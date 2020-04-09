Positioning Size Advisor

The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool

Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based on your account balance, and places the trade instantly. Whether you are a scalper needing speed or a swing trader needing precision, It handles the math so you can focus on the price action.

🔥 Key Features

1. Visual "Drag & Drop" Trading

  • Draw Your Trade: Adjust your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart using visual lines.

  • Live Updates: As you drag the lines, the dashboard instantly updates your Risk-Reward Ratio, Potential Profit, and Risk in your account currency.

2. Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto-Lot Calculation (Risk %): Simply type 1.0 for 1% risk. The EA calculates the exact lot size required based on your Stop Loss distance. Never risk more than you intend.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Toggle instantly between "Risk %" and "Fixed Lot" (e.g., 0.10 lots) with a single click.

3. Smart Order Execution

  • One-Click Market Entry: Execute immediate Buys or Sells based on your box analysis.

  • Smart Pending Orders: The "Place at Entry" button intelligently detects if it should place a Limit or Stop order based on where your entry line is relative to the current price.

4. Real-Time Trade Management

  • Drag-to-Modify: Already in a trade? Drag the Red (SL) or Green (TP) lines on the chart, and the EA will automatically modify your live order's Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Live P/L Tracking: The dashboard displays your Real P/L (including swaps and commissions) for active trades, or "Projected P/L" for potential setups.

5. Anti-Lag Performance Technology

  • Built with an advanced "Throttling Engine" that ensures buttery-smooth chart movement. You can drag lines rapidly without freezing your MT5 terminal or spamming the trade server.

🛠️ How It Works

  1. Select Direction: Click "Long RR" or "Short RR" to generate the setup box.

  2. Adjust Levels: Drag the visual lines to your desired Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  3. Set Input: Choose your Risk % (e.g., 1.0%) or Fixed Lot size.

  4. Execute:

    • Click PLACE for an immediate market entry.

    • Click PLACE AT ENTRY to set a pending order at your blue line.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto (Any symbol supported by your broker).

  • Magic Number Protection: Manages its own trades independently; will not interfere with other EAs or manual trades.

  • Strict Logic: Prevents accidental "Buys" when in "Short Mode" and vice-versa.

Take control of your risk. Trade smarter, not harder.


If there are additional features, you would like to add I can customize some requests depending on your Strategy.


Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please Test all Functions before trading.
Рекомендуем также
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Утилиты
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Утилиты
Купили торговый советник, подписались на сигнал или торгуете вручную?! Не забывайте об управлении рисками. EA Hedger   – это профессиональная торговая утилита с множеством настроек, которая позволяет управлять рисками с помощью хеджирования. Хеджирование – это методика торговли, которая предполагает открытие противоположных позиций к уже открытым позициям. С помощью хеджирования позиция может быть полностью или частично локирована (взята в замок). Например, на вашем счёте открыты три позиции: E
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Утилиты
Утилита для управления открытыми позициями с помощью виртуальных (невидимых для брокера) стопов. Виртуальный стоп лосс и виртуальный тейк профит можно свободно передвигать по графику. Если цена коснулась линии виртуального стопа (TP,  SL, TS) советник закроет все ордера одного направления на текущем графике.  Закрытие ордеров по виртуальному тейк профиту возможно только при наличии прибыли. С помощью встроенного симулятора торговли, вы можете, в тестере стратегий, увидеть как работает советник.
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Утилиты
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Утилиты
Этот советник представляет собой торговую панель для нескольких пар в один клик. Нажмите       ОТКРЫТЬ       кнопка для открытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Нажмите       ЗАКРЫВАТЬ       кнопка закрытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Лот ордера — это число, введенное пользователем. Положительное число соответствует ордеру на покупку, отрицательное — ордеру на продажу. Нажмите кнопку   ЗАКРЫТЬ   , чтобы закрыть весь ордер, а не частичное закрытие. Действие закрытия не имеет ничего общего с количест
DeletePendingOrderTune
Konstantin Chernov
Утилиты
Скрипт для удаления отложенных ордеров Если Вам необходимо удалить все установленные отложенные ордера, то этот скрипт избавит Вас от рутинных действий! Разрешите авто-торговлю перед запуском скрипта. Использование: Запустите скрипт на графике. Входные параметры: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - язык вывода сообщений (английский, русский, немецкий, французский, испанский). Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - магик не учитывать - 0, иначе удаляются ордера
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Профессиональное управление трейлинг-стопом (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует управление трейлинг-стопом по открытым позициям. Он может управлять всеми позициями на счете или только теми, которые отфильтрованы по символу и/или MagicNumber. Советник реализует несколько режимов: фиксированный трейлинг в пунктах, трейлинг на основе ATR, автоматический перевод в безубыток, частичное закрытие и визуальную панель
KeyboardTrading
Maksim Galichev
Утилиты
Изначально скрипт был сделан для скальпинга на BTCUSD.  Скрипт позволяет быстро управлять позициями с клавиатуры: Стрелка ↑ → Открыть BUY (покупка) Стрелка ↓ → Открыть SELL (продажа) Стрелка → → Закрыть ВСЕ позиции Ключевые функции: Автоматическое закрытие противоположных позиций При открытии BUY закрываются все SELL, и наоборот. Позиции в том же направлении остаются нетронутыми (можно накапливать). Гибкие настройки: Размер лота (LotSize). Take Profit в пунктах (TP_Points).  Stop Loss отключе
Close All in 1s2 MT5
Seng Yang
5 (3)
Утилиты
Hello, Every one  Close All Button A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All    market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  Download for Demo Account: Download on Demo Account:  Close All in 1s v1.4 Only Demo.ex5 - Google Drive Free version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74159 For send Trade notification to Your
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Утилиты
Эксперт CloseByLossOrProfit выполняет закрытие всех позиций при достижении общего по счету заданного уровня убытка или прибыли в валюте депозита. Кроме того, эксперт может удалить отложенные ордера. Разрешите авто-торговлю перед запуском эксперта. Использование: Запустите эксперт на графике. Входные параметры:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES)  - язык вывода сообщений (английский, русский, немецкий, французский, испанский); Profit in the currency  - прибыль в пунктах; Loss in
FREE
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
Утилиты
Данная утилита (в роли советника) позволяет открывать и закрывать позиции в пару кликов. Панель управления , в виде графических объектов, позволяет управлять ордерами, без помощи сторонних программ. Особенности программы: 1. Есть возможность выбора лота. Либо обычный фиксированный, либо процент от депозита. 2. Горизонтальные линии, включив которые Вы сможете легко определить для себя желаемый Стоп Лосс и Тейк Профит для открытия будущей позиции. 3. Данная программа может закрыть любой тип поз
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Уровни безубытка: перемещайте SL в один клик, чтобы избегайть потери накопленной прибыли С помощью этого инструмента вы можете быстро защитить свою прибыль всего в один клик. Особенно важно для краткосрочной торговли. Также доступна опция смещения. У также разработал  многофункциональный ассистент , в котором есть более 66 функций, включая удобную работу с уровнями BE  |   напишите мне  если у вас есть вопросы  |   версия для MT4 Как переместить уровни SL: 1. Укажите конкретный [Symbol] или выб
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие/закрытие позиций по типу, открытие/закрытие всех позиций на текущем графике и удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределенных торговых объемов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объем вручную. Также возможно задать автомат
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
Unified Panel
Vladimir Ershov
Утилиты
Unified Panel v5: Ваш личный командный центр в MetaTrader 5 Устали упускать возможности? Возьмите рынок под свой полный контроль! Каждый трейдер знает эту боль: Усталость от ожидания: Вы часами смотрите в монитор, переключаясь между десятками графиков в поиске идеальной точки входа. Стоит отвлечься на минуту — и лучший сетап упущен. Страх перед Margin Call: У вас открыта сетка ордеров или "замок" на нескольких инструментах. Как понять, где находится та самая критическая точка, за которой послед
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Виртуальное (скрытое от брокера) выставление трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Ес
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Утилиты
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Эксперты
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Эксперты
Expert was built on the basis of Trap . EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:         "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",         "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",         "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBP
Performance calculator for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Утилиты
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Утилиты
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Утилиты
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Broker Analysis Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Утилиты
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Trailing SL last swing high low
Andrea Strano
Утилиты
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.  X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter. This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions) If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars. contact me if you need further assistence
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
Утилиты
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Другие продукты этого автора
Price Action Break of Structure Indicator
Michael Zane Nielsen
Индикаторы
Description This technical indicator is designed to automate the analysis of market structure based on price action concepts. It identifies and labels key structural points, including Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Lower Highs (LH), and Higher Lows (HL), to assist traders in visualizing market trends. The indicator uses a configurable "Swing Strength" logic, checking a user-defined number of bars to the left and right of a pivot to confirm its validity. It also identifies Break of Structure
FREE
Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator
Michael Zane Nielsen
Индикаторы
Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator The Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines price history, statistical volatility data, and volume analysis to create a reference map for the trading day. This tool assists traders in identifying potential support and resistance levels, trend breakouts, and market exhaustion points Key Features Average Daily Range Targets The indicator automatically plots thick green and red lines on the
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв