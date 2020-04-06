Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity.

By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key thresholds, ensuring each trade is aligned with true market momentum — not noise or sideways drift.

Designed for traders who prefer clarity over chaos, Nova ADX Trader offers a precise, no-nonsense approach to trend-based execution.

Why traders choose Nova ADX Trader

Momentum-Filtered Trades:

Built to identify strong trends using ADX readings and directional confirmation — filtering out choppy, low-quality setups.

Strict Entry Criteria:

Waits patiently for high-conviction signals before executing, minimizing overtrading and avoiding early entries.

No Martingale, No Grid:

All trades are backed by defined risk, including stop losses and optional trailing logic. No gambling, just structure.

Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Asset Compatible:

Effective on forex, indices, and crypto — from intraday to swing trading, thanks to ADX’s adaptable logic.

Transparent & Lightweight:

Clean, efficient code that emphasizes speed, clarity, and consistent behavior — no black box elements.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

While no EA guarantees future results, Nova ADX Trader gives you a structured, momentum-backed strategy for navigating real market conditions with discipline.

Try the demo today and secure your license at discount pricing.



