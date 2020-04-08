Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range

This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine.

Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR)

Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure).
For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York).
For each past day and also for today in real time.

Draws the following on chart:

  • A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range

  • The CBDR High line (body top)

  • The CBDR Low line (body bottom)

  • An optional midline

  • A pip label showing total CBDR size

  • Optional extensions (multiples of the range)

Uses New York → Broker time conversion if enabled.

Automatically deletes and redraws all objects every tick.

This is a full professional CBDR engine with real-time range tracking.


Computes exact CBDR range using:

  • Highest candle body top

  • Lowest candle body bottom

  • In the selected session window

  • Using either New York or broker time

Draws:

  • CBDR box

  • High line

  • Low line

  • Midline

  • Pip depth from High→Low

  • Multiple extension levels

Supports multiple past days and real-time updating Deletes and redraws objects efficiently Uses unique object naming per day.



