The Market Beast Dominator

5

The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market.
It operates primarily based on market structure analysis, identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones.

By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow.
In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patterns to take advantage of impulsive market moves.

This unique combination of market structure logic and breakout confirmation allows the EA to adapt seamlessly to both trending and ranging market conditions.

🧩 Core Concept

The EA evaluates market conditions through a combination of multi-timeframe structure analysis, trend confirmation, and adaptive volatility filters.
Trades are executed automatically once all structure-based and breakout conditions align.
Risk per position is calculated according to user-defined parameters, and overall exposure is dynamically controlled through intelligent stop loss and equity protection systems.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Market Structure Logic: Detects and reacts to Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) patterns for directional bias.

  • Reversal & Continuation Pattern Recognition: Identifies structural reversal or continuation setups derived from BOS/CHOCH sequences.

  • Classic Breakout Pattern Integration: Confirms breakouts beyond key structural levels for stronger momentum entries.

  • Intelligent Stop Loss: Dynamically adjusts according to recent structure and volatility conditions.

  • Innovative Trailing Stop System: Uses an adaptive trailing logic to secure profits while preserving flexibility.

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on a chosen risk percentage of account balance or equity.

  • Daily and Equity-Based Protections: Limits total losses per day or per basket of trades to ensure disciplined exposure.

  • Optional Cost Averaging Mode: Enables basket-style trade management with a shared stop loss condition if desired.

  • Flexible Symbol Compatibility: Works on all Forex pairs and CFDs.
    The author recommends XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe for optimal results.

  • Customizable Risk Profiles: Users can adjust risk and exposure settings to fit their personal trading style.

🔍 Operating Principle

  • Structure Evaluation: Analyzes BOS and CHOCH events to define trend direction and potential turning points.
    Detects reversal and continuation patterns derived from structural shifts for high-probability setups.

  • Trend Confirmation: Applies two adjustable moving average periods (fast and slow) to verify trend alignment.

  • Higher Timeframe Filter: Adds confirmation from a higher period (e.g., H4, D1) to enhance signal reliability.

  • Trade Execution: Opens trades only when structural signals, breakout confirmation, and trend filters are aligned.

  • Dynamic Risk Control: Automatically adjusts position size, stop loss, and trailing stop based on live market behavior.

  • Equity Protection: Continuously monitors daily and cumulative loss thresholds to prevent excessive drawdown.

⚙️ Input Parameters Description

GENERAL INPUTS

  • EAMagic: Unique identifier for trade management, allowing multiple EAs on the same account.

  • Slippage: Maximum allowed price deviation (in points) during execution.

STRUCTURE & TREND INPUTS

  • Fast Trend Period Analysis: Shorter MA for short-term bias detection.

  • Slow Trend Period Analysis: Longer MA for main trend confirmation.

  • MA_HigherPeriod: Defines the higher timeframe used for confirmation (e.g., H4, D1, W1).

RISK INPUTS

  • Risk Percentage per Trade (0.1 – 5.0): Percentage of account balance/equity risked per trade for lot calculation.

  • Daily Loss Limit (%): Maximum daily loss before trading stops for the day.

  • Use Basket Stop Loss: Enables collective stop loss management when cost averaging is active.

  • Maximum Equity Loss % for Basket: Defines total allowable loss for grouped trades.

TRADE MANAGEMENT INPUTS

  • AllowBuy: Enable or disable buy positions.

  • AllowSell: Enable or disable sell positions.

  • AllowCostAveraging: Activate basket-style cost averaging management.

📈 Live Operation

The EA trades under live market conditions.
Users can monitor its verified performance on the author’s Myfxbook profile ("Fried").
Past or current results do not guarantee future performance.

Recommended Usage

This system is ideal for traders who value structured, rules-based trading grounded in market structure and breakout analysis.
Before using it on a live account, testing in a demo environment is strongly recommended to fine-tune risk and configuration settings according to personal goals.

⚠️ Important Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee or promise profits.
Performance depends on market conditions, user configuration, and risk management discipline.
It is a technical trading tool intended to assist in systematic decision-making within a controlled environment.



Отзывы 1
Jay Tolentino
68
Jay Tolentino 2025.12.01 14:35 
 

I’ve been running Market Beast Dominator on GOLD and the performance has been excellent so far. One of the best trend-based EAs I’ve used. It uses a clean SL and trailing stop approach without any nasty martingale or high-risk recovery systems. Works very well in trending markets, and risk management seems solid. The seller has also been very responsive and helpful with support—great communication and fast replies. Highly recommended!

