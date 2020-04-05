Scalping Xauusd M1

XAU Scalper V4

XAU Scalper V4 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

The system continuously analyses tick activity, price-movement speed and current market volatility. When a valid impulse is detected and its continuation is confirmed, the EA places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order to enter the movement.

The strategy combines several technical and execution filters:

Short-term price-impulse detection.

Movement-continuation confirmation.

ATR and recent-range volatility regime.

EMA 9 and EMA 21 moving averages.

Moving-average slope confirmation.

Parabolic SAR directional filter.

Minimum tick-activity filter.

Excessive-spread protection.

Maximum distance from the recent price extreme.

Current M1 candle confirmation.

The EA can trade both Buy and Sell signals and can manage up to five simultaneous positions.

When re-entry is enabled, the system can add another position in the same direction if the price moves against the existing basket. Additional positions use the same configured volume without progressively increasing the lot size.

Trade management includes:

Monetary target per position.

Monetary loss limit per position.

Exit when an opposite signal appears.

Maximum basket holding time.

Optional hidden monetary trailing.

Optional equity protection.

Configurable daily limits.

Weekday and trading-session controls.

Recommended setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Symbol: XAUUSD.

Timeframe: M1.

Account type: Hedging.

Direction: Buy and Sell.

Trading days: Monday to Friday.

Trading session used: 08:00–18:00 broker server time.

Recommended broker: low spread and stable execution.

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Monetary parameters are calculated using the account deposit currency.

Performance may vary depending on the broker, spread, commissions, XAUUSD symbol specifications, available historical data, latency and execution conditions.

The displayed results are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Testing the EA on a demo account is recommended before using real funds.

Input parameters used in the displayed backtest



InpStrategyID = 333777

InpExecutionLabel = SRP-V1

InpPositionMode = SRP_BUY_AND_SELL

InpInitialVolume = 0.5

InpMaximumPositions = 5

InpMaxSlippagePoints = 10



InpSignalWindowSeconds = 2

InpConfirmationWindowSeconds = 6

InpMinimumImpulsePoints = 40

InpImpulseATRMultiplier = 0.02

InpConfirmationMinPoints = 20

InpMaxDistanceFromExtremePoints = 3

InpRepeatStepPoints = 40

InpPullbackRearmPoints = 15

InpUseCurrentCandle = true



InpUseEMAFilter = true

InpFastEMAPeriod = 9

InpSlowEMAPeriod = 21

InpRequireEMASlope = true



InpUseVolatilityRegime = true

InpRegimeMinATRPoints = 180

InpRegimeRangeSeconds = 10

InpRegimeMinRangePoints = 100

InpRegimeRequiresBoth = true

InpRegimeHoldSeconds = 15



InpPendingOffsetPoints = 10

InpPendingLifeSeconds = 20

InpCancelPendingOnOppositeSignal = true

InpOnlyOnePendingOrder = true



InpAllowAdverseReentry = true

InpAdverseReentryPoints = 40

InpMinimumReentrySeconds = 10



InpMaximumEntriesPerDay = 0

InpMaximumLosingExitsPerDay = 0

InpMaximumDailyLossMoney = 0.0



InpParabolicFilter = true

InpSARStep = 0.02

InpSARMaximum = 0.2

InpRequireSARSlope = true



InpEnableATRFilter = true

InpATRPeriod = 14

InpMinATRMultiplier = 0.5

InpMaxATRMultiplier = 2.5

InpATRLookback = 50



InpEnableTickActivityFilter = true

InpMinTicksPerTimePeriod = 5

InpTickActivityPeriodSeconds = 60



InpEnableCandleSizeFilter = false

InpCandleLookback = 20

InpMaxCandleSizeMultiplier = 2.5



InpEnableVolatilityFilter = false

InpVolatilityCheckSeconds = 10

InpMaxPriceDeviationPoints = 150



InpEnableSpreadProtection = true

InpMaxSpreadForTrading = 50



InpTradeMonday = true

InpTradeTuesday = true

InpTradeWednesday = true

InpTradeThursday = true

InpTradeFriday = true



InpTrade24Hours = false

InpSessionStartHour = 8

InpSessionStartMinute = 0

InpSessionEndHour = 18

InpSessionEndMinute = 0



InpTargetMoneyPerPosition = 20.5

InpUseAdaptiveLossCut = true

InpMaxLossMoneyPerPosition = 25.0

InpCloseLossOnOppositeSignal = true

InpMinimumSecondsBeforeSignalExit = 10

InpMaximumBasketHoldMinutes = 180



InpUseHiddenBasketTrailing = false

InpBasketTrailingStartPerPosition = 15.0

InpBasketTrailingDistancePerPosition = 5.0



InpEquityProtectionPercent = 0.0

InpEnableNewsProtection = false

InpDebugLogs = false