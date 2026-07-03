NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0



Professional Breakout Trading for XAUUSD





NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a proven breakout strategy combined with intelligent market filters and professional risk management.

Instead of entering every breakout, the EA focuses on high-probability market conditions by combining volatility analysis, ATR filtering and candle confirmation. This helps avoid low-quality entries while capturing strong market movements.

The strategy is fully automated and optimized for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold trading.









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Key Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Advanced Breakout Strategy

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Minimum ATR Filter

✅ Fixed Stop Loss

✅ Risk-Based Position Sizing

✅ Fixed Lot Option

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade per Signal

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Grid Trading

✅ Fully Automated





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Strategy Overview

The EA continuously analyzes recent market structure and waits for a confirmed breakout above or below the selected trading range.

Before entering a position, additional filters evaluate market volatility and ensure that only strong breakout opportunities are traded.

Once a trade is open, the built-in trade management system protects profits using an optional trailing stop while predefined risk parameters help maintain consistent money management.

The objective is not to trade frequently—but to focus on quality setups with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.





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Money Management

NSPIRE Gold Breakout includes flexible position sizing:

Fixed Lot Size

Automatic Risk Percentage

Minimum / Maximum Lot Limits

Fixed Stop Loss

Trailing Stop Management





This allows the EA to be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles.





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Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended Broker: ECN / Low Spread

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (depending on lot size and risk settings)





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Why Choose NSPIRE Gold Breakout?

Unlike many automated systems that rely on martingale or grid recovery techniques, NSPIRE Gold Breakout follows a disciplined breakout approach with predefined risk on every trade.

The EA was developed with a focus on:

Capital preservation

Consistent execution

High-quality trade filtering

Professional risk management

Long-term stability



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Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.







