ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4)

[Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection]

Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger.

Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dynamically adjust trade volume, effectively preventing "Error 134: Not Enough Money" and ensuring continuous operation even on smaller accounts.

Trading Strategy (The TriConfirm Stack) The EA executes trades based on a strict 3-layer validation logic:

Trend Layer (EMA): Uses Dual EMAs (34/89) to define the dominant market direction. Regime Layer (RSI + ADX): RSI Filter: Requires RSI > 50 for Buys and RSI < 50 for Sells to confirm momentum.

ADX Filter: Ensures the trend has sufficient strength (Volatility) to sustain the move. Trigger Layer (CCI Pullback): The sniper entry is triggered by a CCI Cross. Buy: When CCI crosses UP through the oversold level (e.g., -100).

Sell: When CCI crosses DOWN through the overbought level (e.g., +100).

Key Features

Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks your free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it clamps the lot size to a safe percentage ( MaxMarginUsePct ) instead of failing.

Smart Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR-to-Spread Ratio . If the spread is too high relative to the potential profit (ATR), the EA pauses trading to avoid bad Risk/Reward setups.

Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are calculated based on ATR, adapting to changing market conditions.

Broker-Safe Execution: Sets SL/TP directly within the OrderSend function and respects Stop/Freeze levels to prevent broker rejection.

Visuals: Includes an optional Gann Fan overlay for visual trend confirmation.

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Recommended).

Symbols: Major FX Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).

Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is preferred for scalping.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

=== 1. TRICONFIRM STRATEGY === FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend definition periods (Default: 34/89). CCI_Period / CCI_Level : Pullback trigger settings. RSI_Period / ADX_Min : Momentum filters.

=== 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT === RiskType : Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk %. SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on ATR. UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.

=== 3. SAFETY & MARGIN === UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection. MaxMarginUsePct : Max % of free margin to utilize per trade. Min_ATR_to_Spread : Volatility quality filter (Default: 1.8).



Installation Guide

Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings. Set your risk appetite in the Inputs.