Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper

Overview

Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA. Its TriConfirm stack blends EMA(34/89) for trend, RSI 50 + ADX for regime filtering, and a CCI pullback cross for precise entries. It features ATR-based SL/TP & trailing, spread/volatility filters, margin-guard (avoid 134), a new-bar engine, optional GannFan UI, and quiet logs.

Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 is a lightweight, MQL-Market-compliant MT4 scalper built on a TriConfirm stack:

  • Trend: EMA(34/89)

  • Signal: CCI pullback cross (buy on cross up through −Level; sell on cross down through +Level)

  • Filters: RSI 50 centerline + ADX minimum
    It features ATR-based SL/TP & trailing, spread/volatility filters, margin-guard to avoid Error 134, a new-bar engine, minimal UI (optional GannFan), and quiet logs.

Highlights

  • Clean TriConfirm logic: EMA for trend; RSI>50 (buy)/<50 (sell) for regime confirmation; CCI cross for pullback timing; ADX for strength.

  • Risk-first design:

    • Margin-Guard with MaxMarginUsePct dynamically fits size to free margin → mitigates “Not enough money (134)”.

    • Daily loss cap / max orders / consecutive-loss guard.

  • Smarter exits: ATR SL/TP set inside OrderSend; ATR trailing (optional new-bar only) respecting stop/freeze levels to avoid 130.

  • Efficiency: NewBarOnly, MinSecondsBetween, MaxOpenOrders; minimal chart object (GannFan, optional).

  • Market compliance: #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, no locks; Magic salted by symbol + timeframe.

How it works (concise)

  1. EMA(34/89) defines trend; price micro-check enforces alignment with the fast EMA.

  2. RSI centerline confirms regime (RSI>50 for buys / <50 for sells).

  3. ADX must exceed the threshold.

  4. CCI cross provides the pullback entry trigger (−Level up for buys / +Level down for sells).

  5. ATR/Spread filter: ATR must sufficiently exceed spread by a configurable ratio.

  6. Orders use risk-based or fixed lots, then FitVolumeToMargin() clamps volume; SL/TP from ATR multipliers are set in OrderSend.

  7. ATR trailing manages winners; strict stop/freeze/spread checks precede modifications.

  8. Bootstrap (optional) can seed a position after X bars if no history exists.

Key Inputs (short)

  • EMA: 34/89; CCI: period 14, Level 100 (±).

  • Filters: RSI 50 (period 14), ADX 14 with min 18.

  • Risk/Exit: ATR 14; SL=1.7×ATR, TP=3.0×ATR; Trailing=1.1×ATR (new-bar optional).

  • Safety: MaxSpreadPoints, Min_ATR_to_Spread=1.8; Margin-Guard + MaxMarginUsePct.

  • Engine/Controls: NewBarOnly, MinSecondsBetween, MaxOpenOrders=3, TradeDirection (Long/Sell/Both).

Quick Start

  1. Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4.

  2. Attach to chart and enable Algo Trading.

  3. Tune MaxSpreadPoints, Min_ATR_to_Spread, and RiskPercent/FixedLots to your symbol.

  4. Start with 0.5–1% risk; expand only after stable forward results.

  5. Backtest across regimes; forward with small size first.

Notes

  • TF: M5/M15 preferred (M1 only with ultra-low spreads).

  • Instruments: Start with major FX; metals/indices/crypto-CFDs may be tested depending on execution quality.

  • Compliance: No external libs; SL/TP always set in OrderSend; keep logs quiet in live.

Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is risky. Results depend on market conditions, slippage, spreads, and broker execution. No profit guarantee. Use prudent risk management.


