Zenith XAU Master AI

 ZENITH XAU MASTER AI — The Ultimate Mean Reversion System

"The market always returns to the mean. Zenith profits when it does."

> Zenith XAU Master AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike most EAs that use fixed Take Profit levels, Zenith uses a revolutionary Signal-Based Exit system that rides the reversion wave all the way back to the mean, capturing maximum profit from every trade.

Gold is one of the most volatile assets in the world. It frequently shoots far beyond normal levels and then snaps back violently. Zenith is designed to exploit this exact behavior — entering when gold is stretched to its extreme, and exiting only when it returns to equilibrium.


 === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MEAN REVERSION BEAST (Best Overall / Default)
The champion configuration. Wider RSI zones (35/65) catch more reversions. Higher risk (2%) with tighter SL  for aggressive compounding. 89% win rate.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 1.5
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 35 / 65
- Emergency SL:- 600 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 2] ZENITH STANDARD (Balanced)
The balanced setup. Standard BB and RSI thresholds with moderate risk. Smooth equity curve.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 2.0
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 14 / 30 / 70
- Emergency SL:- 800 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 5.0%

[SETUP 3] WIDE BAND SAFE (Prop Firm)
Ultra-conservative. Only 2.5% max drawdown! Wide BB Period and strict RSI filters for the safest possible entries. 90% win rate.
- BB Period / Deviation:- 30 / 2.5
- RSI Period / Oversold / Overbought:- 21 / 25 / 75
- Emergency SL:- 1200 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 0.5%
- Signal Exit + RSI Exit:- Both ON
- Aegis Max DD:- 4.0%

 How It Works: Mean Reversion + Signal Exit

 Entry Logic (When to Open):
Zenith opens a trade ONLY when two extreme conditions are met simultaneously:

1. Bollinger Band Breach:- Price must have pierced BELOW the Lower BB (for Buy) or ABOVE the Upper BB (for Sell). This means the market has deviated far from its average.
2. RSI Extreme:- RSI must confirm oversold (below 30) for a Buy, or overbought (above 70) for a Sell. This confirms that momentum is exhausted.

When both conditions fire together, the probability of a snap-back (mean reversion) is extremely high.

 Exit Logic (When to Close — THE KEY INNOVATION):
There is NO Take Profit (TP = 0).- Instead, Zenith uses intelligent Signal-Based Exits:

- Mean Return Exit:- The trade closes when price returns to the SMA 20 middle line of the Bollinger Bands. This is the "mean" — the equilibrium point that the market always gravitates towards.
- RSI Equilibrium Exit:- The trade closes when RSI crosses back through the 50 level, confirming that momentum has fully normalized.
- Emergency SL:- A wide safety-net Stop Loss is always in place to protect against catastrophic events.

Result: Instead of capturing a fixed 50 or 100 points, Zenith captures the ENTIRE reversion move — often 500 to 1,500+ points on Gold.

- VIX Crash Guard (Built-in):- Automatically detects abnormal volatility spikes using ATR analysis. If the market is crashing, Zenith will NOT enter any new trades.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes everything.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your emergency Stop Loss from the broker. Protects against stop-hunting.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M5- chart for maximum precision (also works on M15).
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === Mean Reversion Engine ===
-  BB Period:- 20 (Standard Bollinger Bands).
-  BB Deviation:- 1.5 (Tighter band for more frequent entries; increase to 2.0 or 2.5 for safety).
-  RSI Period:- 14 (Standard RSI).
-  RSI Oversold/Overbought:- 35 / 65 (Wider zones = more trades; set to 25/75 for Prop Firm).

 === Signal-Based Exit ===
-  Signal Exit (Mean Return):- true (Close when price returns to SMA 20).
-  RSI Exit (Cross 50):- true (Close when RSI normalizes).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 2.0 (Aggressive default; reduce to 1.0 or 0.5 for safety).
-  Emergency Stop Loss:- 600 Points (Wide safety-net, only triggered in extreme events).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

 Pro Tips
1. The Signal-Based Exit is the core innovation. It rides the ENTIRE reversion move back to the mean, often capturing 500-1500+ points on Gold.
2. Never disable BOTH exit modes (Signal + RSI). At least one must be ON or trades will only close via Emergency SL.
3. For Prop Firms, use WIDE BAND SAFE preset. Its 2.5% max DD is far below any challenge limit.
4. The VIX Crash Guard automatically pauses trading during extreme volatility spikes. This is built-in and cannot be disabled.
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
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Magma Software Solutions UG
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专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
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Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
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Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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