Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity.

This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, while also adapting to momentum shifts that break outside the typical range — offering strategic entries based on volatility-adjusted thresholds.

Whether you trade trending or ranging markets, Nova ENV Trader adjusts its logic to the flow of price — all without overcomplicating execution or exposing your account to excessive risk.

Why traders choose Nova ENV Trader

  • Classic Reversion Strategy:
    Built on the proven principle that price often reverts to its average. The Envelopes indicator offers structure and timing without chasing price.

  • Balanced Trade Logic:
    Trades are filtered by volatility and market behavior. No grid, no martingale — only logic-driven entries and risk-controlled exits.

  • Dual-Environment Capable:
    Performs well in both trend and range conditions. Adjusts dynamically based on price distance from the moving average envelope.

  • Customizable & Lightweight:
    Low CPU usage, fast execution, and adjustable parameters. Fits a wide variety of symbols and trading styles.

  • Tested for Consistency:
    Backtested with realistic settings and conservative assumptions. Nova ENV Trader offers stability without relying on curve-fitted setups.

A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.
Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but a solid strategy can make all the difference.

Try the demo today and lock in the discount price before it increases.


