Index FlipX 1

Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest

Key performance highlights of FlipX 1:

Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD
Initial deposit: 20 USD
Profit factor: 2.93
Recovery factor: 15.31
Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD
Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD
Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD
Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%)
Total trades: 180
Winning trades percentage: 48.89%
Sharpe ratio: 5.42
Z-Score: -0.07 (no statistical dependency)

Compound interest potential:
Although the EA operates with fixed lot sizes, its true power is unlocked when compound interest is used. With a high payoff and controlled drawdown, profits can grow rapidly through reinvestment. A small account can multiply quickly with proper management.

Best entry hours:
From 08:00 to 11:00 (Europe) and 17:00 to 23:00 (USA)
Best days: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday
Most profitable month: July, followed by May and April

Recommended for:
Traders seeking aggressive yet controlled growth
Small accounts aiming to scale with reinvestment
Investors who value statistically-backed strategies

Set availability:
This EA works exclusively on WelTrade.
The configuration file (set) optimized for WelTrade will be available in the Discussion section. It is not compatible with other brokers.

Important:
Profitability depends on proper installation and, if desired, enabling compound interest for higher scalability. It is mandatory to install the configuration file (set) provided in the Discussion section, which includes essential parameters such as Stop Loss and risk control. Without this set, results may vary significantly.

Active support and guaranteed optimization.

Now available on MQL5
For more information or support, feel free to contact me.


