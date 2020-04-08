Ultimate Super Rejection Zones

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of:

  • Previous Day High & Low

  • Midline equilibrium zone

  • Rejection candle patterns

  • Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters

  • Smart alert and arrow system

  • Daily auto-reset filtering

  • Optional trend filter using Moving Averages

The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones.
It automatically marks:

✔️ Sell Rejection at Previous Day High (with DOWN arrow)
✔️ Buy Rejection at Previous Day Low (with UP arrow)
✔️ Optional confirmation arrows using Stochastics
✔️ Midline bias zone
✔️ Trend condition using EMAs/LMAs
✔️ Vertical line showing current day's session start

You get a clean chart with only one arrow per zone per day, preventing signal noise and keeping analysis simple.

This tool is suitable for:

  • Scalpers

  • Intraday traders

  • Smart-Money traders

  • Trend traders

  • Anyone who uses PDH/PDL as liquidity levels


 Key Advantages

1. Extremely Accurate Reversal Detection

Combines zone rejection + candle behavior + stochastic confirmation to filter out weak signals.

2. Eliminates Chart Noise

Only ONE buy/sell rejection arrow per day — preventing spamming signals.

3. Uses Market Structure + Overbought/Oversold Logic

Confluence of PDH/PDL + 80/20 Stochastic reversal forces stronger reliability.

4. Visual & Easy to Use

Draws everything clearly:

  • Rejection arrows

  • Midline

  • Trend filter levels

  • Vertical day start line

  • Confirm arrows

5. Fully Customizable Inputs

You can adjust:

  • Stochastic settings

  • Trend EMA/LWMA values

  • Alert settings

  • Arrow types and sizes

  • Trend filtering ON/OFF

  • Range of bars to scan

  • Day-high/low detection

6. Lightweight and Fast

Optimized for smooth performance on all brokers and timeframes.

7. Works on All Pairs & Timeframes

Forex
Indices
Metals
Crypto
Synthetic pairs
…anything!

Input Parameters 

🔹 Rejection Zone Settings

Parameter Description
UseDayHighLow Enable/disable Previous Day High/Low rejection logic.
LookbackBars How many historical bars to scan for signals.
MidlineColor Color for the Previous Day Midline.

🔹 Trend Filter Options

Parameter Description
UseTrendFilter  Enable EMA/LWMA trend filtering.
TrendMA_Period Period of the trend MA (200 LWMA/EMA).
TrendMA_Method Type of MA used (SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA).
UpTrendColor Chart color when trend is bullish.
DownTrendColor Chart color when trend is bearish.

🔹 Stochastic Confirmation Settings

Parameter Description
EnableStochConfirm Turn ON/OFF second confirmation arrow.
Stoch1_K / Stoch1_D / Stoch1_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 1.
Stoch2_K / Stoch2_D / Stoch2_Slow Parameters for Stochastic filter 2.
ConfirmBuyBelow20 Enable buy signal confirmation below 20.
ConfirmSellAbove80 Enable sell signal confirmation above 80.

🔹 Arrows & Visualization

Parameter Description
ArrowCodeBuy Wingdings code for BUY arrow.
ArrowCodeSell Wingdings code for SELL arrow.
ArrowSize Size of both buy/sell arrows.
ArrowColorBuy Buy arrow color.
ArrowColorSell Sell arrow color.

🔹 Alert Settings

Parameter Description
AlertPopup Show popup alert.
AlertSound Play sound.
AlertEmail Send email alerts.
AlertPush Send mobile push notification.

🔹 Miscellaneous

Parameter Description
VerticalLineColor     Color of current-day vertical marker.
ScanEveryTick Recalculate every tick or only on new bar.
Prefix Custom prefix for all chart objects.
Conclusion

Ultimate Super Rejection Zones gives traders an unfair advantage by catching precise reversals at daily liquidity levels with confirmation.
Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or smart-money trader, this indicator provides simple, clean, and reliable signals to improve your win rate.

推荐产品
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
指标
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
指标
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Hammer Shooting Star
Liang Wei Qin
指标
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
指标
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Full Forex Market View Dashboard
Opengates Success International
5 (2)
指标
完整的外汇市场视图仪表板指示器 这是一个自定义指标，旨在让交易者全面了解市场上正在发生的事情。 它使用实时数据访问市场并显示成功交易所需的每一点信息。 安装： 在将此指标附加到您的窗口图表之前，请转到您的 MT4 的市场观察面板并隐藏所有您不需要或交易的货币对，并将其余货币对留在那里。 原因是 FFMV 仪表板将显示出现在 MT4 市场观察中的所有货币对。 它最多可以显示 30 个或更少的货币对。 如果它超过您 MT4 的市场观察中的那个，它会模糊和毁坏 FFMV 仪表盘上的字体和图像！ 它不会正确显示。 用法：      单人交易      对于篮子交易（见截图如何）      也可用于多单交易      确认从您自己的交易系统等收到的信号的有效性。 成分：      时间范围：从 M1 到 MN1 当前蜡烛状态（买入/卖出      趋势：币种整体走势      影响：货币变动的幅度/波动性，见下文：      建立：货币正在建立      好：货币越来越严重      高：币值值得关注      强：要考虑方向      非常强：这种货币近乎完美      优秀：
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
指标
外汇和二元期权的箭头指示器是基于蜱数量. 与许多交易量指标不同，"超级交易量"指标计算看涨和看跌交易量，并根据其中任何一个交易量的优势给出信号。 如果，比如说，目前在这个范围内有看涨的优势，那么信号将是买入。 或者，如果占主导地位的是看跌量，那么，相应地，信号将是卖出。 在"成交量"变量的指标设置中，您可以增加或减少信号的频率。 值越高，信号越少。 默认情况下，剩下"2"。 在"HistoryBars"变量中，您可以增加历史记录上的信号数量。 默认情况下留下500。 不建议留下超过这个数字。 因为更大的数字将加载终端。 那么，在设置的最后一部分中，您可以选择更改箭头与蜡烛的距离，箭头的厚度，代码和颜色。 信号和箭头根本不画！!! 即使在改变时间框架之后。 严格建议在固定图表上的箭头后使用指标信号进行交易。 信号蜡烛关闭后,它们被彻底固定.
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
构建图表并识别周期性价格变动的技术指标。 可以在任何图表上工作。 几种类型的通知。 图表本身还有额外的箭头。 无需重新绘制历史记录，只需关闭蜡烛即可。 建议使用 M5 及以上的 TF。 易于使用和配置参数。 当使用 2 个具有不同参数的指标时，您可以单独使用它们，而无需其他指标。 有 2 个输入参数 周期性和信号持续时间 这两个参数处理图表结构的处理。 Cyclicity 调节反转周期的变化频率，平滑周期。 Signal duration 为最小数字，检测价格变动中的脉冲，最大长期趋势变动。    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
指标
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
Market Profile Real Time
Sergey Zuev
指标
A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 使用 ATR 配置顏色、尺寸及其相對於價格
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
指标
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Chikha GOLD
Glory Orluike Echonwere
指标
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Indicator, meticulously designed to elevate your trading experience on the 5-minute, 15-minute, and 30-minute time frames. This cutting-edge arrow indicator is your key to unlocking precise buy and sell signals, effortlessly guiding you through the dynamic world of gold trading. Key Features: - Versatile Time Frames: Adapt to various trading styles with signals tailored for 5 minutes, 15 minutes, and 30 minutes, offering flexibility to suit your preferences. -
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
指标
The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
FFXMV Dashboard Plus
Opengates Success International
指标
