Selfstrategy
- Experts
- Wan Chao Kuang
- Versione: 1.0
StrategyTreature is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA.
It can be set as any EA we currently know,and trading strategies can be freely written by traders.
This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes.
Firstly, before use, we need to write EA software using MT4/MT5. The steps are as follows:
Open the trading platform ->click on "Display"/"View" in the upper left corner ->navigate ->drop-down to "EA Trading" ->right-click on any EA inside ->modify
At this point, the MetaEditor writing software for the trading platform has already been opened
Click on the "+" icon on the left side of the Incude file directory in the MetaEditor software navigator ->right-click on the Incude dropdown menu ->click on "New Folder" ->create a "strategy" folder
MT4: Create mystrategy.mqh in the strategy folder;
MT5: Create two files, mystrategy.mqh and indicators. mqh, in the strategy folder;
These two files can be requested from us
These two files are about our trading strategy. We have simplified the program so that everyone can understand how to modify and write their own trading strategy at a glance.