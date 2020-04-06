Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully.

Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with overall trend direction and market structure.

Perfect for traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach to averaging in without excessive risk.

Why traders choose Nova DCA Trader

Controlled Position Scaling:

Adds to winning trades in a measured, rule-based way to optimize average entry price.

Trend-Aligned Entries:

Only scales when additional entries confirm the prevailing market direction.

Clear Risk Parameters:

Includes defined stop losses and take profits, avoiding aggressive recovery tactics.

Resource Efficient:

Designed for smooth operation across various instruments and timeframes.

Transparent and Testable:

No hidden algorithms — straightforward logic that’s easy to understand and trust.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova DCA Trader offers a smart, risk-conscious way to use dollar-cost averaging for trade management.

Try the demo and claim discount pricing while available.



