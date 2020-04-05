Step Index Deriv MS

Step Index Deriv MS

OVERVIEW

Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade.

The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price series. Instead of forcing a classic strategy onto a synthetic instrument, it works with the statistical nature of the symbol, measuring the way price stretches away from and returns to its own equilibrium. This approach aims to take advantage of the narrow technical edge that the structure of the symbol allows, while keeping risk defined at all times.

WHY IT IS DIFFERENT


Most robots built for synthetic markets rely on martingale, grid or averaging techniques. Those methods can show smooth results for a while, but a single extended move against the position can wipe out an account. Step Index Deriv MS follows the opposite philosophy:


- Fixed Stop Loss on every trade.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging, no recovery multipliers.
- One position per strategy, with an optional break-even feature.
- A built-in daily loss protection that closes all trades and pauses the EA when a configurable daily loss level is reached.

The goal is controlled, transparent risk rather than a hidden equity curve that looks perfect until it breaks.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME BY DESIGN

The EA runs three independent internal strategies at the same time, each analyzing its own timeframe (M5, M15 and H1), all from a single chart. Each strategy has its own settings, its own lot size, its own magic number and can be turned on or off separately. They operate as three specialized modules working in parallel, each managing its own position.


KEY FEATURES

- Designed and calibrated specifically for Step Index (Deriv).

- Three internal strategies (M5, M15, H1) working together from one chart.
- Fixed Stop Loss and two Take Profit modes per strategy.
- Optional break-even management.
- Daily loss protection with automatic 24-hour pause.
- On-chart monitoring panel: status, active strategies, lot sizes, balance, daily result and daily loss usage.
- Clean interface: only the operational settings are exposed.


REQUIREMENTS

- Symbol: Step Index (Deriv).

- Account type: Hedging.
- Recommended minimum balance: 200 USD, aligned with a low-risk profile.
- Attach the EA to a single chart. The three strategies analyze their own timeframes internally, so the chart timeframe does not need to be changed.
- A low-spread account and a stable connection (VPS recommended) help execution quality.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Global

- Slippage: maximum allowed price deviation in points.
- Daily loss protection: enable or disable the daily protection.
- Max daily loss %: daily loss level that closes all positions and pauses the EA for 24 hours.
- Panel refresh every N minutes: how often the monitoring panel updates.

Strategy M5 / Strategy M15 / Strategy H1 (each strategy has the same set)
- Enable strategy: turn this strategy on or off.
- Magic number: unique identifier for this strategy's positions.
- Lot size: fixed lot for this strategy.
- Cooldown bars: minimum bars to wait after opening before a new entry.
- Stop Loss (points): fixed protective stop for this strategy.
- Take Profit mode: TP Expansion or TP Fixed.
- Take Profit (points): target used in TP Fixed mode.
- Break Even (% of SL): profit level at which the stop is moved to entry.

IMPORTANT NOTES


- This EA is intended only for the Step Index symbol from Deriv.

- Past performance and Strategy Tester results do not guarantee future results. Synthetic indices carry risk; always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using real funds, and use a lot size suitable for your capital.
- The default lot sizes are conservative starting values. Adjust them to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.

For questions or setup help, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 internal chat.
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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