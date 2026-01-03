Divergence Hunter Pro

==============================================================================
                    DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01
         Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System
==============================================================================

🎯 OVERVIEW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator 
that automatically identifies high-probability trading opportunities using 
advanced multi-factor confluence analysis. Unlike basic divergence indicators, 
this tool combines oscillator divergence with Volume Confirmation, Support/
Resistance levels, Candle Patterns, and Multi-Timeframe analysis to filter 
out weak signals and highlight only the strongest setups.

✅ Works on ALL timeframes (M1 to MN)
✅ Works on ALL instruments (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities)
✅ Non-repainting signals
✅ Real-time alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email)
✅ Auto SL/TP calculation with visual levels


🔥 KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 6 OSCILLATOR OPTIONS
   • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
   • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
   • Stochastic
   • CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
   • Momentum
   • Awesome Oscillator

📈 4 DIVERGENCE TYPES DETECTED
   • Regular Bullish (Trend Reversal - Buy Signal)
   • Regular Bearish (Trend Reversal - Sell Signal)
   • Hidden Bullish (Trend Continuation - Buy Signal)
   • Hidden Bearish (Trend Continuation - Sell Signal)

⚡ ADVANCED PIVOT DETECTION
   • Standard Method (classic swing high/low)
   • ZigZag Method (more accurate pivots with customizable depth)

🎯 DIVERGENCE STRENGTH SCORE (1-10)
   Each signal is rated based on:
   • Price movement depth
   • Oscillator divergence angle
   • Bar distance quality
   • Confluence bonuses (+Vol, +SR, +Pattern, +HTF, +2Osc)


🛡️ CONFLUENCE FILTERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 VOLUME CONFIRMATION
   • Filters signals with volume spikes above moving average
   • Customizable period and spike multiplier
   • Shows "+Vol" tag when volume confirms

🎯 SUPPORT/RESISTANCE CONFLUENCE
   • Checks if divergence occurs at key S/R levels
   • Bullish divergence at Support = Higher probability
   • Bearish divergence at Resistance = Higher probability
   • Shows "+SR" tag when at key level

🕯️ CANDLE PATTERN CONFIRMATION
   • Detects Pin Bar (Hammer/Shooting Star)
   • Detects Engulfing patterns
   • Shows "+Pin", "+Eng", "+Star" tags

📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
   • Checks for divergence on Higher Timeframe
   • Trade with the bigger picture trend
   • Shows "+HTF" tag when HTF confirms

🔄 MULTI-OSCILLATOR CONFLUENCE
   • Uses second oscillator for confirmation
   • RSI + MACD, Stochastic + CCI, etc.
   • Shows "+2Osc" tag when both agree


💰 AUTO TRADING LEVELS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📍 ENTRY / SL / TP LINES
   • Clear visual lines with price labels
   • Entry = Signal candle close
   • SL = Below/Above pivot with buffer
   • TP = Based on Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:2)
   • Shows pips distance for easy reference

🎯 FIBONACCI PRICE TARGETS
   • T1 = 0.618 extension (Gold line)
   • T2 = 1.0 extension (Orange line)
   • T3 = 1.618 extension (Magenta line)
   • All ratios customizable


🎨 VISUAL FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Divergence lines on both Price chart and Indicator window
• Color-coded zones highlighting divergence areas
• Strength labels [1-10] at signal points
• Clean dashboard showing current signal status
• Fully customizable colors for all elements
• Adjustable line width and zone opacity


🔔 ALERT SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Pop-up alerts on screen
• Push notifications to mobile
• Email alerts
• Alert message includes: Divergence type, Strength score, Confluence tags


📋 INPUT PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

GENERAL SETTINGS
• Oscillator Type: RSI / MACD / Stochastic / CCI / Momentum / AO
• Divergence Type: Regular Only / Hidden Only / Both
• Lookback Range: Number of bars to scan (default: 300)
• Minimum Bars Between Pivots: Avoid false signals (default: 5)

PIVOT DETECTION
• Method: Standard / ZigZag
• ZigZag Depth, Deviation, Backstep parameters

DIVERGENCE QUALITY
• Show Strength Score: true/false
• Minimum Strength: Filter weak signals (1-10)

VOLUME CONFIRMATION
• Enable/Disable
• MA Period and Spike Multiplier

S/R CONFLUENCE
• Enable/Disable
• Lookback bars and Tolerance %

AUTO SL/TP LEVELS
• Enable/Disable
• Risk:Reward Ratio
• SL Buffer in points

CANDLE PATTERN CONFIRMATION
• Enable/Disable
• Require Pattern for Signal

DIVERGENCE ZONES
• Show/Hide zones
• Zone Opacity (0-100%)

PRICE TARGET PROJECTIONS
• Enable/Disable
• Target 1, 2, 3 Fibonacci ratios

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
• Enable/Disable
• Higher Timeframe selection
• Require HTF Confluence

MULTI-OSCILLATOR CONFLUENCE
• Enable/Disable
• Secondary Oscillator selection
• Require Both Oscillators

INDIVIDUAL OSCILLATOR SETTINGS
• RSI: Period, Applied Price
• MACD: Fast, Slow, Signal, Applied Price
• Stochastic: K, D, Slowing, Method, Price Field
• CCI: Period, Applied Price
• Momentum: Period, Applied Price

ALERTS
• Pop-up, Push, Email toggles

VISUAL SETTINGS
• Colors for all divergence types
• Dashboard background and text colors
• Line width


📈 HOW TO USE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. Apply indicator to any chart
2. Wait for divergence signal (arrow on oscillator)
3. Check strength score - higher is better [7+]
4. Look for confluence tags (+Vol, +SR, +HTF, etc.)
5. Use the auto-generated Entry/SL/TP levels
6. Manage your trade accordingly

💡 PRO TIP: Best results when multiple confluence factors align!
   Example: "Reg Bull [8] +Vol +SR +Pin" = Very strong signal


⚠️ RECOMMENDATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Use on H1 timeframe or higher for best results
• Combine with your own analysis (trend, news, etc.)
• Start with default settings, then customize
• Filter signals with Minimum Strength = 5+ for quality
• Enable S/R Confluence for higher win rate
• Always use proper risk management


🆕 VERSION HISTORY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

v2.01 - Current Release
• Improved SL/TP visualization with labels
• Short lines instead of full-width
• Color-coded price targets
• Better strength label visibility
• Optimized default settings

v2.00
• Added Multi-Timeframe Analysis
• Added Multi-Oscillator Confluence
• Added Divergence Zones
• Added Price Target Projections
• Added Candle Pattern Confirmation
• Added Volume Confirmation
• Added S/R Confluence Check
• Added Auto SL/TP Levels
• Added Strength Scoring System
• Added ZigZag Pivot Detection

v1.00
• Initial release with basic divergence detection


📧 SUPPORT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

For questions, feature requests, or support:
• Leave a comment on the product page
• Contact via MQL5 message

Thank you for choosing Divergence Hunter Pro!
Trade Smart. Trade Safe. 📈

==============================================================================
                     Copyright © 2025 Rizwan Akram
                          All Rights Reserved
==============================================================================
