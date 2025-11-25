Ultimate Super Rejection Zones

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of:

  • Previous Day High & Low

  • Midline equilibrium zone

  • Rejection candle patterns

  • Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters

  • Smart alert and arrow system

  • Daily auto-reset filtering

  • Optional trend filter using Moving Averages

The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones.
It automatically marks:

✔️ Sell Rejection at Previous Day High (with DOWN arrow)
✔️ Buy Rejection at Previous Day Low (with UP arrow)
✔️ Optional confirmation arrows using Stochastics
✔️ Midline bias zone
✔️ Trend condition using EMAs/LMAs
✔️ Vertical line showing current day's session start

You get a clean chart with only one arrow per zone per day, preventing signal noise and keeping analysis simple.

This tool is suitable for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Smart-Money traders

  • Trend traders

  • Anyone who uses PDH/PDL as liquidity levels


 Key Advantages

1. Extremely Accurate Reversal Detection

Combines zone rejection + candle behavior + stochastic confirmation to filter out weak signals.

2. Eliminates Chart Noise

Only ONE buy/sell rejection arrow per day — preventing spamming signals.

3. Uses Market Structure + Overbought/Oversold Logic

Confluence of PDH/PDL + 80/20 Stochastic reversal forces stronger reliability.

4. Visual & Easy to Use

Draws everything clearly:

  • Rejection arrows

  • Midline

  • Trend filter levels

  • Vertical day start line

  • Confirm arrows

5. Fully Customizable Inputs

You can adjust:

  • Stochastic settings

  • Trend EMA/LWMA values

  • Alert settings

  • Arrow types and sizes

  • Trend filtering ON/OFF

  • Range of bars to scan

  • Day-high/low detection

6. Lightweight and Fast

Optimized for smooth performance on all brokers and timeframes.

7. Works on All Pairs & Timeframes

Forex
Indices
Metals
Crypto
Synthetic pairs
…anything!

Input Parameters 

🔹 Rejection Zone Settings

Parameter Description
UseDayHighLow Enable/disable Previous Day High/Low rejection logic.
LookbackBars How many historical bars to scan for signals.
MidlineColor Color for the Previous Day Midline.

🔹 Trend Filter Options

Parameter Description
UseTrendFilter  Enable EMA/LWMA trend filtering.
TrendMA_Period Period of the trend MA (200 LWMA/EMA).
TrendMA_Method Type of MA used (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
UpTrendColor Chart color when trend is bullish.
DownTrendColor Chart color when trend is bearish.

🔹 Stochastic Confirmation Settings

Parameter Description
EnableStochConfirm Turn ON/OFF second confirmation arrow.
Stoch1_K / Stoch1_D / Stoch1_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 1.
Stoch2_K / Stoch2_D / Stoch2_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 2.
ConfirmBuyBelow20 Enable buy signal confirmation below 20.
ConfirmSellAbove80 Enable sell signal confirmation above 80.

🔹 Arrows & Visualization

Parameter Description
ArrowCodeBuy Wingdings code for BUY arrow.
ArrowCodeSell Wingdings code for SELL arrow.
ArrowSize Size of both buy/sell arrows.
ArrowColorBuy Buy arrow color.
ArrowColorSell Sell arrow color.

🔹 Alert Settings

Parameter Description
AlertPopup Show popup alert.
AlertSound Play sound.
AlertEmail Send email alerts.
AlertPush Send mobile push notification.

🔹 Miscellaneous

Parameter Description
VerticalLineColor     Color of current-day vertical marker.
ScanEveryTick Recalculate every tick or only on new bar.
Prefix Custom prefix for all chart objects.
Conclusion

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones gives traders an unfair advantage by catching precise reversals at daily liquidity levels with confirmation.
Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or smart-money trader, this indicator provides simple, clean, and reliable signals to improve your win rate.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Göstergeler
Ultimate Market Master Trend Master the Market’s Direction with Precision The Ultimate Market Master Trend indicator is an all-in-one market sentiment analyser designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and confidence in every move. It combines smart trend detection , multi-timeframe stochastic momentum , and dynamic visual cues to help you identify high-probability entries and exits with ease.  Key Features  1. Smart Trend System (Main Chart) Uses a 200-period LWMA baseline to determin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt