Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4)

[Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection]

Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger.

Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dynamically adjust trade volume, effectively preventing "Error 134: Not Enough Money" and ensuring continuous operation even on smaller accounts.

Trading Strategy (The TriConfirm Stack) The EA executes trades based on a strict 3-layer validation logic:

  1. Trend Layer (EMA): Uses Dual EMAs (34/89) to define the dominant market direction.

  2. Regime Layer (RSI + ADX):

    • RSI Filter: Requires RSI > 50 for Buys and RSI < 50 for Sells to confirm momentum.

    • ADX Filter: Ensures the trend has sufficient strength (Volatility) to sustain the move.

  3. Trigger Layer (CCI Pullback): The sniper entry is triggered by a CCI Cross.

    • Buy: When CCI crosses UP through the oversold level (e.g., -100).

    • Sell: When CCI crosses DOWN through the overbought level (e.g., +100).

Key Features

  • Margin Guard (Anti-Error 134): Automatically checks your free margin before every trade. If margin is low, it clamps the lot size to a safe percentage ( MaxMarginUsePct ) instead of failing.

  • Smart Volatility Gate: Monitors the ATR-to-Spread Ratio. If the spread is too high relative to the potential profit (ATR), the EA pauses trading to avoid bad Risk/Reward setups.

  • Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are calculated based on ATR, adapting to changing market conditions.

  • Broker-Safe Execution: Sets SL/TP directly within the OrderSend function and respects Stop/Freeze levels to prevent broker rejection.

  • Visuals: Includes an optional Gann Fan overlay for visual trend confirmation.

Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Recommended).

  • Symbols: Major FX Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread account is preferred for scalping.

Input Parameters Please adjust these settings to fit your strategy:

  • === 1. TRICONFIRM STRATEGY ===

    • FastEMA / SlowEMA : Trend definition periods (Default: 34/89).

    • CCI_Period / CCI_Level : Pullback trigger settings.

    • RSI_Period / ADX_Min : Momentum filters.

  • === 2. RISK & MANAGEMENT ===

    • RiskType : Choose between Fixed Lots or Risk %.

    • SL_ATR_Mult / TP_ATR_Mult : Dynamic stops based on ATR.

    • UseTrailing : Enable ATR-based trailing stop.

  • === 3. SAFETY & MARGIN ===

    • UseMarginGuard : Enable Anti-Error 134 protection.

    • MaxMarginUsePct : Max % of free margin to utilize per trade.

    • Min_ATR_to_Spread : Volatility quality filter (Default: 1.8).

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Refresh your Navigator and drag the EA onto an M5/M15 chart.

  3. Important: Allow "Algo Trading" in MT4 settings.

  4. Set your risk appetite in the Inputs.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

