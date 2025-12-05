Selfstrategy

StrategyTreature is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. It can be set as any EA we currently know, and trading strategies can be freely written by traders. This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes.

The core function of StrategyTreature is:

1 single/two-way transaction

2 Single currency/Multi currency Trend Trading

3 Real time/pending transactions

5 custom transaction frequency

6 Trends/Grid/Martin Multiple Trading Methods Switching

7. Controllability of open positions and additional positions

8 Targeted Trading Settings

Independence of buying/selling trading strategies

10 Custom Stop Loss/Take Win (specified price/specified profit/loss/specified indicator)

11 Custom Trading Area (Trend Line)

12 Custom Trading Indicator Analysis Strategies (including the use of various indicators, including custom indicators)

How to Write and Use Strategies for StrategyTreature

Firstly, contact us and apply to obtain the 'strategy' document from us.

Open the MT4/MT5 trading software and click on the following steps in sequence:

File ->Open Data Folder ->MQL4/MQL5->Include

Copy our 'strategy' file to the 'Include' directory.

Open the MetaEditor software for MQL4/MQL5 and click on the following steps in sequence:

Double click on the "Include" directory in the "MetaEditor" navigator ->double-click on "mystrategy. mqh".

Then, according to the tutorial in the file, you can independently complete your own exclusive EA strategy.