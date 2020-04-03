Selfstrategy

StrategyTreature is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. 

It can be set as any EA we currently know,and trading strategies can be freely written by traders.

This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes.

The core function of StrategyTreature is:
1 single/two-way transaction
2 Single currency/Multi currency Trend Trading
3 Real time/pending transactions
5 custom transaction frequency
6 Trends/Grid/Martin Multiple Trading Methods Switching
7. Controllability of open positions and additional positions
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
10 Custom Stop Loss/Take Win (specified price/specified profit/loss/specified indicator)
11 Custom Trading Area (Trend Line)
12 Custom Trading Indicator Analysis Strategies (including the use of various indicators, including custom indicators)
How to Write and Use Strategies for StrategyTreature
Firstly, contact us and apply to obtain the 'strategy' document from us.
Open the MT4/MT5 trading software and click on the following steps in sequence:
File ->Open Data Folder ->MQL4/MQL5->Include
Copy our 'strategy' file to the 'Include' directory.
Open the MetaEditor software for MQL4/MQL5 and click on the following steps in sequence:
Double click on the "Include" directory in the "MetaEditor" navigator ->double-click on "mystrategy. mqh".
Then, according to the tutorial in the file, you can independently complete your own exclusive EA strategy.

We have simplified the program so that everyone can understand how to modify and write their own indicator trading strategies at a glance.

Firstly, before use, we need to write EA software using MT4/MT5. The steps are as follows:

Open the trading platform ->click on "Display"/"View" in the upper left corner ->navigate ->drop-down to "EA Trading" ->right-click on any EA inside ->modify

At this point, the MetaEditor writing software for the trading platform has already been opened

Click on the "+" icon on the left side of the Incude file directory in the MetaEditor software navigator ->right-click on the Incude dropdown menu ->click on "New Folder" ->create a "strategy" folder

MT4: Create mystrategy.mqh in the strategy folder;

MT5: Create two files, mystrategy.mqh and indicators. mqh, in the strategy folder;

These two files can be requested from us

These two files are about our trading strategy. We have simplified the program so that everyone can understand how to modify and write their own trading strategy at a glance.


Рекомендуем также
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Эксперты
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X — AI-система для торговли на MT5 Важно: Для полноценной работы требуется API-ключ OpenAI. Перед началом торговли включите WebRequest в настройках терминала MT5. Полное руководство по настройке доступно в разделе комментариев после покупки. Цены Начальная цена: $37 USD Цена увеличивается на $10 каждые 20 пользователей. Чем отличается Ratio X Ratio X интегрирует OpenAI GPT-4o-mini для интерпретации рыночного контекста, в то время как движок управления рисками на основе правил обеспечивае
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Эксперты
Explosive Breakout Hunter  - это автоматизированный торговый советник (EA), направленный на максимизацию прибыли за счет ловли мощных пробоев. Уровень выигрыша составляет около 50%, а количество сделок ограничено несколькими входами в месяц. Однако этот советник делает ставку на качество, а не на количество. Он терпеливо ждет идеального момента, чтобы принести вам значительные выигрыши. Результаты бэктестов доступны в виде скриншотов, чтобы вы могли оценить потенциальную прибыль. Кроме того,
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Эксперты
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Эксперты
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
Institutional Liquidity Concept
Subrata Das
Эксперты
Product Name:   Liquidity Concept by Subho Headline: Dominate Prop Firm Challenges with Precision. One-Candle SL & Institutional Liquidity Logic. Description: TIMEFRAME-15MIN PAIR-XAUUSD Minumum Deposit--(2000$-0.1)     (1000$ for 0.5 )    (500$-0.02)     (200$-0.01) RISK REWARD- RISKFREE RISK REWARD 1:2(99%CHANANCE NO ACCOUNT WIPEOUT)  AND GOLDEN RISKREWARD 1:4  Are you struggling to pass Prop Firm challenges due to large drawdowns or inconsistent trading?   Liquidity Concept by Subho   is eng
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Эксперты
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Эксперты
Автоматический/полуавтоматический торговый робот, работающий по сигналам паттерна AB=CD. Может работать, как индикатор. Поддерживает отправку сигналов в уведомлениях, на мобильное устройство, а также и-мейл. Поиск паттернов осуществляется по универсальному Зиг-загу, Peak ZigZag, который был специально адаптирован для работы в данном советнике. Благодаря использованию режима трассировки (когда сканирование паттернов производится сразу по нескольким Зиг-загам с разными Peak dist, см. описание пар
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Эксперты
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Эксперты
AlgoFusion FX – это продвинутый Советник (Expert Advisor, EA) , предназначенный для трейдеров, стремящихся к надежному, диверсифицированному и мультистратегическому подходу к алгоритмической торговле. Разработанный для исключительного управления рисками, адаптации к рынку и оптимизации производительности, этот EA интегрирует сложные количественные модели и алгоритмы машинного обучения для повышения прибыльности в постоянно меняющихся рыночных условиях. Будь вы институциональным трейдером или час
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Другие продукты этого автора
TreasureHunterMT5
Wan Chao Kuang
Эксперты
VPS: IP:49.235.52.239 ACC:Taolishen PASS:Qq2356692354 For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking. But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA Treasure Hunter is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. It can be set as any EA we currently know, and trading strategies can be freely written by traders. This writing method is very simple an
FREE
TreasureHunterMT4
Wan Chao Kuang
Эксперты
VPS IP:49.235.52.239 ACC:Taolishen PASS:Qq2356692354 For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking. But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA Treasure Hunter is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. It can be set as any EA we currently know, and trading strategies can be freely written by traders. This writing method is very simple and
FREE
StrategyTreasureMT4
Wan Chao Kuang
Эксперты
StrategyTreature is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA .   It can be set as any EA we currently know, and trading strategies can be freely written by traders. This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes. The core function of StrategyTreature is: 1 single/two-way transaction 2 Single currency/Multi currency Trend Trading 3 Real time/pending transactions 5 custom transa
FREE
Taolishen MT4
Wan Chao Kuang
Эксперты
VPS IP:49.235.52.239 ACC:Taolishen PASS:Qq2356692354 For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking. But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA Taolishen's core functions: 1 single currency transaction 2 Multi currency Hedge Transactions 3 Real time market trading 4 pending transactions 5 Trading Frequency Switching Switching between 6 different ways of adding warehouses
TaolishenMT5
Wan Chao Kuang
Эксперты
VPS IP:49.235.52.239 ACC:Taolishen PASS:Qq2356692354 For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking. But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA Taolishen's core functions: 1 single currency transaction 2 Multi currency Hedge Transactions 3 Real time market trading 4 pending transactions 5 Trading Frequency Switching Switching between 6 different ways of adding warehouses
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв