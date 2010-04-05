Aklamavo ICT KillZones

This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines. It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions—Asian, London, and New York—for a user-defined number of recent historical days.

No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE).


1. Inputs and Parameters

The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment:

General

  • DaysToDisplay : number of past days to draw killzones for.

Asian Killzone Parameters

  • AsianStartHour , AsianEndHour

  • AsianColor , AsianWidth

London Killzone Parameters

  • LondonStartHour , LondonEndHour

  • LondonColor , LondonWidth

New York Killzone Parameters

  • NYStartHour , NYEndHour

  • NYColor , NYWidth

These inputs determine:

  • Where vertical lines are positioned.

  • Their color coding.

  • Their thickness on the chart.

2. Core Utility Functions

2.1 GetSessionTime()

This function converts a date at midnight into a precise timestamp for a given session hour.

Steps:

  1. Convert the day’s datetime to an MqlDateTime struct.

  2. Replace hour/minute/seconds with the session parameters.

  3. Convert back to a datetime.

This is how session start/end timestamps are computed reliably.

2.2 DrawLine()

Creates or updates a vertical line object on the chart.

  • Uses ObjectCreate() only if the object does not already exist.

  • Sets:

    • Color ( OBJPROP_COLOR )

    • Style ( STYLE_SOLID )

    • Width ( OBJPROP_WIDTH )

    • Background and Ray properties (disabled).

The line is always redrawn at the given timestamp.

3. Drawing Killzones

3.1 DrawKillzonesForDay()

This function draws six vertical lines per day:

Killzone Line 1 Line 2
Asian Start End
London Start End
New York Start End

It uses:

  • GetSessionTime() → computes timestamps

  • DrawLine() → draws each vertical line

  • Unique object names → include the day index i

Example:

  • KZ_Asian_Start_0

  • KZ_London_End_2

  • KZ_NY_Start_4

This ensures no name collisions.

4. Indicator Initialization (OnInit)

Actions performed:

  1. Deletes all existing vertical line objects to avoid duplicates.

  2. Determines today's midnight timestamp.

  3. Loops DaysToDisplay times:

    • For each previous day, calculates day_start = today_start - i*86400 .

    • Calls DrawKillzonesForDay(day_start, i) .

Finally, ChartRedraw() is called to refresh the drawing immediately.

5. Runtime Calculation ( OnCalculate )

The indicator does not need to compute anything per tick or per candle, because all work is done in OnInit() . Therefore:

return rates_total;

This makes the indicator very lightweight and CPU-efficient.


