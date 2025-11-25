Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of:

Previous Day High & Low

Midline equilibrium zone

Rejection candle patterns

Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters

Smart alert and arrow system

Daily auto-reset filtering

Optional trend filter using Moving Averages

The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones.

It automatically marks:

✔️ Sell Rejection at Previous Day High (with DOWN arrow)

✔️ Buy Rejection at Previous Day Low (with UP arrow)

✔️ Optional confirmation arrows using Stochastics

✔️ Midline bias zone

✔️ Trend condition using EMAs/LMAs

✔️ Vertical line showing current day's session start

You get a clean chart with only one arrow per zone per day, preventing signal noise and keeping analysis simple.

This tool is suitable for:

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Smart-Money traders

Trend traders

Anyone who uses PDH/PDL as liquidity levels

✅ 1. Extremely Accurate Reversal Detection

Combines zone rejection + candle behavior + stochastic confirmation to filter out weak signals.

✅ 2. Eliminates Chart Noise

Only ONE buy/sell rejection arrow per day — preventing spamming signals.

✅ 3. Uses Market Structure + Overbought/Oversold Logic

Confluence of PDH/PDL + 80/20 Stochastic reversal forces stronger reliability.

✅ 4. Visual & Easy to Use

Draws everything clearly:

Rejection arrows

Midline

Trend filter levels

Vertical day start line

Confirm arrows

✅ 5. Fully Customizable Inputs

You can adjust:

Stochastic settings

Trend EMA/LWMA values

Alert settings

Arrow types and sizes

Trend filtering ON/OFF

Range of bars to scan

Day-high/low detection

✅ 6. Lightweight and Fast

Optimized for smooth performance on all brokers and timeframes.

✅ 7. Works on All Pairs & Timeframes

Forex

Indices

Metals

Crypto

Synthetic pairs

…anything!

🔹 Rejection Zone Settings

Parameter Description UseDayHighLow Enable/disable Previous Day High/Low rejection logic. LookbackBars How many historical bars to scan for signals. MidlineColor Color for the Previous Day Midline.

🔹 Trend Filter Options

Parameter Description UseTrendFilter Enable EMA/LWMA trend filtering. TrendMA_Period Period of the trend MA (200 LWMA/EMA). TrendMA_Method Type of MA used (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA). UpTrendColor Chart color when trend is bullish. DownTrendColor Chart color when trend is bearish.

🔹 Stochastic Confirmation Settings

Parameter Description EnableStochConfirm Turn ON/OFF second confirmation arrow. Stoch1_K / Stoch1_D / Stoch1_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 1. Stoch2_K / Stoch2_D / Stoch2_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 2. ConfirmBuyBelow20 Enable buy signal confirmation below 20. ConfirmSellAbove80 Enable sell signal confirmation above 80.

🔹 Arrows & Visualization

Parameter Description ArrowCodeBuy Wingdings code for BUY arrow. ArrowCodeSell Wingdings code for SELL arrow. ArrowSize Size of both buy/sell arrows. ArrowColorBuy Buy arrow color. ArrowColorSell Sell arrow color.

🔹 Alert Settings

Parameter Description AlertPopup Show popup alert. AlertSound Play sound. AlertEmail Send email alerts. AlertPush Send mobile push notification.

🔹 Miscellaneous

Parameter Description VerticalLineColor Color of current-day vertical marker. ScanEveryTick Recalculate every tick or only on new bar. Prefix Custom prefix for all chart objects.

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones gives traders an unfair advantage by catching precise reversals at daily liquidity levels with confirmation.

Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or smart-money trader, this indicator provides simple, clean, and reliable signals to improve your win rate.