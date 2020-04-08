Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5
- Индикаторы
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes:
High-impact events (red)
Medium-impact events (orange)
Low-impact events (gray) (optional)
Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker.
You can choose whether to show:
Today’s events only
Or all events for the current week
This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5.
It gives you:
✔ Real-time scrolling economic events
✔ Interpreted color-coded results
✔ Day/Week filtering
✔ High/Medium/Low impact lanes
✔ Professional news ticker
✔ Accurate logic for unemployment, CPI, PPI, interest rates
✔ Multi-currency Forex focus
✔ Beautiful Canvas graphics
Perfect for traders who combine fundamentals + technicals and want live economic context directly on the chart.