ZENITH XAU MASTER AI — The Ultimate Mean Reversion System



"The market always returns to the mean. Zenith profits when it does."



> Zenith XAU Master AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike most EAs that use fixed Take Profit levels, Zenith uses a revolutionary Signal-Based Exit system that rides the reversion wave all the way back to the mean, capturing maximum profit from every trade.



Gold is one of the most volatile assets in the world. It frequently shoots far beyond normal levels and then snaps back violently. Zenith is designed to exploit this exact behavior — entering when gold is stretched to its extreme, and exiting only when it returns to equilibrium.





=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MEAN REVERSION BEAST (Best Overall / Default)

The champion configuration. Wider RSI zones (35/65) catch more reversions. Higher risk (2%) with tighter SL for aggressive compounding. 89% win rate.

- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 1.5

- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 35 / 65

- Emergency SL:- 600 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%

- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%



[SETUP 2] ZENITH STANDARD (Balanced)

The balanced setup. Standard BB and RSI thresholds with moderate risk. Smooth equity curve.

- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 2.0

- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 30 / 70

- Emergency SL:- 800 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%

- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON

- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%



[SETUP 3] WIDE BAND SAFE (Prop Firm)

Ultra-conservative. Only 2.5% max drawdown! Wide BB Period and strict RSI filters for the safest possible entries. 90% win rate.

- BB Period / Deviation:- 30 / 2.5

- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 21 / 25 / 75

- Emergency SL:- 1200 Points

- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%

- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON

- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%



How It Works: Mean Reversion + Signal Exit



Entry Logic (When to Open):

Zenith opens a trade ONLY when two extreme conditions are met simultaneously:



1. Bollinger Band Breach:- Price must have pierced BELOW the Lower BB (for Buy) or ABOVE the Upper BB (for Sell). This means the market has deviated far from its average.

2. RSI Extreme:- RSI must confirm oversold (below 30) for a Buy, or overbought (above 70) for a Sell. This confirms that momentum is exhausted.



When both conditions fire together, the probability of a snap-back (mean reversion) is extremely high.



Exit Logic (When to Close — THE KEY INNOVATION):

There is NO Take Profit (TP = 0).- Instead, Zenith uses intelligent Signal-Based Exits:



- Mean Return Exit:- The trade closes when price returns to the SMA 20 middle line of the Bollinger Bands. This is the "mean" — the equilibrium point that the market always gravitates towards.

- RSI Equilibrium Exit:- The trade closes when RSI crosses back through the 50 level, confirming that momentum has fully normalized.

- Emergency SL:- A wide safety-net Stop Loss is always in place to protect against catastrophic events.



Result: Instead of capturing a fixed 50 or 100 points, Zenith captures the ENTIRE reversion move — often 500 to 1,500+ points on Gold.



- VIX Crash Guard (Built-in):- Automatically detects abnormal volatility spikes using ATR analysis. If the market is crashing, Zenith will NOT enter any new trades.

- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your emergency Stop Loss from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart for maximum precision (also works on M15).

- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).



2. Parameter Settings



=== Mean Reversion Engine ===

- BB Period:- 20 (Standard Bollinger Bands).

- BB Deviation:- 1.5 (Tighter band for more frequent entries; increase to 2.0 or 2.5 for safety).

- RSI Period:- 14 (Standard RSI).

- RSI Oversold/Overbought:- 35 / 65 (Wider zones = more trades; set to 25/75 for Prop Firm).



=== Signal-Based Exit ===

- Signal Exit (Mean Return):- true (Close when price returns to SMA 20).

- RSI Exit (Cross 50):- true (Close when RSI normalizes).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 2.0 (Aggressive default; reduce to 1.0 or 0.5 for safety).

- Emergency Stop Loss:- 600 Points (Wide safety-net, only triggered in extreme events).

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.



Pro Tips

1. The Signal-Based Exit is the core innovation. It rides the ENTIRE reversion move back to the mean, often capturing 500-1500+ points on Gold.

2. Never disable BOTH exit modes (Signal + RSI). At least one must be ON or trades will only close via Emergency SL.

3. For Prop Firms, use WIDE BAND SAFE preset. Its 2.5% max DD is far below any challenge limit.

4. The VIX Crash Guard automatically pauses trading during extreme volatility spikes. This is built-in and cannot be disabled.