loss

✅ Risk-Based Position Sizing

✅ Fixed Lot Option

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade per Signal

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Grid Trading

✅ Fully Automated


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Strategy Overview

The EA continuously analyzes recent market structure and waits for a confirmed breakout above or below the selected trading range.

Before entering a position, additional filters evaluate market volatility and ensure that only strong breakout opportunities are traded.

Once a trade is open, the built-in trade management system protects profits using an optional trailing stop while predefined risk parameters help maintain consistent money management.

The objective is not to trade frequently—but to focus on quality setups with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.


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Money Management

NSPIRE Gold Breakout includes flexible position sizing:

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Automatic Risk Percentage
  • Minimum / Maximum Lot Limits
  • Fixed Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop Management

This allows the EA to be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles.


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Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended Broker: ECN / Low Spread

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (depending on lot size and risk settings)


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Why Choose NSPIRE Gold Breakout?

Unlike many automated systems that rely on martingale or grid recovery techniques, NSPIRE Gold Breakout follows a disciplined breakout approach with predefined risk on every trade.

The EA was developed with a focus on:

  • Capital preservation
  • Consistent execution
  • High-quality trade filtering
  • Professional risk management
  • Long-term stability


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Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.




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Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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