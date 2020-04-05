Gold Trends EA

GOLD TRENDS EA


Smart Trend Following with Adaptive Risk & Performance Scaling

Overview

Gold Trends EA is a fully automated, non‑grid, non‑martingale Expert Advisor that identifies high‑probability trend entries using a proprietary multi‑filter approach. Unlike many EAs that rely on risky averaging strategies, this EA focuses on clean trend entries with built‑in dynamic risk management and a unique performance‑based lot scaling system that adapts to your account growth.

Designed for traders who value control and transparency, Gold Trends EA gives you full authority over every aspect of the strategy – from entry sensitivity to risk per trade – while automatically adjusting to changing market conditions.

IMPORTANT NOTE : PRICES WILL BE REVIEWED EVERY 10 SELLS


USECASE - XAUUSD PAIR // 5 MIN TIMEFRAME // MINIMUM CAPITAL SUGGESTED - 500 USD. 

SCALING FEATURE - This EA has a scaling feature which increases the lot size with increase in the capital by a certain percentage which is adjustable, it can enhance the return but also the drawdown as well , so use it precisely , though it calculate on the compounding system so with time the lot size increment gradually reduces protecting the capital. 

STOPLOSS SETTING  - user can set the percentage of the capital for a trade to be within a particular range.


Core Strategy Logic

The EA works on any timeframe and any symbol, but is particularly effective on trending instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) and similar instruments.

At its heart, the EA uses a sophisticated combination of:

  1. Dynamic Market Structure Analysis – The EA continuously evaluates price relationships to identify key levels where the market is likely to reverse or accelerate. These levels act as dynamic support/resistance zones, giving the EA a structural view of the market rather than relying on static levels.

  2. Adaptive Threshold Modulation – A proprietary mechanism that automatically adjusts entry sensitivity based on recent performance. When the EA experiences a losing period, it intelligently shifts its entry criteria to become more selective – essentially learning from recent outcomes. This self‑correcting behavior helps avoid prolonged drawdowns without manual intervention.

  3. Multi‑Timeframe Trend Confirmation – Using a sophisticated trend detection algorithm, the EA ensures that trades are only taken in the direction of the prevailing trend. This involves analyzing multiple moving averages and their interrelationships, providing a robust, noise‑filtered view of the current market direction.

  4. Advanced Price Pattern Recognition – A proprietary candle evaluation engine filters out false signals during indecisive or choppy market conditions. This ensures the EA only acts on high‑quality setups, keeping it out of low‑probability trades.

Exit Conditions – Multiple Triggers for Optimal Exit:

  • Profit Protection Mechanisms – The EA employs multiple exit strategies including overbought/oversold detection, momentum exhaustion signals, and pattern‑based reversal detection to lock in profits at optimal points.

  • Dynamic Stop Management – A sophisticated stop‑loss system that can be configured to use either fixed amounts or percentage‑based limits, providing a safety net that overrides all other exit rules when necessary.

  • Adaptive Position Management – The EA continuously monitors position health and can exit early if market conditions change unfavorably, protecting against unexpected reversals.

No Grid, No Martingale – Every trade stands alone with its own stop loss. The EA never adds to losing positions, never averages down, and never doubles lot sizes in an attempt to recover losses. This makes the equity curve smooth and predictable.

Dynamic Lot Scaling (The "Winning Streak" Booster)

One of the most powerful features of Gold Trends EA is its performance‑based lot scaling – a system that rewards successful trading without increasing risk recklessly.

How it works:

  • You set a base lot size (e.g., 0.01).

  • You define a scaling percentage (e.g., 10%) – this is the account growth target that triggers a lot increase.

  • When your account balance grows by that target (relative to the last scaling point), the EA enters a "scaling‑ready" state.

  • The next winning trade after reaching that level will permanently increase the lot size by the amount you specify (e.g., +0.01 lot).

  • If a trade is a loss after reaching the target, the scaling is delayed until a win occurs – ensuring you only increase risk after a confirmed success.

This approach avoids the common "increase lot on loss" trap (martingale) and instead increases lot size only after you have proven profitability. It is a progressive, conservative scaling mechanism that aligns with sustainable account growth.

You can also disable scaling entirely and use a fixed lot size if you prefer static risk.

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Daily Trade Limit – Protects against over‑trading by limiting the number of trades per day.

  • Daily Stop Loss – A hard cap on daily loss (percentage of balance) – if exceeded, the EA stops trading for the day.

  • Fixed Stop Loss – An absolute monetary loss limit per trade (e.g., $10).

  • Percentage Stop Loss – A percentage of the current account balance as the maximum loss per trade (e.g., 1%).

  • Adaptive Entry Shifting – If the EA has a losing day, it automatically adjusts entry thresholds to adapt to market conditions – a built‑in adaptive mechanism to maintain performance consistency.

