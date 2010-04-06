Aklamavo Market Sessions Monitor-EA (Expert Advisor) is a Global Stock Exchange Market Hours Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It provides a comprehensive visual display of the opening status and trading hours of 7 major stock exchanges around the world.

The EA creates a real-time dashboard that shows whether each stock exchange is currently:

OPEN (Green background)

CLOSED (Red background)

PRE-MARKET (Light Green background)

POST-MARKET (Light Pink background)

Unique Features:

Progress Indicator - Shows % completion of trading session when open Next Event Timer - Countdown to market open/close during extended hours Alignment Options - Can position dashboard on left or right side of chart Clickable Blocks - Interactive display with detailed info on click Clean Aesthetics - Professional, easy-to-read visual design