FFXMV Dashboard Plus This is a custom indicator created to give Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. The PLUS there to produce the kind of RESULTS as you see in the SCREENSHOTS, I added a MultipleOrder Utility EA with it with instructions on how to use it with FFXMV Dashboard. INSTALLATION : Read the MANUALS that comes with the rest of the PACKAGE after you ha
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
指标
这个Hikkake日本蜡烛图案指标是一个专门设计用于识别和检测图表上正在形成的Hikkake价格行为模式的指标。这些模式基于虚假的内部杆杠杆突破，通常会产生潜在的交易机会。该指标的主要功能是分析图表上的最后五根蜡烛，以确定它们是否展现出Hikkake模式的特征。当确认出现此模式时，该指标将在图表上的相关蜡烛周围绘制一个矩形，使交易者更容易发现和解读该模式。 指标的主要特点： 模式检测：Hikkake指标专门编程以检测和突出显示Hikkake价格行为模式。这些模式围绕着虚假突破内部杆杠杆的概念。 通过最后五根蜡烛确认：为了验证Hikkake模式的存在，该指标研究图表上的最后五根蜡烛。它评估它们的排列和关系，以确定是否满足模式的标准。 矩形可视化：当指标识别到有效的Hikkake模式时，它将在形成该模式的蜡烛周围绘制一个矩形。这种图形表示增强了在图表上识别模式的可视性。 参数解释： Pips_Between_H_L：该参数允许您定义第五根蜡烛的高低价之间的点数。这个值在确定Hikkake模式的标准和影响模式检测的准确性方面起作用。 Hikkake模式解释： Hikkake模式是围绕虚假的内
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
指标
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Range bound indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
指标
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow
Issam El Amri
指标
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities . Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Key Features Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies ma
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
指标
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
指标
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
指标
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
HTF Power of Three ICT MT4
Antonio Molinaro
指标
HTF Power of Three (ICT) -  MT4 Indicator Overview The   HTF Power of Three   indicator is a professional implementation of the Inner Circle Trader's (ICT) Power of Three concept, inspired by Larry Williams. This indicator visualizes higher timeframe (HTF) candle development in real-time on any lower timeframe chart, making it an essential tool for ICT traders who study institutional price movement patterns. What is Power of Three (PO3)? Power of Three represents a three-staged Smart Money campa
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
终极市场趋势大师 精准掌握市场方向的力量 Ultimate Market Master Trend 是一款为追求 清晰、精准与信心 的交易者打造的多功能市场趋势分析指标。 它融合了 智能趋势识别系统 、 多时间周期随机指标 以及 动态可视信号 ，帮助您轻松捕捉高胜率的买卖机会。  核心功能 1. 智能趋势系统（主图显示） 采用 LWMA200（线性加权移动平均线） 来确定市场主方向。 通过颜色区分趋势状态： 绿色云层 = 多头趋势（买入） 红色云层 = 空头趋势（卖出） 当价格与趋势线交互时显示 实时买卖箭头 ，帮助您及时识别趋势反转点。 2. 多时间周期随机指标面板（副窗口显示） 同时显示多个时间周期（如 M5、M15、M30）的随机指标信号。 每个时间周期以颜色代表动能方向：  绿色 → 上升动能  红色 → 下降动能  黄色 → 中性震荡 让您轻松确认主要趋势与当前周期的一致性，避免逆势操作。 3. 智能信号与提醒系统 仅在 趋势真正变化或确认交叉 时发送提醒。 启用 每日一次信号模式 ，避免重复提示。 适用于 手动交易者 、 信号服务提供者 与 EA 策略开发者 。 4. 完
Ultimate Sniper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
