Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency.





The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identify exactly where retail stop-losses are clustered and execute high-probability trades precisely when the smart money triggers a "Liquidity Sweep."





### KEY OPERATIONAL FEATURES





* Liquidity Pool Mapping: Automatically identifies major pools of resting buy/sell stops, treating them as price magnets.

* Smart Money Footprint Detection: Pinpoints precise Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) where institutions defend their heavy positions.

* Instant Reversal & Sweep Logic: Filters out fake breakouts. The algorithm confirms whether a target level is being swept for a sharp reversal or broken for a heavy collapse.

* Zero Retail Lag: Operates on raw price action and volume distribution, capturing moves before they appear on standard lagging charts.

* High-Velocity Execution: Optimized for rapid, precise entries on lower timeframes (including M1/M5) with millisecond execution speed.





### ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT





This algorithm is built with institutional capital preservation as its absolute priority.

* Strictly NO dangerous grid, NO martingale, and NO recovery-loop strategies.

* Every single trade is protected by a hard, algorithmic Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon execution.

* Engineered to maintain an incredibly high Profit Factor and exceptional Recovery Factor by keeping drawdowns tightly compressed.





### INPUT PARAMETERS





* --- Core Settings ---

* MagicStart: Unique identification number for the EA's orders.

* pips: Minimum distance/pips configuration for liquidity sweep detection.

* --- Trade Management ---

* sl: Hard Stop Loss value in points to secure capital.

* tp_1 / tp_2: Multi-stage Take Profit targets based on hunted liquidity zones.

* tr_stop: Advanced trailing stop mechanism to lock in institutional wave profits.





### RECOMMENDATIONS





* Platform: MetaTrader 5

* Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), Major Forex Pairs.

* Timeframe: Optimized for M1, M5, and structural H4 confirmation.

* Broker: Low spread ECN/RAW account with fast execution is highly recommended.