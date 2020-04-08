Ultimate Super Rejection Zones

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of:

  • Previous Day High & Low

  • Midline equilibrium zone

  • Rejection candle patterns

  • Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters

  • Smart alert and arrow system

  • Daily auto-reset filtering

  • Optional trend filter using Moving Averages

The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones.
It automatically marks:

✔️ Sell Rejection at Previous Day High (with DOWN arrow)
✔️ Buy Rejection at Previous Day Low (with UP arrow)
✔️ Optional confirmation arrows using Stochastics
✔️ Midline bias zone
✔️ Trend condition using EMAs/LMAs
✔️ Vertical line showing current day's session start

You get a clean chart with only one arrow per zone per day, preventing signal noise and keeping analysis simple.

This tool is suitable for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Smart-Money traders

  • Trend traders

  • Anyone who uses PDH/PDL as liquidity levels


 Key Advantages

1. Extremely Accurate Reversal Detection

Combines zone rejection + candle behavior + stochastic confirmation to filter out weak signals.

2. Eliminates Chart Noise

Only ONE buy/sell rejection arrow per day — preventing spamming signals.

3. Uses Market Structure + Overbought/Oversold Logic

Confluence of PDH/PDL + 80/20 Stochastic reversal forces stronger reliability.

4. Visual & Easy to Use

Draws everything clearly:

  • Rejection arrows

  • Midline

  • Trend filter levels

  • Vertical day start line

  • Confirm arrows

5. Fully Customizable Inputs

You can adjust:

  • Stochastic settings

  • Trend EMA/LWMA values

  • Alert settings

  • Arrow types and sizes

  • Trend filtering ON/OFF

  • Range of bars to scan

  • Day-high/low detection

6. Lightweight and Fast

Optimized for smooth performance on all brokers and timeframes.

7. Works on All Pairs & Timeframes

Forex
Indices
Metals
Crypto
Synthetic pairs
…anything!

Input Parameters 

🔹 Rejection Zone Settings

Parameter Description
UseDayHighLow Enable/disable Previous Day High/Low rejection logic.
LookbackBars How many historical bars to scan for signals.
MidlineColor Color for the Previous Day Midline.

🔹 Trend Filter Options

Parameter Description
UseTrendFilter  Enable EMA/LWMA trend filtering.
TrendMA_Period Period of the trend MA (200 LWMA/EMA).
TrendMA_Method Type of MA used (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
UpTrendColor Chart color when trend is bullish.
DownTrendColor Chart color when trend is bearish.

🔹 Stochastic Confirmation Settings

Parameter Description
EnableStochConfirm Turn ON/OFF second confirmation arrow.
Stoch1_K / Stoch1_D / Stoch1_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 1.
Stoch2_K / Stoch2_D / Stoch2_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 2.
ConfirmBuyBelow20 Enable buy signal confirmation below 20.
ConfirmSellAbove80 Enable sell signal confirmation above 80.

🔹 Arrows & Visualization

Parameter Description
ArrowCodeBuy Wingdings code for BUY arrow.
ArrowCodeSell Wingdings code for SELL arrow.
ArrowSize Size of both buy/sell arrows.
ArrowColorBuy Buy arrow color.
ArrowColorSell Sell arrow color.

🔹 Alert Settings

Parameter Description
AlertPopup Show popup alert.
AlertSound Play sound.
AlertEmail Send email alerts.
AlertPush Send mobile push notification.

🔹 Miscellaneous

Parameter Description
VerticalLineColor     Color of current-day vertical marker.
ScanEveryTick Recalculate every tick or only on new bar.
Prefix Custom prefix for all chart objects.
Conclusion

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones gives traders an unfair advantage by catching precise reversals at daily liquidity levels with confirmation.
Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or smart-money trader, this indicator provides simple, clean, and reliable signals to improve your win rate.

