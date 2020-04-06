Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator, a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential.

Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms with structured entry rules, giving you a tactical edge in trend confirmation and reversal spotting.

This EA is ideal for traders who appreciate volume-informed logic and seek clean, decisive signals backed by market depth.

Why traders choose Nova CHK Trader

Volume-Based Confirmation:

Entries are validated by changes in Chaikin Oscillator direction and strength — filtering out weak or low-conviction setups.

Strategic Entry Zones:

Looks for turning points in accumulation/distribution patterns to anticipate price moves before they’re obvious.

Disciplined Risk Framework:

Every position uses a fixed stop loss and trailing logic. No martingale. No grid. No overexposure.

Multi-Asset Optimization:

Well-suited for forex, metals, indices, and crypto — adaptable across timeframes with consistent volume logic.

Efficient and Transparent:

Clean, readable structure and responsive execution — designed for traders who demand clarity and control.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

While no EA guarantees future performance, Nova CHK Trader gives you a system rooted in volume momentum and market intent.

Test the demo and grab your copy at the discount price while it lasts.