All these parameters are fully customizable via the input panel – giving you complete control over your risk exposure.

Performance Expectations

Gold Trends EA is designed for medium‑ to long‑term profitability, not for "get rich quick" schemes. It aims for a consistent, positive expectancy with relatively low drawdowns. The combination of intelligent market analysis, adaptive entry thresholds, and strict risk management results in a profitable system that performs well across various market conditions.

Best Results Are Achieved On:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – The EA's name reflects its strong performance on this instrument.

The EA is designed mainly to work on 5 Min Timeframe on XAUUSD Pair. 

Easy to Use

  • Drag‑and‑drop installation – attach to any chart and set your parameters.

  • Automatic adjustment – the EA handles all calculations, position sizing, and risk management.

  • No prior coding knowledge required – all settings are controlled via intuitive input panels.

Why Gold Trends EA Stands Out

Feature Benefit
No Grid / No Martingale No hidden risk – every trade has a fixed stop loss.
Adaptive Thresholds Automatically adjusts to market conditions based on performance.
Performance‑Based Scaling Increases lot size only after proven success – not after losses.
Multi‑Layer Filtering Combines multiple proprietary techniques for high‑quality entries.
Complete Risk Control Daily limits, per‑trade stop loss (fixed or %), and trade direction options.
Works on Any Symbol Fully compatible with all instruments and timeframes.
Transparent & Configurable Every parameter is exposed – you see exactly what the EA is doing.

Test & Validation

We recommend running the EA on a demo account for at least 2‑4 weeks to understand its behavior with your preferred settings. Use the built‑in Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 to optimize parameters for your specific instrument and timeframe.

 Important Disclaimer

Please read this disclaimer carefully before using Gold Trends EA:

  • No Guarantee of Profit – Trading forex, commodities, and indices involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether actual or simulated, does not guarantee future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in back testing or historical performance.

  • Back testing Limitations – While back testing provides valuable insights into how the EA may have performed in the past, it cannot account for all real‑world market conditions. Factors such as slippage, latency, liquidity, and market volatility can significantly impact live performance. Back test results are not indicative of future live trading results.

  • Use at Your Own Risk – The EA is provided "as is" without any warranties, express or implied. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of the EA. You acknowledge that trading involves risk and that you are solely responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product.

  • Demo Testing Required – It is strongly recommended to run Gold Trends EA on a demo account for an extended period before deploying it on a live account. This allows you to understand its behavior, configure parameters appropriately, and ensure compatibility with your broker's execution conditions.

  • No Financial Advice – Gold Trends EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. You should consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. The EA should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan that includes proper risk management.

  • Broker Compatibility – While the EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker, execution quality, slippage, and order filling policies vary between brokers. Test thoroughly with your specific broker before committing real capital.

  • Parameter Optimization – Default parameters are provided as a starting point only. Optimal settings vary depending on market conditions, trading instrument, and timeframe. Users should conduct their own optimization and testing.

  • No Liability – Under no circumstances shall the developer be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this product, including but not limited to, loss of profits or other intangible losses.


