Draw Order Blocks

Draw Order Blocks – Channels and Market Structure Manual
-A simple tool for drawing precise channels on Order Blocks or any area you choose. It offers three drawing modes: full candle, wick only, or body only, each with a 50% level. It also includes "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines with two-level confirmation: one checkmark on wick break and two checkmarks on candle close-
Video Draw Order Blocks
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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