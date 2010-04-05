Aklamavo Trading Sessions
- Индикаторы
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Версия: 1.0
This ForexTrading Sessions indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart with the Asian Mid-line.
1. Trading Session Visualization
Asian Session: 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color)
London Session: 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color)
New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color)
2. Time Zone Adaptation
TimeZoneShift input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time
Example: If you're in EST (GMT-5), set TimeZoneShift = -5
The indicator automatically handles day boundaries when sessions cross midnight
3. Visual Customization
FillSessions: Toggle colored backgrounds for sessions
FillOpacity: Control transparency of session fills (0-100%)
BorderOpacity: Control transparency of session borders
Custom colors for each session (AsiaColor, LondonColor, NYColor)
4. Asian Session Midline
DrawMidline: Toggle a horizontal midline for the Asian session
-
The midline extends across the entire current trading day
Uses the same color as the Asian session
Helps identify the Asian session's price range midpoint
5. Display Options
DaysToShow: Choose how many past days to display (1-∞)
-
Sessions are drawn as semi-transparent rectangles showing the price range
Object descriptions show both GMT and local times for reference
How It Helps Traders:
Session Overlap Identification
Visualizes when sessions overlap (London/NY overlap is particularly volatile)
Shows Asian/London overlap period
Time Zone Convenience
No mental calculations needed for session times
Perfect for traders in different time zones
Price Action Context
Shows historical price ranges during each session
Helps identify which sessions are most active for your instrument
Visual Reference
Colored backgrounds make it easy to spot session boundaries
Quick reference for session-based trading strategies
Typical Use Cases:
Session-Based Trading: Identify optimal entry times based on session activity
Volatility Awareness: Know when major sessions are active/overlapping
Backtesting: Visual reference for session-based strategy performance
Market Structure: See how price behaves during different sessions
The indicator is particularly useful for forex traders who follow session-based strategies, news traders wanting to avoid low-liquidity periods, and any trader wanting a quick visual reference of market session timings.