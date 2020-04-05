Delta Pulse Auto EA

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.30
  • Активации: 20

DeltaPulse Auto for MT5

DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls.

What this Expert Advisor does

DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot.

  • Automated divergence-based entries
  • Quantum Delta Wave confirmation
  • ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit management
  • Break-even and ATR trailing functions
  • Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing
  • Built-in prop-firm protection rules
  • 27 ready-to-load presets

Trading logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the market on each closed bar. It rebuilds the Quantum Delta Wave, detects fresh structural divergence around recent pivots, and can require extreme-zone confirmation before allowing an entry.

  • Buy setup: bullish divergence, where price makes a lower low while the wave makes a higher low in oversold territory
  • Sell setup: bearish divergence, where price makes a higher high while the wave makes a lower high in overbought territory
  • Entry style: selective, rule-based, and designed to avoid overtrading

Trade management

Every trade is opened with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. The default configuration uses ATR-based exits, while fixed-point stop and target values are also available.

  • Hard Stop Loss on every trade
  • Hard Take Profit on every trade
  • Break-even trigger with profit lock
  • ATR trailing stop to protect gains
  • One trade per symbol by default
  • One entry per bar by default

Risk engine

DeltaPulse Auto includes a built-in risk engine intended for disciplined trading and challenge-style account rules. The default design focuses on capital preservation rather than aggressive exposure.

  • Risk % of balance sizing mode
  • Fixed lot sizing mode
  • Daily loss limit control
  • Maximum drawdown control
  • Optional profit target
  • Optional close-on-limit protection

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques. Each trade carries a defined stop, and the default setup is intentionally conservative for structured risk handling.

Included presets

DeltaPulse Auto includes 27 presets so users can start with a configuration that is already aligned with the target market and account style.

  • Forex presets for major pairs and intraday or swing use
  • Metals presets for instruments such as gold and silver
  • Index presets for session-aware index trading
  • Crypto presets for 24/7 markets with wider ATR settings
  • Broker account-type presets for Cent, Standard, ECN, and Large accounts
  • Prop-firm style presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and generic one-step challenge workflows

Main inputs

The inputs are organized so traders can understand and adjust the main behavior of the system without changing the core strategy logic.

  • Strategy engine: Delta Wave lookback, smoothing, OB/OS boundaries, pivot spacing, extreme-zone confirmation
  • Sizing and stops: sizing mode, risk %, fixed lot, max lot, ATR or fixed SL/TP
  • Management and filters: break-even, ATR trailing, max positions, one-per-bar, session filter, spread filter, magic number
  • Guards: daily loss limit, maximum drawdown, optional profit target

Setup and workflow

For first use, load the preset that best matches your symbol, timeframe, and account type. Then forward-test on a demo account before moving to a live or funded environment.

  • Install the EA in the Experts folder of MetaTrader 5
  • Load the matching preset from the Inputs tab
  • Use a unique magic number per chart
  • Keep spread and session filters enabled when appropriate
  • Forward-test before live deployment

Dashboard

The live dashboard displays balance, equity, open trades, daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, and the current status of the EA. If trading is halted by a protection rule, the dashboard shows the reason.

Best use case

DeltaPulse Auto is intended for traders who want an automated divergence strategy with clear risk boundaries, structured trade management, and preset-based deployment across multiple market types.

Risk disclosure

This software is a technical analysis and trade-automation tool. It does not guarantee profit, and past performance, including backtests and demo results, is not indicative of future results.

Trading Forex, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies on margin carries significant risk. Always test on a demo account first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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5 (1)
Эксперты
Hamunaptra Portfolio для GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio — это профессиональный эксперт-советник MetaTrader 5 для GBPUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он разработан для структурированной автоматической торговли на GBPUSD H1 и обеспечивает наглядную индикацию на графике точек входа и выхода, уровней защиты и текущих результатов, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени видеть, как работает советник. Обзор Hamunaptra Portfolio сочетает портфельную
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Портфель Gold Gator для XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15, работающий на универсальной портфельной платформе Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли XAUUSD на M15 с наглядной визуализацией входов, выходов, защитных механизмов и текущей производительности прямо на графике, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени наблюдать, как работает советник во время внутридневных сессий по золоту. Обзор
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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