Aklamavo ADR
- Индикаторы
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Версия: 1.0
This indicator is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets.
ADR (Average Daily Range) = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days).
Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on intraday price movement, making it particularly useful for:
Day traders planning daily targets
Swing traders identifying daily volatility patterns
Position sizing based on expected daily movement
1. Multiple ADR Levels
ADR1: Expected daily range (1x ADR from yesterday's close)
ADR2: Extended daily range (2x ADR from yesterday's close)
ADR3: Extreme daily range (3x ADR from yesterday's close)
Whether you're a day trader looking for daily targets or a swing trader assessing volatility, this indicator provides professional-grade ADR visualization with the customization options needed for modern trading strategies.
The enhanced Aklamavo ADR Indicator transforms a simple daily range calculation into a comprehensive trading tool that provides:
Visual clarity: Clean horizontal lines showing expected daily ranges
Flexibility: Multiple levels, colors, and extension modes
Reliability: Robust error handling and efficient updates
Actionable insights: Direct trading applications for various styles