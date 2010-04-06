Nova ICH Trader
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision.
By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with clarity, manages risk intelligently, and exits with purpose — just as the Ichimoku system was designed to do.
Whether you trade trend continuations or breakouts through the cloud, Nova ICH Trader brings you a disciplined, all-in-one approach to price action.
Why traders choose Nova ICH Trader
- Full Ichimoku Logic, Fully Automated:
Uses all five components of the Ichimoku system — Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou Span A/B, and Chikou — to deliver precise, synchronized trade setups.
- Trades with Structure, Not Hope:
Avoids random signals and weak trends by confirming entries through multiple layers of market alignment.
- Strong Risk Framework:
No martingale, no grid. Each trade includes a defined stop loss and built-in exit conditions based on Ichimoku logic.
- Multi-Asset, Multi-Timeframe Ready:
Adaptable to currency pairs, commodities, and crypto — ideal for 1H to daily trading styles.
- Clarity Over Complexity:
Ichimoku is powerful, but hard to master manually. Nova ICH Trader automates the complexity while keeping logic transparent and backtested.
A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees future results — but Nova ICH Trader gives you a structured, time-tested framework for trading with discipline and confidence.
A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.