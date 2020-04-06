Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart.

Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI)—a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution.

The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs.

Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox

Volume‑confirmed signals:

No‑nonsense engine:

Adaptive trailing stop:

Multi‑style ready:

Dial the MFI period & trigger logic to switch between intraday scalps and swing trades.

Download the free demo and run it through the Strategy Tester.

Remember, markets evolve—no EA can guarantee profits—but Nova MFI Scalper’s volume‑aware logic and prudent risk controls aim to keep you on the right side of momentum, even during news spikes.







