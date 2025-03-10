BTC Stable

BTC Stable – Automated Trading Strategy for BTCUSD (M30)

BTC Stable is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, with a focus on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy prioritizes high-probability entries and controlled exits, maintaining a smooth and steady equity curve. The system is fully optimized for Exness, where spreads and execution quality tend to be highly favorable. It can also be used on brokers with reduced spreads and reliable execution. Recommended alternatives include ICMarkets, Pepperstone, and Roboforex Pro accounts, provided spreads and commissions remain competitive.

The equity curve displayed is based on trading without compound interest, using a fixed lot size throughout the entire evaluation period. This approach provides a clear and realistic view of the system’s stability and behavior over time. Future versions will include compound growth configurations for traders who wish to accelerate account scaling, acknowledging that compounding naturally increases risk exposure.

Key Performance Metrics (Backtesting Results):
Profit Factor: 5.05
Recovery Factor: 14.89
Win Rate: 84% to 92% depending on trade direction
Initial Deposit: 30 USD
Final Balance (no compounding): approximately 300 USD
Drawdown remains controlled, showing stable exposure management even during volatility spikes.

Recommended Minimum Capital:
The reference standard is 30 USD per 0.01 lot.

Example:
If you want to trade with 100 USD:
100 / 30 = 3.33
The recommended position size would be 0.03 lots.

This scaling method maintains the same risk-to-profit proportionality shown in the original tests, ensuring consistency between tested results and live performance.

BTC Stable does not use martingale or aggressive lot-multiplication techniques. It applies structured position sizing and executes trades based on directional flow and liquidity behavior within BTCUSD market dynamics. It operates across various market sessions and adapts well to both trending phases and corrective cycles.

Current Version:
Fixed lot mode without compound interest
Stable growth profile with controlled drawdown

Upcoming Versions:
Compound interest mode for accelerated growth
Compatibility with cent and micro accounts
Visual monitoring dashboard and additional control features

BTC Stable is ideal for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk management. The system aims for stable and sustainable profitability, turning BTCUSD volatility into a structured trading advantage rather than uncontrolled exposure.

