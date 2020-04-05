Zenith XAU Master AI

 ZENITH XAU MASTER AI — The Ultimate Mean Reversion System

"The market always returns to the mean. Zenith profits when it does."

> Zenith XAU Master AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike most EAs that use fixed Take Profit levels, Zenith uses a revolutionary Signal-Based Exit system that rides the reversion wave all the way back to the mean, capturing maximum profit from every trade.

Gold is one of the most volatile assets in the world. It frequently shoots far beyond normal levels and then snaps back violently. Zenith is designed to exploit this exact behavior — entering when gold is stretched to its extreme, and exiting only when it returns to equilibrium.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MEAN REVERSION BEAST (Best Overall / Default)
The champion configuration. Wider RSI zones (35/65) catch more reversions. Higher risk (2%) with tighter SL  for aggressive compounding. 89% win rate.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 1.5
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 35 / 65
- Emergency SL:- 600 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 2] ZENITH STANDARD (Balanced)
The balanced setup. Standard BB and RSI thresholds with moderate risk. Smooth equity curve.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 2.0
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 30 / 70
- Emergency SL:- 800 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 3] WIDE BAND SAFE (Prop Firm)
Ultra-conservative. Only 2.5% max drawdown! Wide BB Period and strict RSI filters for the safest possible entries. 90% win rate.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 30 / 2.5
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 21 / 25 / 75
- Emergency SL:- 1200 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

 How It Works: Mean Reversion + Signal Exit

 Entry Logic (When to Open):
Zenith opens a trade ONLY when two extreme conditions are met simultaneously:

1. Bollinger Band Breach:- Price must have pierced BELOW the Lower BB (for Buy) or ABOVE the Upper BB (for Sell). This means the market has deviated far from its average.
2. RSI Extreme:- RSI must confirm oversold (below 30) for a Buy, or overbought (above 70) for a Sell. This confirms that momentum is exhausted.

When both conditions fire together, the probability of a snap-back (mean reversion) is extremely high.

 Exit Logic (When to Close — THE KEY INNOVATION):
There is NO Take Profit (TP = 0).- Instead, Zenith uses intelligent Signal-Based Exits:

- Mean Return Exit:- The trade closes when price returns to the SMA 20 middle line of the Bollinger Bands. This is the "mean" — the equilibrium point that the market always gravitates towards.
- RSI Equilibrium Exit:- The trade closes when RSI crosses back through the 50 level, confirming that momentum has fully normalized.
- Emergency SL:- A wide safety-net Stop Loss is always in place to protect against catastrophic events.

Result: Instead of capturing a fixed 50 or 100 points, Zenith captures the ENTIRE reversion move — often 500 to 1,500+ points on Gold.

- VIX Crash Guard (Built-in):- Automatically detects abnormal volatility spikes using ATR analysis. If the market is crashing, Zenith will NOT enter any new trades.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your emergency Stop Loss from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart for maximum precision (also works on M15).
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Mean Reversion Engine ===
-  BB Period:- 20 (Standard Bollinger Bands).
-  BB Deviation:- 1.5 (Tighter band for more frequent entries; increase to 2.0 or 2.5 for safety).
-  RSI Period:- 14 (Standard RSI).
-  RSI Oversold/Overbought:- 35 / 65 (Wider zones = more trades; set to 25/75 for Prop Firm).

 === Signal-Based Exit ===
-  Signal Exit (Mean Return):- true (Close when price returns to SMA 20).
-  RSI Exit (Cross 50):- true (Close when RSI normalizes).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 2.0 (Aggressive default; reduce to 1.0 or 0.5 for safety).
-  Emergency Stop Loss:- 600 Points (Wide safety-net, only triggered in extreme events).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

 Pro Tips
1. The Signal-Based Exit is the core innovation. It rides the ENTIRE reversion move back to the mean, often capturing 500-1500+ points on Gold.
2. Never disable BOTH exit modes (Signal + RSI). At least one must be ON or trades will only close via Emergency SL.
3. For Prop Firms, use WIDE BAND SAFE preset. Its 2.5% max DD is far below any challenge limit.
4. The VIX Crash Guard automatically pauses trading during extreme volatility spikes. This is built-in and cannot be disabled.
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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5 (15)
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Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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