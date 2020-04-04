Aklamavo Quarterly Open
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Версия: 1.0
This indicator plots horizontal trend lines at the opening price of each quarter (Q1–Q4) on the chart.
These lines visually represent quarterly open levels of the current year, which traders often use as support/resistance or reference points.
Automatically plots Q1–Q4 opening levels as trend lines on the chart.
Lines are dashed, colored, and labeled.
Handles both current and historical quarters.
Cleans up lines when the indicator is removed.
Updates dynamically as new bars appear.