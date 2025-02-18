Quantum Dark Gold

5

Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies to control risk and optimize performance.

The EA settings are simple and easy to use. Just set default (if XAUUSD has 2 digits) and can start with small balance account from 200 USD.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 25 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.5 (= 1.0 mean auto lot size = 1.0 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 350 (points) or 500 or 2000... or your values
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 45 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number, Comment  = your value

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD

Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 40 points. Min Balance: 200 USD.

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick.

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 2230.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing, Distance Entry ... parameters in points. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500), Stop Loss = 3500. Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.


Отзывы 4
DecentOne
783
DecentOne 2025.11.26 00:52 
 

Very unique EA. It has only a few parameters but each adjustment is very powerful and can yield wonderful results if properly optimized on both demo and live accounts at specific times of the day. It's like a HFT scalper that (can) actually work on a real account