Рекомендуем также
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Эксперты
ImpulseHedger XAU: Интеллектуальное золото и математическая защита Вы устали от того, что золото «сливает» ваш депозит одним затяжным трендом? Большинство сеточников гибнут на первом же серьезном безоткате. ImpulseHedger был создан с одной целью: превратить опасную волатильность золота в вашу стабильную прибыль, используя гибридную систему «Импульсной Сетки» и «Умного Замка». В чем уникальность ImpulseHedger? В отличие от стандартных усреднителей, наш робот не просто «набирает лоты». Он ис
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Эксперты
Razgon XAUUSD EA — это высокоэффективный автоматический торговый робот, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Советник использует многоуровневую систему фильтрации сигналов, включая ALMA, трендовый фильтр по EMA и MACD, что позволяет принимать только высококачественные торговые решения. Поддерживает торговлю на нескольких валютных парах и включает встроенную панель управления с прозрачным стеклянным интерфейсом. Основные особенности Фильтр входа по индикатору ALMA (быстрый и мед
Grid Scalp Destroyer
Arno Olivier
Эксперты
Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA is a fully automated, high-precision algorithmic trading system designed for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility, breakout momentum, and mean-reversion retracements. Built on a sophisticated multi-stage entry framework, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines the structural power of the Envelopes Indicator with dynamic volume management to safely navigate both trending and ranging market conditions. Core Trading St
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! RSI Grid основан на условиях перекупленности и перепроданности RSI и открывает сетку, когда сделка находится на проигрышной стороне рынка. RSI предоставляет техническим трейдерам сигналы о бычьем и медвежьем ценовом импульсе, и он часто отображается под графиком цены актива. Актив обычно считается перекупленным, когда RSI выше 70%, и пер
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Эксперты
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Эксперты
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Эксперты
Magic Grid MT5 - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию (на счету типа хеджинг). Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли). Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютны
SMC Strategy EA
Lim Kang Ming
Эксперты
NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging!!! Тестирование на реальных тиках, качество моделирования 99.9%. Создан специально для прохождения Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, The5ers и др.). FTMO SMC Pro построен на Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и логике Price Action. Он строго избегает опасных методов, таких как мартингейл и сетка. Вместо этого он фокусируется на высоком соотношении риск/прибыль (1:2.5+), определяя Fair Value Gaps (FVG) в направлении доминирующего тренда. Основные особенности: Безопасность д
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced: Прецизионное мастерство мультистратегий для FOREX и XAUUSD Раскройте весь потенциал HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced , передового экспертного советника (EA), созданного для покорения рынков FOREX и XAUUSD с хирургической точностью. Разработанный для элитных трейдеров, хедж-фондов и институциональных инвесторов, этот EA с искусственным интеллектом сочетает в себе передовые гибридные стратегии — включая прорыв, возврат к среднему, следование за трендом, ск
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Эксперты
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
ProtraderScalping
Henrique Grilo Verza
Эксперты
Принцип работы PCM PRO — это торговый робот для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M5 , использующий стратегию коррекции по тренду . Советник определяет основной тренд рынка, ожидает коррекцию к техническому уровню и входит в сделку только после подтверждения отклонения цены . Управление сделкой осуществляется без фиксированного тейк-профита, с использованием стоп-лосса , безубытка и трейлинг-стопа. Преимущества Торговля по тренду Без мартингейла и сеток Технический стоп-лосс Умное сопровождени
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Roulette Grid Pro
Martin Bundgaard
Эксперты
Roulette Grid Pro - The Ultimate Equity Flipper Превратите рыночную волатильность в свое самое большое преимущество! Вы устали от «безопасных» советников, которым требуются месяцы, чтобы достичь прибыли в 2%? Добро пожаловать в Roulette Grid Pro . Это не просто очередной робот; это высокооктановый полуалгоритмический мощный инструмент , разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро масштабировать счета, используя математическую определенность принципа Мартингейла. Почему «Рулетка»? В
Amazing AI Edge trading
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Эксперты
Amazing Edge EA for MT5 Overview Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a Moving Average trend-following strategy combined with optional price action confirmation. The EA includes configurable risk management, trailing stop, anti-martingale profit management, and optional grid trading. The trading logic is designed to open positions only when the selected entry conditions are satisfied. All important parameters can be customized, allowing traders to ada
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
King of Pullbacks
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Эксперты
King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures . The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed. The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design. General Trading Concept The EA focuses on: XAUUSD H4, H1 Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc Trading with
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
Precision TradePad PRO
Daniel Rafal Jaworski
Эксперты
Title: Precision TradePad PRO Short Description: Precision TradePad PRO — это профессиональная торговая панель для MetaTrader 5, которая упрощает исполнение сделок, автоматизирует управление рисками и помогает торговать быстрее и точнее. Full Description: Precision TradePad PRO — это продвинутая торговая панель, созданная для трейдеров, которым важны контроль, скорость и точность в каждой сделке. Этот инструмент устраняет ручные ошибки и упрощает весь процесс торговли. Больше не нужно рассчи
PriceEdge AI Prop Firm
Sukhvinder Singh
Эксперты
PriceEdge AI — Prop Firm   5-Layer Price Action AI · No Grid · No Martingale · Prop Firm Safe   FULL DESCRIPTION PriceEdge AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a five-layer signal confirmation engine. Every trade requires agreement across all five independent analysis layers before execution. If any single layer disagrees, no trade is placed. This conservative approach produces fewer tra
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Эксперты
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
ST Matrix
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01 WHAT IS ST MATRIX? ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
Gold Rouse
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
GOLD ROUSE | Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Developed by Worldinversor 2026 What is Gold Rouse? Gold Rouse is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its architecture combines a proprietary Rejection Blocks system with five technical confluence filters, achieving a multi-layered approach that filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades with a high probability of success. Developed under a Turbo Aggres
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Эксперты
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy:   Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging:   Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD:   Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market  How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing   precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL   triggered at
FREE
Saturn Vortex Prime EA
Gaurav Chouhan
Эксперты
Precision Entries. Intelligent Risk. Complete Control. Saturn Vortex Prime   is a fully automated trading system that combines proprietary volume analysis with intelligent market efficiency calculations to identify high-probability trade setups. Unlike black-box systems, this EA gives you   complete transparency and control   over every aspect of its operation through clearly organized, user-friendly parameters. ️ IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ FIRST ONCE YOU DOWNLOAD , MESSAGE ME FOR SET FILES
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв