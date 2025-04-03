ORB with Targets
- Индикаторы
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Версия: 1.11
- Обновлено: 3 апреля 2025
- Активации: 5
Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots:
- Opening Range High & Low
- Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below)
- Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box)
- Session Timing Fully Customizable
- Color Customization for Every Level
Why You’ll Love It:
- Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts
- Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+)
- Fully style your chart to match your theme
- Works on any pair, any timeframe below daily
- Automatically resets and updates daily
Use Cases:
- Combine with volume spikes or momentum indicators
- Ideal for prop firm challenges or scalping routines
- Great for teaching price action structure live on chart
How to trade this indicator ? Wait for ORH or ORL breakout and closure, mark the candle high or low and wait for retest, once retest happens take the trade when high or low breaks, hold till target 1 and move it to breakeven
Attached screenshots are of XAUUSD (15min) and NAS100 (15min)
