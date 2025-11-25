Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
- Göstergeler
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of:
-
Previous Day High & Low
-
Midline equilibrium zone
-
Rejection candle patterns
-
Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters
-
Smart alert and arrow system
-
Daily auto-reset filtering
-
Optional trend filter using Moving Averages
The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones.
It automatically marks:
✔️ Sell Rejection at Previous Day High (with DOWN arrow)
✔️ Buy Rejection at Previous Day Low (with UP arrow)
✔️ Optional confirmation arrows using Stochastics
✔️ Midline bias zone
✔️ Trend condition using EMAs/LMAs
✔️ Vertical line showing current day's session start
You get a clean chart with only one arrow per zone per day, preventing signal noise and keeping analysis simple.
This tool is suitable for:
-
Scalpers
-
Intraday traders
-
Smart-Money traders
-
Trend traders
-
Anyone who uses PDH/PDL as liquidity levels
Key Advantages
✅ 1. Extremely Accurate Reversal Detection
Combines zone rejection + candle behavior + stochastic confirmation to filter out weak signals.
✅ 2. Eliminates Chart Noise
Only ONE buy/sell rejection arrow per day — preventing spamming signals.
✅ 3. Uses Market Structure + Overbought/Oversold Logic
Confluence of PDH/PDL + 80/20 Stochastic reversal forces stronger reliability.
✅ 4. Visual & Easy to Use
Draws everything clearly:
-
Rejection arrows
-
Midline
-
Trend filter levels
-
Vertical day start line
-
Confirm arrows
✅ 5. Fully Customizable Inputs
You can adjust:
-
Stochastic settings
-
Trend EMA/LWMA values
-
Alert settings
-
Arrow types and sizes
-
Trend filtering ON/OFF
-
Range of bars to scan
-
Day-high/low detection
✅ 6. Lightweight and Fast
Optimized for smooth performance on all brokers and timeframes.
✅ 7. Works on All Pairs & Timeframes
Forex
Indices
Metals
Crypto
Synthetic pairs
…anything!
🔹 Rejection Zone Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|UseDayHighLow
|Enable/disable Previous Day High/Low rejection logic.
|LookbackBars
|How many historical bars to scan for signals.
|MidlineColor
|Color for the Previous Day Midline.
🔹 Trend Filter Options
|Parameter
|Description
|UseTrendFilter
|Enable EMA/LWMA trend filtering.
|TrendMA_Period
|Period of the trend MA (200 LWMA/EMA).
|TrendMA_Method
|Type of MA used (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
|UpTrendColor
|Chart color when trend is bullish.
|DownTrendColor
|Chart color when trend is bearish.
🔹 Stochastic Confirmation Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|EnableStochConfirm
|Turn ON/OFF second confirmation arrow.
|Stoch1_K / Stoch1_D / Stoch1_Slow
|Parameters for Stochastic filter 1.
|Stoch2_K / Stoch2_D / Stoch2_Slow
|Parameters for Stochastic filter 2.
|ConfirmBuyBelow20
|Enable buy signal confirmation below 20.
|ConfirmSellAbove80
|Enable sell signal confirmation above 80.
🔹 Arrows & Visualization
|Parameter
|Description
|ArrowCodeBuy
|Wingdings code for BUY arrow.
|ArrowCodeSell
|Wingdings code for SELL arrow.
|ArrowSize
|Size of both buy/sell arrows.
|ArrowColorBuy
|Buy arrow color.
|ArrowColorSell
|Sell arrow color.
🔹 Alert Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|AlertPopup
|Show popup alert.
|AlertSound
|Play sound.
|AlertEmail
|Send email alerts.
|AlertPush
|Send mobile push notification.
🔹 Miscellaneous
|Parameter
|Description
|VerticalLineColor
|Color of current-day vertical marker.
|ScanEveryTick
|Recalculate every tick or only on new bar.
|Prefix
|Custom prefix for all chart objects.
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones gives traders an unfair advantage by catching precise reversals at daily liquidity levels with confirmation.
Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or smart-money trader, this indicator provides simple, clean, and reliable signals to improve your win rate.