4.82 (22)
指标
折扣价为299美元! 未来可能会涨价! 请阅读下面的描述! 终极狙击手仪表盘的最佳进入系统。终极动态水平。(请查看我的产品) 由于MT4多币种测试的限制，终极狙击手仪表盘只适用于实时市场。 介绍Ultimate-Sniper Dashboard! 我们最好的产品包括HA-狙击手、MA-狙击手和许多特殊模式。终极狙击手仪表盘是一个绝对的野兽! 对于任何新手或专家交易者来说，这是最好的解决方案! 永远不要再错过任何一个动作! 对于那些喜欢简单和点数的交易者，我们有一个特别的产品给你。本质上很简单，该仪表板根据多种自定义算法查看28种货币对，完成所有工作。只需一张图表，你就可以像专家一样阅读市场。试想一下，如果你能在任何外汇对开始移动时准确地确定其方向，你的交易会有多大的改善。   我们的系统是为了寻找高概率信号并实时向用户发送警报。没有滞后或错误的信号。 为了保持图表的清洁，你可以在不需要时隐藏Ultimate-Sniper。只需按下箭头按钮即可隐藏仪表板。 Ultimate-Sniper适用于从1分钟到月度的所有时间框架，因此你可以在你选择的任何时间框架上快速发现趋势。 高概率信号
Higher Timeframe TDEV
Tran Quoc Trung
指标
Aligning higher time frames for trading One of the main concepts behind the beginner strategy is multiple time frame analysis – using a higher time frame to determine the overall market direction and executing trades on a lower time frame. By determining the overall direction on a higher time frame and trading in that direction, you make sure that you trade in the direction of the overall trend – this increases your chances of profitable trades. In the beginner strategy, you use the 30 minute ch
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
指标
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
该产品的买家也购买
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
指标
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
指标
Product Description:SHOGUN Trade SHOGUN Trade is a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory , this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision. Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过识别一种特殊的突破形态，为交易者提供关键的入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中某一方向上趋于稳定的动能，并在主要行情启动之前给出准确的进场信号。  点击此处获取多品种、多周期扫描仪 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 专用扫描仪 主要功能 指标自动提供止损和止盈位置。 配备 MTF 多周期扫描仪面板，可跟踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 采用优化算法，提高信号准确性。 提供特殊目标线，用于设置快速平仓点或无损平移位（Quick Profit Line）。 包括胜率、成功率、平均收益等表现分析指标。 不重绘，信号一旦出现即保持不变。 交易确认 -  建议结合使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 以过滤低质量信号。 强买入： 上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强卖出： 下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 避免交易 ：当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时。 (可选) -  建议使用 KT  支撑与阻力位指标  来避免在关键支撑/阻力区域附近开仓。此类交易可能迅速转为亏损，造成不必
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
指标
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
指标
这是一款 MT4 的趋势指标，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘或延迟。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 最好的结果出现在 M15+ 的时间帧内。 指标的 MT5 版本 重要！ 购买后请联系我，以便获取详细指南和奖励。 视频 (6:22) - 一个信号赢取的利润等于指标价格的三倍。 视频 (4:44) - 它如何在测试器中工作，我的提示和技巧。 视频 (1:44) - 有关它如何处理加密货币和指数的几句话。 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内就改善了他们的交易结果。 Entry Points Pro 指标的益处 入场信号无重绘或延迟 如果信号出现，并得到确认（如果信号所在烛条已收盘），则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT4 平台上交易任何经纪商提供的加密货币、股票、金属、指数、商品
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO     这是一个趋势指标，它可以自动分析市场，提供有关趋势及其变化的信息，并显示交易入场点。     无需重绘！ ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   英文 说明 -   MT5 版本 主要功能： 准确的进入信号   无需重新粉刷！ 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着显著的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以以更高的概率和精度进入市场。此外，还有一个功能可以在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈价）或出现反转信号为止 。 显示止损/止盈区域 为了在寻找入场点时提升视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，用于初始显示买入/卖出区域，以便寻找市场中的最佳入场点。此外，我们还运用智能逻辑来管理止损位，使其随时间推移而减小，从而降低入场时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 显示更高时间周期内的最小值/最大值（MTF 模式） 新增功能可显示更高时间间隔内的最小值/最大值修正区域，并指示趋势变化。此外，最小值/最大值现在带有编号，指示修正的顺序。 风险回报比（RR） 利用该指标的算法，可以识别出精确的入场点，平均风险回报比
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
指标
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
指标
您有多少次购买了一个交易指标，它拥有 出色的回测 、 实盘账户表现证明 以及惊人的数据和 无处不在的统计数据 ，但使用后您却 最终爆仓 ？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初为何出现，而这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 最擅长的！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 一种全新的市场视角 RelicusRoad 是外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数领域 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，为交易者提供 账户增长 所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每一位交易者成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个毫无意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这些信息 无与伦比 且 非常准确 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习（AI）技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功且消息灵通的交易者。   利用领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
指标
该指标筛选每个柱的买入或卖出压力，并识别 4 种具有最高交易量的蜡烛形态。然后使用多个线性过滤器过滤这些蜡烛以显示买入或卖出信号。结合更高的时间框架方向以及在高交易量时段进行交易时，信号效果最佳。所有过滤器都是可定制的并且独立工作。单击按钮即可查看单个方向的信号。 该指标还包含最重要的价格行为和智能货币概念，可以帮助您的决策过程。 信号和交易教育集于一工具之中。 特征 ： 信号不会重新绘制。 识别吞没蜡烛、拒绝蜡烛、扩展范围蜡烛和 Pinbar 蜡烛。 显示每个有效信号的多个入场点、止损和多个止盈水平。 按高容量会话进行过滤。 按支撑/阻力位和蜡烛结构过滤。 按 MACD 柱状图过滤。 ICT 买方和卖方流动性水平（亚洲突袭/伦敦突袭/犹大摇摆）。 洁净空间或间隙检测。 识别停止搜寻级别。 基于纯粹的价格行为自动绘制支撑/阻力位。 前一日高点和前日低点。 心理数字和整点、半点和四分之一点的图表水平。 显示基于动态移动平均线的价格交叉和回调。 每日开盘价。 识别 HH、HL、LL 和 LH 点。 内置蜡烛倒计时和符号传播。 内置损益信息面板。 私人导师小组访问。 包括教育、分析和支持
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
指标
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
指标
这款智币狙击指标分析系统使用了强大的内部循环调用指标自己的外部指标，然后，再前后周期调用分析。 本指标分析系统的数据计算非常复杂（前后循环周期调用），所以减小了信号的滞后性，而达到提前预测的准确性。 本指标可以用在MT4上的所有周期，最适合15分钟、30分钟、1小时、4小时的周期使用。 做多单：       当出现紫色线，并且紫色线在0轴上方，即可下单做多（买涨单）！ 做空单：      当出现绿色线，并且绿色线在0轴下方，即可下单做空（买跌单）！ 注意：      如果下单后出现了相反信号，最好的办法是立即平仓止损，并且再反向做单！      因为下单后出现反信号，这个时候持仓单的亏损会很小，所以止损掉也不会有很大损失！      我们下单盈利需要抓大波段，这款指标有很强的抓大波段的能力！而且滞后性非常小！
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Wave Price Channel - 旨在寻找冲动和修正的交易分析系统。 该指标允许您沿着价格通道的方向工作，该通道建立在波动性的基础上。 当在通道上绘制向上或向下箭头时，就可以朝该方向前进；该方向的信号由对价格变化敏感的点指标确认。 只要相同颜色的点持续存在，信号就会持续存在。如果有箭头，但没有相同颜色的点，则该信号是错误的，您需要在点出现时跟随它。 该指标具有唯一可更改的参数“价格通道长度”，可以针对不同的时间范围进行更改。 建议在 M15 及更高时间范围上使用。 可用于任何交易工具。 箭头有多种类型的警报。 在操作过程中，可以将信号箭头更改为 1 根蜡烛。 如果出现红色向上箭头，则表示进行购买；红点是箭头轨迹的延续。 如果出现黄色向下箭头，则是进行销售的信号；黄色点表示箭头轨迹的延续。
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
作者的更多信息
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
终极市场趋势大师 精准掌握市场方向的力量 Ultimate Market Master Trend 是一款为追求 清晰、精准与信心 的交易者打造的多功能市场趋势分析指标。 它融合了 智能趋势识别系统 、 多时间周期随机指标 以及 动态可视信号 ，帮助您轻松捕捉高胜率的买卖机会。  核心功能 1. 智能趋势系统（主图显示） 采用 LWMA200（线性加权移动平均线） 来确定市场主方向。 通过颜色区分趋势状态： 绿色云层 = 多头趋势（买入） 红色云层 = 空头趋势（卖出） 当价格与趋势线交互时显示 实时买卖箭头 ，帮助您及时识别趋势反转点。 2. 多时间周期随机指标面板（副窗口显示） 同时显示多个时间周期（如 M5、M15、M30）的随机指标信号。 每个时间周期以颜色代表动能方向：  绿色 → 上升动能  红色 → 下降动能  黄色 → 中性震荡 让您轻松确认主要趋势与当前周期的一致性，避免逆势操作。 3. 智能信号与提醒系统 仅在 趋势真正变化或确认交叉 时发送提醒。 启用 每日一次信号模式 ，避免重复提示。 适用于 手动交易者 、 信号服务提供者 与 EA 策略开发者 。 4. 完
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Ultimate Daily Zone Arrow — 指标说明（中文） Ultimate Daily Zone Arrow 是一款智能交易指标，通过自动识别市场的“上方日区间（Upper Daily Zone）”和“下方日区间（Lower Daily Zone）”，并在关键区域给出 精确的买卖箭头信号 。 它适用于所有金融品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等。  指标主要功能  自动绘制每日上、下价格区间 指标会识别当天的重要高点和低点区域。 区域以清晰的图形显示，便于交易者观察市场结构。  上方区域出现红色下跌箭头（Sell Signal） 当价格触及或进入上方的日区间，并出现反转迹象时：  指标会在图表上自动显示 红色向下箭头 ，提示可能的卖出机会。  下方区域出现绿色上升箭头（Buy Signal） 当价格触及或进入下方的日区间，并出现反转迹象时：  指标会显示 绿色向上箭头 ，提示潜在买入机会。  清晰直观、对新手友好 无需复杂设置，开图即用。 非常适合： 日内交易 区间反转策略 顺势与逆势结合交易 想要图表上“看到箭头就能理解”的交易者  不重绘、不延迟 所有信号在满足
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts 是一款强大的综合交易指标，将随机指标（Stochastics）、前一天关键价格水平、多周期趋势仪表（MTF Trend Meter）以及蜡烛反转检测整合在一起。它帮助交易者快速识别重要支撑/阻力区域、市场趋势方向以及高概率反转信号，并通过可视化箭头和自动提醒提供辅助。 主要功能： 随机指标（Stochastic Oscillator）： 在独立窗口中显示快速线 (%K) 和慢速线 (%D) 帮助识别超买与超卖行情区域 前一天价格水平（Previous Day Levels）： 在图表上绘制前一天的最高价、最低价和中间线 当价格突破、回测或接近关键水平时给出提醒 反转信号箭头（Rejection Arrows）： 利用影线长度、实体大小和 Pin Bar（针形线）形态检测买卖反转 绘制买/卖箭头并发送提醒，提示潜在反转机会 多周期趋势仪表（MTF Trend Meter）： 使用 LWMA 显示 M5、M15、M30 周期的趋势方向 快速判断市场是偏多还是偏空 自定义提醒与通知： 当价格触达关键水平或反转区域时自动通知 可开启或
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
指标
Follow The Labels 指标 — 这是一个多功能 MT4 指标，旨在为交易者提供跨多个维度的市场状况综合可视化概览。它将趋势分析、前一日的价格水平、随机指标动量以及拒绝信号整合到一个易于阅读的界面中。 主要功能： 多时间框架 MA200 趋势滤波器 (H1→M15) 显示 MA200（LWMA）在三个时间框架上的对齐情况：H1、M30、M15。 显示整体趋势标签：看涨、看跌或混合。 当趋势对齐发生变化时，可选择弹窗、推送或邮件提醒。 前一日趋势 + 随机指标摘要 + 拒绝箭头 整体趋势：看跌。 标签 1：前一日价格上涨。 标签 2：前一日随机指标下跌。 分析前一日的价格走势和随机指标生成摘要。 标签显示前一日是看涨、看跌还是中性。 拒绝箭头（买入/卖出）每天仅绘制一次，基于蜡烛影线行为。 标签在图表上保持可见，方便快速参考。 Ultimate Levels：前一日高/低 + 中线 + 垂直线 绘制前一日的最高价、最低价和中线。 添加标记前一日开始和当日结束的垂直线。 价格突破或测试这些水平时提供警报（弹窗、推送、邮件）。 Ultimate Stochastics（独立子窗
筛选:
无评论
回复评论