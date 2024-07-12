IQ FX Gann Levels

IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate.

A Note from the Developer to all the Traders
Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann (William Delbert Gann) Theory, filled with research and countless hours poring over hundreds of resources, I have made a pivotal discovery: a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have put in my best effort to create a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.

Quick Overview
As a trader, foresight is everything. Unlike many Gann indicators out there, this one stands apart—it plots Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repaints. What you see is what you get—reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels is exceptional, allowing you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur. It helps you make well-informed trading decisions with complete confidence.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready. Perfect for day trading. This indicator is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider, and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal trading setup.

1. Why IQ FX GANN Levels Indicator Is Extremely Useful?

  • Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading:
    The indicator plots accurate Gann Support & Resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations constantly as the market moves.

  • Spot Opportunities Instantly:
    Experience more precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet point entry exit for profitable trades.

  • Cleaner chart with minimalist design:
    Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart when you add the indicator to the chart. No complex settings are required to get started.

  • Simplified Profit Targets:
    The Gann Major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier than ever keeping it flexible for you. The Gann levels update as the market moves creating more room to shift your take profit and trail your stop-loss when the trend continues with the moving market.

  • Dual Models & Flexible Scaling
    Choose between the Alpha Model (Fixed) for steady reference levels or the Beta Model (Dynamic) for adaptive Minor Gann levels during volatility. Combine this with 3 scaling options (Base, Low, High) to fine-tune levels for any pair, session, or market condition.


2. Who is this indicator for?

This Indicator is for intermediate intraday traders, and prop firm traders, who have basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. Indicators work like a charm for daily trades across different major and minor pairs! IQ FX Gann levels can help you make sweet point entries with low stop loss and high take profit (better R/R ratio).

Compatible Trading Styles

  • Trend following
  • Breakout
  • Continuation 
  • Trend reversal

3. List of Supported Symbols

The indicator has been designed to work with high precision on the following 28th major and minor pairs:

  • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD.

  • CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

  • EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD.

  • GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD.

  • NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD.

  • USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.


4. Recommended Timeframes:

  • 5-minute chart.


5. Indicator Settings

Customize IQ FX GANN LEVELS as per your preference

Color Changing Options:

  • Change Gann Support Levels Color.

  • Change Gann Resistance Level Color.
    (Custom color option was designed keeping in mind individual trader’s preference for dark theme/light theme background)

Display Option:

  • Display or hide Gann Minor Levels (True/False).
    (Designed keeping in mind Intraday traders' preference)

Alert Option:

  • Enable/Disable Metatrader Desktop Terminal Alert (True/False)

  • Enable/Disable Mobile Alert (True/False).
    (Every time the market touches the Major Gann Level, you will be notified if you've enabled the Mobile Alert Option, watch the video for more details).

Show Day Open:

  • Option to show day open price line on the chart to gauge the basic intraday market dynamics.

6. Dashboard Settings:

Smarter Gann Levels for Any Market Condition. Take control of your trading with our Indicator Dashboard, built with two powerful models and adaptive scaling:

Model Selection:

Two Models – Choose What Fits Your Trading Style

  • Alpha Model (Fixed): A reliable, no-fluctuation setup with predefined Gann levels. Perfect for traders who prefer consistency and want fixed reference points, regardless of market noise.
  • Beta Model (Dynamic): An advanced, adaptive model that recalculates Minor Gann levels as markets move. This is a game-changer during volatile sessions, major news events, or sudden market shifts, helping you stay aligned with real-time conditions.

Scale Selection:

Every market behaves differently, and so should your levels. The built-in Scale Adjustment lets you optimize levels instantly:

  • Base: Standard scaling for everyday market conditions.
  • Low: Designed for calmer, low-volatility sessions where smaller moves matter.
  • High: Tailored for high-volatility conditions, such as news releases or major market opens, to capture bigger swings.

Why It Helps You?

Instead of being stuck with one-size-fits-all levels, this indicator gives you flexibility. Whether markets are calm or chaotic, you’ll always have precise, context-driven Gann levels. That means clearer decision-making, better timing, and more confidence in your trades.

7. How to Get Started with IQ FX GANN LEVELS?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, login to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.

  2. Install the indicator.

  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator to the chart.

  4. Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.  

8. How do IQ FX Gann Levels Work? (Quick Explanation)

Indicator Plots two types of forecasted Gann Levels
• Major Support/Resistance levels and Minor Support/Resistance Levels where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in Intraday trading, whereas minor levels help in scalping.

Display Past Gann Levels
• As the market moves with the passing time, the indicator displays past Gann levels of the current day. These past levels help you see exactly where the market reacted proving the Gann levels’ accuracy throughout the day and help you plan your strategy accordingly.

Updating Gann Levels
• The indicator continuously updates all the Gann levels based on complex Gann calculations for precise level plotting.

Confident Trading
• This powerful Gann indicator gives you a clear edge by helping you anticipate potential day highs and lows precisely with Gann Support/Resistance Levels with no extra calculation from your side.


9. Note for Mobile Alert
To receive mobile alerts for this indicator, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl + O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform. Once connected, test the setup to ensure alerts are working. If you face any issues, contact our support team for assistance.

10. FAQ

Q: Does it repaint?
A: Never!

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes! You can download the demo and backtest.

Q: Does it has buffer for EA integration?

A: Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.


11. Indicator Troubleshooting

Coming soon.


12. Learn More at intraquotes MQL5 Channel

If you want to learn more about how this indicator works and how you can take profitable trades, follow our intraquotes official MQL5 channel. We post daily market analysis using this indicator to train our traders how to study the chart with this indicator, where to set targets, and how to take profitable trades. We help you build confidence with daily market analysis using this indicator so that you can trade confidently.

Subscribe to intraquotes MQL5 new channel for daily market updates, analysis, and much more.


13. Support & Updates:

  • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.

  • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.


Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing—just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you. Good Luck!

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

Related topic: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, market movement, intraday levels, intraday trading, scalping, hedging, etc.

Отзывы 3
Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.07 12:51 
 

I've been using this indicator for a week, the levels shown on the chart are very accurate. With this indicator, it will help you maximize your profit and minimize your lost. Amazing indicator.

jjjb
1894
jjjb 2025.02.04 05:52 
 

I've been using this level indicator in these volatile markets, and I can confidently say that the levels are very accurate. I use a small stop-loss since I prefer trading reversals.well done excelent indicator

Индикаторы
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Индикаторы
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Индикатор KT Asian Breakout анализирует ключевую часть азиатской сессии для генерации двусторонних сигналов на покупку и продажу в направлении пробоя цены. Сигнал на покупку возникает, когда цена пробивает максимум сессии, а сигнал на продажу — когда цена пробивает минимум сессии. Что важно учитывать Если диапазон сессии слишком широкий, следует избегать открытия новых сделок, так как большая часть ценового движения уже произошла внутри этого диапазона. Если пробойная свеча слишком большая, цен
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Индикаторы
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Индикаторы
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
Magic Reversion Indicator
Giordano Bruno Rodrigues Machado
Индикаторы
Indicator that indicate where the best point of reverse market.This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because the strategy uses a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete tradi
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Индикаторы
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
