Trend AI EA

Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению.

Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стрелкой, советник откроет ордер на покупку на следующей свече. В случае разворота рынка советник будет управлять серией сделок по сетке и мартингейлу. Если появится противоположный сигнал и на графике появится красная точка, советник будет готов к продаже, и как только появится красная стрелка, советник откроет сделку на продажу на следующей свече и будет управлять серией сделок по сетке и мартингейлу.

Валютные пары и таймфрейм:
Этот советник можно использовать для всех торгуемых активов, фьючерсов, акций, форекса, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и индексов. Он хорошо работает на xauusd или основных валютных парах, таких как eurusd, gbpusd, usdcad, audusd, audcad, nzdcad, nzdusd, на таймфреймах M15 или более высоких, например, H1, для большей точности.
Настройки:

Открыть новую серию – True/False – Разрешить новую серию
Торговля на покупку – True/False – Разрешить покупку
Торговля на продажу – True/False – Разрешить продажу
Управление ручными ордерами – True/False – Если трейдер вводит новые ордера вручную, советник будет их контролировать.
Использовать хеджирование – True/False – Разрешить хеджирование
Комментарий к ордеру – Трендовый ИИ советника
Макс. спред (0 – не использовать) – 0 – Максимально допустимый спред
Час начала – Час начала работы советника
Час окончания – Час окончания работы советника
Магический код – уникальный магический код, идентифицирующий советника
---Параметры трендового ИИ
Оставить по умолчанию
---Настройки стратегии –-
Макс. ордеров на покупку – максимально допустимое количество ордеров на покупку
Макс. ордеров на продажу – максимально допустимое количество ордеров на продажу
Начальный лот – начальный лот для начала торговли
Автолот – true/false – включить/отключить автоматический расчёт лота
Размер автолота. Свободная маржа на каждые 0.01–1000 — размер депозита, от которого будет использоваться начальный лот при установке значения «True» для параметра «Auto Lot».
Множитель лота — множитель лота для последующих ордеров.
Макс. лот — максимально допустимый размер лота.
Режим TP — Виртуальный — Виртуальный/Реальный TP — Виртуальный тейк-профит не отображается, реальный тейк-профит отображается.
TP (0 — не использовать) — Тейк-профит в пунктах.
Режим SL — Виртуальный/Реальный — Виртуальный стоп-лосс не отображается, реальный стоп-лосс отображается.
SL (0 — не использовать) — Стоп-лосс в пунктах.
Режим трейлинга — Виртуальный/Реальный — Виртуальный трейл не отображается или реальный трейл отображается.
Начало трейлинга, пунктов (0 — не использовать) — Начало трейлинга в пунктах.
Шаг трейлинга, пунктов — 100 — Начало шага трейлинга в пунктах.
Перекрытие последнего ордера — True/False — Разрешить перекрытие первого и последнего ордеров для уменьшения просадки.
Номер последнего ордера для перекрытия — 8 — При каком номере ордера начнется перекрытие.
Перекрытие Процент – процент прибыли после одновременного закрытия первого и последнего ордеров в общей прибыли.
Пауза между ордерами (мин. 0 – не использовать) – количество минут для паузы между ордерами.
---Настройки расстояния---
Фиксированное расстояние – расстояние между ордерами.
Динамическое расстояние ордера – с какого номера ордера начнется отсчет динамического расстояния.
Начало динамического расстояния – это значение задает расстояние между первым ордером и рыночной ценой, с которого начнется отсчет динамического расстояния.
Множитель расстояния – коэффициент увеличения расстояния между ордерами.
Далее:
---Параметры панели---
Отзывы 49
Дмитрий Башарин
193
Дмитрий Башарин 2026.01.02 15:49 
 

Здравствуйте Рамиль. Я купил робота Trend AI EA, по наблюдал за его работой, мне понравился советник. Собираюсь ставить на реальную торговлю

Antonio Villanueva
81
Antonio Villanueva 2025.12.28 21:13 
 

Hi, this is one of the best I've ever bought; it's very effective, I highly recommend work in H1 it.

sevenc
136
sevenc 2025.12.14 14:04 
 

A very good EA; the author consistently provides excellent support for every project.