Рекомендуем также
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Индикаторы
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Hammer Shooting Star
Liang Wei Qin
Индикаторы
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Full Forex Market View Dashboard
Opengates Success International
5 (2)
Индикаторы
ПОЛНЫЙ ОБЗОР РЫНКА FOREX Индикатор приборной панели Это пользовательский индикатор, созданный, чтобы дать трейдерам полное представление о том, что происходит на рынке. Он использует данные в режиме реального времени для доступа к рынку и отображения каждого бита информации, необходимой для успешной торговли. МОНТАЖ: Прежде чем прикреплять этот индикатор к оконному графику, перейдите на панель «Обзор рынка» вашего MT4 и СКРЫТЬ все валютные пары, которые вам не нужны или которыми вы торгуете,
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Стрелочный индикатор для Форекс и Бинарных опционов создан на основе тиковых объемов. В отличии от многих индикаторов по объемам индикатор "Super volumes" высчитывает бычьи и медвежьи объемы и выдает сигналы на преобладании каких либо из них. Если скажем в данный момент в данном диапазоне было преимущество бычьих объемов, то значит сигнал будет на Buy. Или если преобладание было медвежьих объемов, то соответственно сигнал будет на Sell. В настройках индикатора в переменной "volumes" можно как ув
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Индикаторы
Должна была состояться прибыльная сделка и вдруг отменилась? При наличии надежной стратегии выход из сделки также важен, как и вход. Exit EDGE помогает максимально увеличить доход от текущей сделки и не потерять выигрышные сделки. Всегда будьте внимательны к сигналу на выход из сделки Отслеживайте все пары и тайм-фреймы в одном графике www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 Торговля Вы можете закрыть уже открытые сделки, как только получите сигнал Закрывайте заявку на покупку, если вы получили си
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор производящий структуризацию графиков и выявляющий циклические движения цены. Может работать на любых графиках. Несколько типов оповещений. Есть дополнительные стрелки на самом графике. Без перерисовки на истории, работает на закрытии свечи. Рекомендуемые TF от M5 и выше. Прост в использовании и настройке параметров. При использовании 2 индикаторов с разными параметрами можно использовать без других индикаторов. Имеет 2 входных параметра Цикличность и Продолжительность сиг
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Индикаторы
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор, отображающий информацию о проведённом по инструменту объёме торгов в виде гистограммы распределения по ценовым уровням. Применяется как самостоятельный индикатор для оценки текущей объективной ситуации по инструменту, а так же в интеграционном формате для подтверждения или фильтрации при принятии торговых решений. Ключевые возможности: Интерактивное обновление профиля, работа в реальном времени Пять режимов расчёта гистограммы Возможность разделения объёма покупателей и пр
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Chikha GOLD
Glory Orluike Echonwere
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Indicator, meticulously designed to elevate your trading experience on the 5-minute, 15-minute, and 30-minute time frames. This cutting-edge arrow indicator is your key to unlocking precise buy and sell signals, effortlessly guiding you through the dynamic world of gold trading. Key Features: - Versatile Time Frames: Adapt to various trading styles with signals tailored for 5 minutes, 15 minutes, and 30 minutes, offering flexibility to suit your preferences. -
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
Индикаторы
Основа индикатора построена на моей торговой стратегии, по которой я торгую ежедневно. Я автоматизировал свою систему, что бы она самостоятельно обучалась на рынке. Индикатор не покажет сделок на истории графика, так как все расчеты торговой системы идут в реальном времени.  Отличия от других индикаторов:  Реал-Тайм расчеты Динамические Тейк Профиты Динамические Сигналы Сигналы по тренду Идеально подходит для новичков Любая Валютная пара Любой ТаймФрейм Подходит для скальпинга Для входа в сдел
FFXMV Dashboard Plus
Opengates Success International
Индикаторы
FFXMV Dashboard Plus This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. The PLUS there to produce the kind of RESULTS as you see in the SCREENSHOTS, I added a MultipleOrder Utility EA with it with instructions on how to use it with FFXMV Dashboard. INSTALLATION : Read the MANUALS that comes with the rest of the PACKAGE after you ha
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
Паттерн Хиккакэ является специализированным индикатором, разработанным для выявления и обнаружения паттернов ценового действия Хиккакэ, которые формируются на графике. Эти паттерны основаны на концепции ложного прорыва внутреннего бара, что часто создает потенциальные торговые возможности. Основная функция индикатора - анализ последних пяти свечей на графике и определение, соответствуют ли они характеристикам паттерна Хиккакэ. Когда этот паттерн подтверждается, индикатор рисует прямоугольник во
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Индикаторы
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Range bound indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Индикаторы
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow
Issam El Amri
Индикаторы
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities . Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Key Features Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies ma
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Осциллятор помогает определить направленность рынка Показывает направленность движения цены и раскрашивается в соответствующий цвет. Позволяет вести трендовую и контр трендовую торговлю Работает на всех таймфреймах, на любых валютных парах, металлах и криптовалюте Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Простые и понятные настройки; Работает на всех таймфреймах и на всех символах; Подходит для торговли валютами, металлами, опционами и кр
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Индикаторы
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM разработал эту стратегию для поддержки всех кто торгует на бинарных опционах. Торговая система   " monoBAR "   основана на математической вероятности и состоит из алгоритмов, которые могут анализировать рыночную ситуацию с высокой точностью. Эта торговая система состоит из математической вероятности, которая помогает определить наиболее точное состояние движения цены. Алгоритм стратегии помогает своевременно обнаруживать небольшие импульсные движения. Одновременно можно анал
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Индикаторы
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
HTF Power of Three ICT MT4
Antonio Molinaro
Индикаторы
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT4 Indicator Overview The   HTF Power of Three   indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campa
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Ultimate Market Master Trend Овладей направлением рынка с точностью Индикатор Ultimate Market Master Trend — это универсальный анализатор рыночных настроений, созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят ясность, точность и уверенность в каждом движении. Он сочетает в себе умное определение тренда , многофреймовый стохастик и динамические визуальные подсказки , помогая легко находить входы и выходы с высокой вероятностью успеха.  Основные характеристики 1. Умная система тренда (основной график) Испол
Ultimate Sniper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скидка $299! Цены могут вырасти в будущем! Читайте описание ниже! Лучшая система ввода для Ultimate Sniper Dashboard: ПРЕДЕЛЬНЫЕ ДИНАМИЧЕСКИЕ УРОВНИ. (Пожалуйста, проверьте мои продукты) Ultimate Sniper Dashboard работает ТОЛЬКО на реальных рынках из-за ограничений мультивалютного тестирования MT4. Представляем вам Ultimate-Sniper Dashboard! Наша самая лучшая панель, которая содержит HA-Sniper, MA-Sniper и множество специальных режимов. Ultimate Sniper Dashboard - это абсолютный зверь! Лучшее
Higher Timeframe TDEV
Tran Quoc Trung
Индикаторы
Aligning higher time frames for trading One of the main concepts behind the beginner strategy is multiple time frame analysis – using a higher time frame to determine the overall market direction and executing trades on a lower time frame. By determining the overall direction on a higher time frame and trading in that direction, you make sure that you trade in the direction of the overall trend – this increases your chances of profitable trades. In the beginner strategy, you use the 30 minute ch
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Индикаторы
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Индикаторы
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Система анализа индикаторов ZhiBiJuJi использует мощный внутренний цикл для вызова собственных внешних индикаторов, а затем вызывает анализ до и после цикла. Расчет данных этой системы анализа индикатора очень сложен (вызов до и после цикла), поэтому гистерезис сигнала уменьшается, и достигается точность предварительного прогноза. Этот индикатор может использоваться во всех циклах на МТ4 и наиболее подходит для 15 минут, 30 минут, 1 часа, 4 часов. Купить:        Когда появляется линия пурпурный
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Wave Price Channel - Торговая аналитическая система, предназначенная для поиска импульса и коррекции. Индикатор дает возможность работать по направлению ценового канала, который строится на основе волатильности. Когда на канале рисуется стрелка вверх или вниз, появляется возможность идти в этом направлении, подтверждением сигнала в этом направлении является точечный индикатор, чувствительный к изменениям цены. Пока продолжаются точки такого же цвета, продолжается действие сигнала. Если есть стр
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Другие продукты этого автора
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Ultimate Market Master Trend Овладей направлением рынка с точностью Индикатор Ultimate Market Master Trend — это универсальный анализатор рыночных настроений, созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят ясность, точность и уверенность в каждом движении. Он сочетает в себе умное определение тренда , многофреймовый стохастик и динамические визуальные подсказки , помогая легко находить входы и выходы с высокой вероятностью успеха.  Основные характеристики 1. Умная система тренда (основной график) Испол
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows Ultimate Daily SR Zones — это мощный ценовой индикатор, который автоматически определяет ключевые уровни рынка на основе данных предыдущего дня: максимум , минимум , средняя линия , а также линии открытия и закрытия дня. Индикатор также обнаруживает свечные отскоки (rejection-wicks) и автоматически рисует стрелки Buy/Sell при готовности рынка развернуться от этих зон. Инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров, использующих уровни предыдущего дня для р
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts — это полноценный торговый инструмент, который объединяет Стохастик, уровни предыдущего дня, мульти-таймфрейм анализ тренда и обнаружение свечных разворотов в одном мощном индикаторе. Он помогает трейдерам находить ключевые уровни поддержки/сопротивления, направление тренда, точки разворота и пробои , используя наглядные графические элементы и автоматические алерты.  Основные функции  Окно Стохастика Отображает линии %K и %D в отдельном
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Индикатор Follow The Labels — это многофункциональный индикатор MT4, разработанный для предоставления трейдерам полного визуального обзора рыночных условий в нескольких измерениях. Он объединяет анализ тренда, уровни предыдущего дня, стохастический моментум и сигналы отскока в одном легко читаемом интерфейсе. Основные функции: Фильтр тренда MA200 для нескольких таймфреймов (H1→M15) Отображает выравнивание MA200 (LWMA) на трёх таймфреймах: H1, M30, M15. Показывает общую метку тренда: бычий, медве
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв