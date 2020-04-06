Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows.

Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avoids false breakouts through layered confirmation filters and adaptive stop loss placement.

Why traders choose Nova BBO Trader

Structured Breakout Logic:

Targets consolidation zones and breakout points with precision — for timely, directional entries.

False Breakout Filters:

Employs multiple checks to avoid premature or fake breakouts, improving trade quality.

Strict Risk Management:

Every position uses defined stops and optional trailing — no martingale or grid systems.

Efficient and Stable:

Lightweight code optimized for multiple symbols and timeframes.

Transparent Strategy:

Clear, testable rules with no hidden complexities.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova BBO Trader combines classic box breakout principles with modern risk discipline for consistent trade execution.

Try the demo now and secure the discount price before it rises.



